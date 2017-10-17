Demi Lovato releases lyric video for "Hitchhiker." Her next single?

I think eventually she should release Ruin the Friendship with a male feature/verse. Bonus for it NOT being Nick, tho I don’t know who would work chemistry wise. An x-Directioner? Reply

"Ruin the Friendship" Debbie.



song is on repeat.

Just gonna repeat my comment I left in the last Demi post:



Amazing doc! She was very brave and honest. I've always loved her music but this era has made me a stan, especially since my original fave now collects coins from Oreos and only performs for billionaires.

I fucking love this song, but it shouldn't be the second single. Ruin The Friendship or Lonely.

the correct choice

Ruin the Friendship should obviously be the next single.

I agree

With Nick in the video. That would get everyone to click!

I love this song so I can get behind this choice even tho I can't see it being a hit

I love this song so much!

Ruin the friendship>>>



Ruin the friendship>>>

Still in the process of watching the documentary but fuck her management for not copping to pulling her out of rehab to perform and faking twitter interviews. They should have been called out.

this song is one of the best on the album and definitely better than ruin the friendship (side-eying everyone in this post). I also love sexy dirty love

ruin the friendship is too heavy handed imo



like maybe it wouldnt be if it didnt scream 'nick jonas' but it does so i dont fuck with it lmao

IA. Hitchhiker just makes me smile when it comes on. It has such a breezy, gorgeous flow to it.

i hope daddy issues ends up a single

nooooo i thought it would be daddy issues because it seemed like she was filming a video for it from her snapchat

Literally just finished the doc and I loved it. I think I stan now 🤔.

i'm gonna watch it today before bed, it's nice to hear that it's good!

Join us!!

Welcome to the club!

"daddy issues" would be a better choice for an unlikely hit single



i want her to release "only forever," "ruin the friendship," or "lonely" though

I love Ruin the Friendship and Daddy Issues. I can see Daddy Issues doing well on the radio.

why does it sound different than the album version

No, it's identical, I just listened to the two tracks over each other.

I don't think this would do well as a single idk.

The doc got to me. Here's what I tried to say about it earlier but ONTD wasn't working for me for some reason:



Was she really fooling anyone during her stay strong period though? Hanging out with Hannah Meth was enough to tell us she wasn't sober. I'm proud of her for admitting to it publicly though, it shows that you don't just go to rehab for a little while and suddenly you're fixed. It's always an ongoing issue (she says at one point she hadn't purged in 3 years while with Wilmer and I just got so jealous like...it's been like 11 years since I went a year without purging)



I feel her so hard on how hard the ED is to overcome. Drugs and alcohol, if you have ppl watching you and you know not to get them, you don't have them. You have to make a conscious effort to find them. Food you need to live. So it's such an easy addiction to never overcome bc you can claim you're eating right and people have to take your word for it bc otherwise they hover over you forever and no one wants to do that. And its so easy to purge silently, and when you live on your own it doesn't matter bc no one is there to see you =/





Anyways this was really interesting and holy shit at some of the pics of her at her thinnest. I love her new album and Smoke and Mirrors is so goooood Reply

Also I heard Father for the first time earlier and while I was listening to it I scrolled by a pic of my dad at his last birthday alive (2015) and he looked SO sick and I started crying so hard I couldn't breathe. He had a lot of issues too and the "I hope heaven is giving you another chance" part made me bawl so hard. I loved him and he was nowhere near as bad as Demi's sounds like he was but we still had a lot of verbal abuse and hard times and it's still really painful that he's gone.

The course in this song is too long, hard to sing along to on the radio. I would choose Dirty Sexy Love.

should've been cry baby imo I didn't care much for this one

I adore Cry Baby, but I love this one too. (Not as much as Cry Baby, though)

Cry baby has been on repeat.

Cry Baby is the best.

dirty sexy love or daddy issues should be the next single

hitchhiker is more of like a chill song for the summer?

This song is boring. Her next singles should be You don't do it for me, anymore, lonely, cry baby and only forever.

