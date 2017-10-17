Demi Lovato05

Demi Lovato releases lyric video for "Hitchhiker." Her next single?

Demi Lovato not only released her documentary "Simply Complicated" today, but she also dropped a lyric video for the track, "Hitchhiker." This has led to speculation (my own and a few other sites, Idolator.com among them) that this may be her next single. Check out the video:



ONTD, did you check out Demi's doc? Do you like this for the choice of single? What would you pick?

Source: Demi Lovato Official YouTube channel
