Liam Payne Shares Preview for "Bedroom Floor," shows Platinum Certification for his STD

ONTD, will you bop on Friday?



I don't know honey.



work henny. when is Hagrid doing it?



omg Reply

I wish I could find the gif from this day when the little kids said they didn’t like his clothes and he was lowkey offended lmao Reply

are you tho? are you? Reply

harold's working to get his egot, give him time Reply

when will liam give the world the ballads his voice was made for Reply

i sometimes listen to his chorus of long way down on repeat bc he sounds so beautiful. Reply

omg nobody every appreciates long way down but his voice is the best it’s ever sounded in that song, I love the way he sings it so much. I have a version in my iTunes that removed harry’s chorus and just replaced it with liam’s so he sings both choruses I am the worst harry stan lmao Reply

I hope this one will finally showcase his voice. Reply

same, because these other songs are not working out for me Reply

I liked him more when he was fat tbh Reply

Yeah,this meth look doesn't do him any good Reply

I'd still let him cum in me either way. Reply

yeah, he lost way too much weight... Reply

he looks young in that pic with the orange sweater. something about this hair & stubble isn't working for him Reply

iphone alarm tone teas Reply

Platinum sales for Bedroom Floor on the Billboard Ringtone Charts confirmed. Reply

i'm dead, SO TRUE Reply

RIGHT I accidentally left it on in the background and thought someone was calling me Reply

lol mte Reply

it's giving me windows xp startup realness Reply

Sounds like the sound my computer makes when I hit a bunch of keys at the same time. Reply

op was it you that posted a gif of katy perry recently in one of your posts? I'm trying to find that gif Reply

oh wait gif. nm. probs. not me.



Edited at 2017-10-17 11:55 pm (UTC)

FUCK. ☝🏾 that one was pretty fucking funny too lmafoooo



but the one I'm talking she's in that psychotherapy session she did in ha same 3 day house thing and she's crying and playing that game that you take a word out of a cup (but whoever did the gif edited the word and replaced it for another one like "flop" or something lol



do you know at least the gif I'm talking about? Reply

I was like "why is malfoy on the floor?" Reply

what was she doing in the gif? Reply

"Huncho

Quavo

Yo yo

You know, I used to be in 1D (now I'm out, free)

People want me for one thing (that's not me)

I'm not changing, the way, that I (used to be)

I just wanna have fun and (get rowdy)

One Coke and Bacardi (sippin' lightly)

When I walk inside the party (girls on me)

F1 type Ferrari (6 gear speed)

Girl, I love it when your body (grinds on me)"



yasss king of lyrics Reply

Am I the only one who doesn't hear anything from the preview





Eta: I also cannot at his single being a modest hit. Yikes at the state of pop.



Edited at 2017-10-18 12:01 am (UTC) Reply

it's actually that ringtone noise. i was confused too Reply

oop im an idiot



Edited at 2017-10-18 01:57 am (UTC)

STD.

Lol. Ilu OP! <3

nah, payne thugs-n-harmony can keep that garageband sounding mess...



on friday we finally get the studio version of on the loose, which will probably be the superior song. mind you, idr what it sounds like, but just know it was a bop. Reply

on friday we finally get the studio version of on the loose







it's about time. it's about time. Reply

Ok, so is this the Liam that was in One Direction?



some young ladies came into my bf's work the other day asking about him that he was seen on Melrose and that he was taking photos with folks.



Does anyone know about this?



This is the same Liam right? I'm not being funny. I was a stupid old Goth for too long.



thanks. Reply

Power top charting King! Power top charting King! Reply

Everything about his solo career seems very dated/try-hard and reminds me of when Abs from 5ive went solo trying to be the british Justin Timberlake:



A complete mess. Reply

this sounds like a Windows reboot sound, this is what classifies as a preview? Reply

Hobbit found drunk-dialing Max Martin in the middle of the night Reply

Ok but has anyone seen the video of that gif? Lmao.



Honey, I gagged



Edited at 2017-10-18 12:55 am (UTC)

i dont care i still love strip that down Reply

flawless icon & flawless taste in music tbh Reply

strip that down is simultaneously the worst song ever and the catchiest song ever Reply

