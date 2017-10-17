Kids react to Madonna
Material Girl
- I don't get why so many boys though
- If we were like in 1920 I'd probably like it
- I recognize who she is, but I don't know her name
Express Yourself
- This song is really old
- There's always boys in her videos
- I wouldn't say it's good, but I wouldn't say it's bad
Like A Prayer
- Is that her?
- It's different than a lot of music videos nowadays
- Who is this singer you're showing me? Lady Gaga when she was young?
Vogue
- Now I know this is so old, because it's black and white
- Fancy
- I feel like you'd listen to it while walking on the runway
Take A Bow
- Is this really the same artist?
- It's different, because she's not like bouncing around talking about jewelry and stuff
- I like that she has different types of music
Ray Of Light
- Very techno
- She doesn't really look the same, she looks like a different person
- Oh I get it, it's going so fast because she's a quicker than a ray of light
Music
- This is kinda cool
- This is kind of like her old songs, but it's different sound, but it kind of reminds me of her old music
- That's a nice limousine
Lmao.
i can imagine these kids hitting their teens and suddenly rocking madonna and prince shirts on their ig's because ~aesthetic and ~edgy
If you want some sexy 90s dance and R&B: Erotica or Bedtime Stories
If you want late 90s techno and something more meaningful and sophisticated: Ray Of Light
If you want acoustic guitars mixed with electronic beats: Music and American Life
I feel like The Immaculate Collection is a good start too.
More Upbeat jams: Like A Prayer, Vogue, Express Yourself, Human Nature, La Isla Bonita, Cherish
Slower jams: Crazy For You, Live To Tell, Take A Bow, This Used To Be My Playground, Secret
but listen to papa don't preach that song bangs
How can you come to a pop culture forum if you don’t know MADONNA
Random 80s-90s songs:
Open Your Heart
Holiday (CLASSIC. MUST LISTEN. AMAZING FUN BOP.)
Justify My Love
Survival
Erotica
Lucky Star
Like a Prayer
Pretender
Dress You Up
Burning Up
From the "American Life" album:
American Life
I'm So Stupid
Nothing Fails
From the "Music" album:
Music
Don't Tell Me
What It Feels Like For a Girl
Gone
From "Ray of Light":
Frozen
Drowned World/Substitute For Love
Nothing Really Matters (ALL TIME FAVE)
The Power of Goodbye
Ray of Light
To Have and Not to Hold
Honestly "The Immaculate Collection" or "Celebration" are a great place to start. She's reinvented herself several times so she spans genres and styles. Even if you don't become a fan, you'll probably find a couple of must-have tracks.
And I knew exactly who Madonna was when I was 8 because my mom made me watch Evita with her when the movie came out.
LMAO. Kids never disappoint.
"Do you know who Demi Lovato?"
kid-"yes"
something like "what do you think of her?"
kid-"she's okay...for her age"
like lmao wtf??
lmao that shit is so annoying.
"I really havent paid attention to Madonna since like 7th grade when she used to be popular. "
Mariah is less relevant than Madonna now.
she's good
Just sadly lots of lazy parents.
I always find this shit so mind boggling.
lmao shut up with your socrates sounding ass
