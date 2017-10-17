bflowhalloween

Liam Payne Shares Preview for "Bedroom Floor," shows Platinum Certification for his STD


This Friday (10/20), Lime will drop his second single (third if you count "Get Low" with BFF & brocery shopping buddy Zedd) "Bedroom Floor." 2Paynez Shakur took to Twitter to give a very short preview clip of the new single and link where you can Pre-Save the single on  Music Spotify! Lime also shared a preview of the music video for "Bedroom Floor," which drops the same day as the single on Friday. And finally, we all know the Billboard results for Liam's STD came in a few weeks ago and it was certified Platinum. Paynie Smalls took to Twitter to share his Platinum certification plaque with sales of a million.






work henny. when is Hagrid doing it?

ONTD, will you bop on Friday?

