Liam Payne Shares Preview for "Bedroom Floor," shows Platinum Certification for his STD
My new single #BEDROOMFLOOR coming THIS FRIDAY!— Liam (@LiamPayne) October 16, 2017
PRE-SAVE NOW: https://t.co/hNZZ3autEu 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/kiL6OGksCR
This Friday (10/20), Lime will drop his second single (third if you count "Get Low" with BFF & brocery shopping buddy Zedd) "Bedroom Floor." 2Paynez Shakur took to Twitter to give a very short preview clip of the new single and link where you can Pre-Save the single on
Friday... #BedroomFloor pic.twitter.com/4srfY4pGrd— Liam (@LiamPayne) October 17, 2017
platinum 💿 thank you all so much 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/YHnJgRoY81— Liam (@LiamPayne) October 12, 2017
work henny. when is Hagrid doing it?
ONTD, will you bop on Friday?
I don't know honey.
Edited at 2017-10-17 11:32 pm (UTC)
oh wait gif. nm. probs. not me.
Edited at 2017-10-17 11:55 pm (UTC)
but the one I'm talking she's in that psychotherapy session she did in ha same 3 day house thing and she's crying and playing that game that you take a word out of a cup (but whoever did the gif edited the word and replaced it for another one like "flop" or something lol
do you know at least the gif I'm talking about?
Quavo
Yo yo
You know, I used to be in 1D (now I'm out, free)
People want me for one thing (that's not me)
I'm not changing, the way, that I (used to be)
I just wanna have fun and (get rowdy)
One Coke and Bacardi (sippin' lightly)
When I walk inside the party (girls on me)
F1 type Ferrari (6 gear speed)
Girl, I love it when your body (grinds on me)"
Eta: I also cannot at his single being a modest hit. Yikes at the state of pop.
Edited at 2017-10-18 12:01 am (UTC)
Edited at 2017-10-18 01:57 am (UTC)
Lol. Ilu OP! <3
on friday we finally get the studio version of on the loose, which will probably be the superior song. mind you, idr what it sounds like, but just know it was a bop.
it's about time.
SO IS THIS THE ONE FROM ONE DIRECTION. SORRY I AM OLD.
some young ladies came into my bf's work the other day asking about him that he was seen on Melrose and that he was taking photos with folks.
Does anyone know about this?
This is the same Liam right? I'm not being funny. I was a stupid old Goth for too long.
thanks.
Power top charting King!
A complete mess.
Honey, I gagged
Edited at 2017-10-18 12:55 am (UTC)