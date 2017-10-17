Kids react to Madonna



Material Girl
- I don't get why so many boys though
- If we were like in 1920 I'd probably like it
- I recognize who she is, but I don't know her name

Express Yourself
- This song is really old
- There's always boys in her videos
- I wouldn't say it's good, but I wouldn't say it's bad

Like A Prayer
- Is that her?
- It's different than a lot of music videos nowadays
- Who is this singer you're showing me? Lady Gaga when she was young?

Vogue
- Now I know this is so old, because it's black and white
- Fancy
- I feel like you'd listen to it while walking on the runway

Take A Bow
- Is this really the same artist?
- It's different, because she's not like bouncing around talking about jewelry and stuff
- I like that she has different types of music

Ray Of Light
- Very techno
- She doesn't really look the same, she looks like a different person
- Oh I get it, it's going so fast because she's a quicker than a ray of light

Music
- This is kinda cool
- This is kind of like her old songs, but it's different sound, but it kind of reminds me of her old music
- That's a nice limousine

