Project Runway alum Mychael Knight has passed away

I just got back into watching Project Runway and his season was one of if not the best.



RIP :( Reply

That time for Project Runway was so good.





I can't believe what it's turned into. Every model this season is a "real woman" size? I get what they're trying to do, but this show is nothing about the fashion industry anymore and more to make middle america feel special. Reply

Oh no :( Reply

I LOVED him on PR. How sad! RIP. Way too young. Reply

omg, rip :( <3 Reply

Omg! :( He was my favorite contestant when I still watched this show. That's so sad. RIP, bb. Reply

I loved him on PR. :( Reply

RIP :( Reply

ugh, so sad...he was one of my faves on there. rip. Reply

That's so sad! He was too young :( Reply

OMG, he was the best, I loved everything about him, I was so excited when he popped up on All-Stars. RIP. Reply

I was so shocked when my friend told me earlier. A talented and hilarious man. Reply

Jesus, he was so young :( And so talented, I remember that season and he was one of my favorites. RIP. Reply

That's way too young :( Reply

holy shit Reply

He was my favorite that season! This is so sad; he was so young. Reply

Oh no.



Season 4 was the best.



That is so awful. He was very talented. I miss when PR had contestants with some great talent because everything prior to season 6 was so good. Reply

The show got unwatchable after that tbh. And lifetime just upped the cheapness and I can't remember the last time a contestant knew how to actually sew. Reply

someone said on another forum that the contracts they give most designers are unsignable, and that if you care about your potential brand, or a brand you want to work with, the exposure isn't worth it anymore. they listed a lot of specifics but i can't remember them. but for me that explains why the talent has gone down so far. Reply

I stopped watching I think after 5 and def wasn't going to go back once it was on lifetime. Reply

horrible news :( rip Reply

Holy shit I loved him :(



How awful Reply

Omg his work was amazing. He was the best that season idc :’((( RIP Mychael Reply

oh nooo :((( Reply

I’m trying to remember him cause I used to watch during this time. So sad. Rip Reply

I have a friend, her husband has this name, and so not paying attention, having hit refresh on several pages, including Facebook, for a second there I was freaked out.



but condolences to his family. 39 is far too young, and this guy had some real talent. Reply

