Kids react to Madonna

I was just talking about Madonna's career recently with my parents (don't ask how that came up). I grew up with her music and a lot of her early stuff still holds up.

ever since i read some random comment somewhere about how her breath stinks i can't...move on.

no papa don't preach??

Like A Prayer Madonna was so fucking hot.

I was well aware of who Madonna was by the time I was 8

Ugh I miss my early 90-mid 90's childhood. I was OBSESSED with Madonna and Janet and the fact they were both so damn huge gave me such life. It was just nonstop musically evolution!

Throw in Whitney in there and this is me.

no hung up?



i can imagine these kids hitting their teens and suddenly rocking madonna and prince shirts on their ig's because ~aesthetic and ~edgy

I hate those youths so much

Tbh, I haven't really heard her music. I don't even think I could name a single song of hers :| I'm 26 so it's not like she was before my time or anything. Any good place to start?

Some of my favorites are Cherish, Like a Prayer, Vogue, Human Nature, and Material Girl. Take a Bow isn't a personal favorite but it's one of her most popular.

thanks bb!

If you want some fun 80s pop: True Blue or her debut album Madonna

If you want some sexy 90s dance and R&B: Erotica or Bedtime Stories

If you want late 90s techno and something more meaningful and sophisticated: Ray Of Light

If you want acoustic guitars mixed with electronic beats: Music and American Life



I feel like The Immaculate Collection is a good start too.

it's honestly hard to narrow it down to just a few, but I love these:



More Upbeat jams: Like A Prayer, Vogue, Express Yourself, Human Nature, La Isla Bonita, Cherish

Slower jams: Crazy For You, Live To Tell, Take A Bow, This Used To Be My Playground, Secret

the audacity to leave this comment so casually. SIS

if you're only 26 then she def is before your time imo her biggest hits are from the 90s everything from the 2000s+ is just her clinging to relevancy (and failing)



but listen to papa don't preach that song bangs

WHAT



How can you come to a pop culture forum if you don't know MADONNA



Edited at 2017-10-18 12:05 am (UTC)

I envy your blank slate tbh - I feel I was victimized throughout childhood bc madonna and michael jackson shit was rammed in our brains 24/7. 1992 was probably the worst Madonna oversaturation year, the year Erotica and SEX came out.

some faves (I'll try to post tracks others haven't posted):



Random 80s-90s songs:

Open Your Heart

Holiday (CLASSIC. MUST LISTEN. AMAZING FUN BOP.)

Justify My Love

Survival

Erotica

Lucky Star

Like a Prayer

Pretender

Dress You Up

Burning Up





From the "American Life" album:

American Life

I'm So Stupid

Nothing Fails



From the "Music" album:

Music

Don't Tell Me

What It Feels Like For a Girl

Gone



From "Ray of Light":

Frozen

Drowned World/Substitute For Love

Nothing Really Matters (ALL TIME FAVE)

The Power of Goodbye

Ray of Light

To Have and Not to Hold



Honestly "The Immaculate Collection" or "Celebration" are a great place to start. She's reinvented herself several times so she spans genres and styles. Even if you don't become a fan, you'll probably find a couple of must-have tracks.

They could have picked better songs/videos and stuff from her last album to show them.



And I knew exactly who Madonna was when I was 8 because my mom made me watch Evita with her when the movie came out.



Edited at 2017-10-17 10:36 pm (UTC)

I was just sinking into my feelings last night to Take A Bow. I love hearing Babyface's soft background vocals. Her look in that video is so fucking iconic, I love it. Also Human Nature: And I'm not sorry/I'm not your bitch don't hang your shit on me!

"Who is this singer you're showing me? Lady Gaga when she was young?"

LMAO. Kids never disappoint.

I think my favorite was that news clip



"Do you know who Demi Lovato?"

kid-"yes"

something like "what do you think of her?"

kid-"she's okay...for her age"



like lmao wtf??

"I haven't heard of him" >>>>

How old does that kid think gaga is lmao

Lately I've been rewatching the mv for Frozen bc I'm back on my goth bullshit and that Olivier Theyskens lewk is still everything.

when she falls and turns into those birds 👌

That is everything 😭

lol I don't know if I am ready to live in a world where youth do not know who fucking Madonna is.

the other day i saw a tweet by some kid saying he'd never heard of tupac or biggie in response to a twitter poll of who was better.

u better get ready binch cause i only know like three madonna songs and i'm 21

lol bishhhh but you know who she is. these kids don't even know her name.

shame on you

well i sure as shit am 😊

seriously, I'm feeling ancient.

Call me salty but I hate these dumb "uncultered youths react to 90s/80s music" things. Who cares about these kids opinions, they were born in 2002 and call everything "goals."

and call everything "goals."



lmao that shit is so annoying.

Mte

looool

lmaoooo as much as i shouldn't lol @ women hating on each other...

Cher is so petty.

"I really havent paid attention to Madonna since like 7th grade when she used to be popular. "

I will for ever love this lmao

The irony.lol

Mariah is less relevant than Madonna now. Reply

what? no she isn't. Reply

true Reply

mariah owns christmas



she's good Reply

lmao the little one in the red flannel is killing me Reply

Most people Madonna's age are sitting in old folks homes, covered in piss and having the shit beaten out of them by the staff and so it is very encouraging to see her continue to thrive and function while both her teeth and body decay around her. Reply

LOL Reply

"having the shit beaten out of them by the staff" Reply

Talk to people irl every now and then. Reply

honestly would that help? Reply

I can recognize... three madonna songs? ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Reply

I wasn't born in the 60s or 70s but I knew who Stevie Wonder was or Marvin Gaye or the Supremes. The youth of today or just lazy and have no appreciation for anything that's out longer than a month. Not a rant about Madonna but in general.



Edited at 2017-10-17 11:08 pm (UTC) Reply

this is true. i blame the internet. Reply

YEP Reply

THIS. I was born in the 80's, but I fucking knew who Led Zeppelin and the BeeGees were.



Just sadly lots of lazy parents.



Edited at 2017-10-17 11:21 pm (UTC) Reply

This is so true. Part of it was we only owned so many records and tapes so I listened to what we had. (Rush, Queen, Elton John, Rolling Stones etc) But I've also made the effort to seek out old music because I value the history. Reply

That's why videos like this are always a bit strange to me. My taste in music does tend to skew older and it always has (probably because my dad is an absolute 70s prog rock fanatic and I turned out the same), but even if I put that aside, I feel like a lot of older songs, groups and musicians are still pretty iconic or even inescapable. Reply

honestly I feel like younger generations have no excuse not to know what some older stuff is, they have the fucking internet. Sadly the kids in the video didn't even know the first video was an ode to Marilyn and the Express Yourself video was based off of Metropolis. I knew there was no hope when the boy saw the vid was in black and white and that automatically made it "old". Reply

That's true. My mom had many cds and even those she never listened to, I'd play because I was curious. Social media/internet/digital media make us chained inside a bubble, I think. Reply

Same, I was branching out to listen to my own music at 13-14 and this was just before the internet really took off and became ubiquitous. I agree totally. Reply

On the one hand, I get this frustration but on the other hand I can't blame these kids. There's SO much to keep up with just with current stuff, much less exploring older media. I was struck watching this video by how much more history and media these kids haven't been to exposed to. I never really thought about it in that way but there are some iconic 70s and 80s artists that I've still never heard of when people talk about them. But some of these kids didn't even know Britney Spears... with each new generation, there's SO MUCH more to learn and catch up with and it's overwhelming especially when they're bombarded with so much media and content daily. I can't blame them bc I feel overwhelmed too lol. Reply

probably because your parents were born then and you absorbed their pop culture. these kids parents were probably born in the 80s and probably didn't listen to madonna and shit themselves. Reply

!!!!!!



I always find this shit so mind boggling. Reply

"The children now love luxury; they have bad manners, contempt for authority; they show disrespect for elders and love chatter in place of exercise. Children are now tyrants, not the servants of their households. They no longer rise when elders enter the room. They contradict their parents, chatter before company, gobble up dainties at the table, cross their legs, and tyrannize their teachers."

Reply

I remember in the 80's, in Catholic school we weren't allowed to listen to her, I still did anyway, fuck the church. Reply

ray of light is an amazing album. probably her best imo Reply

William Orbit is a motherfucking genius Reply

I actually hurt myself laughing when the one girl compared Madonna to Zendaya. Reply

SAME. I LOVE Zendaya but... lmfao. Reply

