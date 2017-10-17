Project Runway alum Mychael Knight has passed away
- Season 3 Project Runway alum Mychael Knight has passed away at the age 39
- Reports have said he checked into a Georgia hospital "after battling intestinal issues" and died on Tuesday
A statement from the Knight Family: “We are still processing the untimely death of our son, brother, friend, and uncle. Mychael meant everything to us and we loved him dearly. He was generous and so full of life. This is how we choose to remember his legacy.”
Mychael Knight was one of the 4 finalist on Season 3 and won the Fan Favorite Award
R.I.P Mycheal
RIP :(
Season 4 was the best.
How awful
but condolences to his family. 39 is far too young, and this guy had some real talent.