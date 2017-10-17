Demi Lovato releases lyric video for "Hitchhiker." Her next single?
Demi Lovato not only released her documentary "Simply Complicated" today, but she also dropped a lyric video for the track, "Hitchhiker." This has led to speculation (my own and a few other sites, Idolator.com among them) that this may be her next single. Check out the video:
ONTD, did you check out Demi's doc? Do you like this for the choice of single? What would you pick?
Source: Demi Lovato Official YouTube channel
song is on repeat.
Amazing doc! She was very brave and honest. I've always loved her music but this era has made me a stan, especially since my original fave now collects coins from Oreos and only performs for billionaires.
Still in the process of watching the documentary but fuck her management for not copping to pulling her out of rehab to perform and faking twitter interviews. They should have been called out.
like maybe it wouldnt be if it didnt scream 'nick jonas' but it does so i dont fuck with it lmao
i want her to release "only forever," "ruin the friendship," or "lonely" though
Was she really fooling anyone during her stay strong period though? Hanging out with Hannah Meth was enough to tell us she wasn't sober. I'm proud of her for admitting to it publicly though, it shows that you don't just go to rehab for a little while and suddenly you're fixed. It's always an ongoing issue (she says at one point she hadn't purged in 3 years while with Wilmer and I just got so jealous like...it's been like 11 years since I went a year without purging)
I feel her so hard on how hard the ED is to overcome. Drugs and alcohol, if you have ppl watching you and you know not to get them, you don't have them. You have to make a conscious effort to find them. Food you need to live. So it's such an easy addiction to never overcome bc you can claim you're eating right and people have to take your word for it bc otherwise they hover over you forever and no one wants to do that. And its so easy to purge silently, and when you live on your own it doesn't matter bc no one is there to see you =/
Anyways this was really interesting and holy shit at some of the pics of her at her thinnest. I love her new album and Smoke and Mirrors is so goooood
hitchhiker is more of like a chill song for the summer?