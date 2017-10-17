Louis Tomlinson shares new song (wants to be) "Just Like You"

i like it! it's catchy af, lol. i liked back to you, too, though (even though i wished bebe wasn't on the track).



can this be a crazy babygaters post, i want to know what they've been up to Reply

Not really about babygate but it's from the same cloth of crazies...they'll never quit. Not really about babygate but it's from the same cloth of crazies...they'll never quit. Reply

?????????? what does this even MEAN??? Reply

'right in front of my salad' is killing me Reply

that was incoherent Reply

lmao these lyrics. liam taught ha Reply

anything is better than "i used to be in 1d" tho Reply

well, Louis can't use that line, since he's obviously not free and still controlled by ~management. Reply

or "turns out she's a devil in between the sheets" Reply

I completely read this as Lilly Tomlin And was confused for at least a good 30-40 seconds 😂



Edited at 2017-10-17 10:57 pm (UTC) Reply

the song is fine but i think the lyric video is really, really cool! it's neat that all of the articles and clippings are current events. at first i was like, omg that must've taken forever but the newspaper is dated in october, so it had to be less than a week.



this is dramatic but i think it's my favorite video of any 1d solo effort. i enjoyed watching it. Reply

serving weak vocals AGAIN Reply

you can literally hear the autotune Reply

when has he ever served strong vocals? Reply

Never. The only time it was even close to moderate was "no control" Reply

The song is actually pretty catchy. When I heard about the concept I figured it would be shit. But it’s not bad.



My favorite thing from Larries are when they post some announcement that they’re leaving the fandom for « personal reasons » or they’re busy when it’s clear they’ve given up on believing in Larry. It’s such a cult that they can’t even admit when they’re over it. They’ll get hate.



I wish I had an example of some of the over dramatic ones. Reply

nothing he's released so far has been particularly good, but this is just tragic. at least just hold on was catchy.



also "i get sad too" is tied with "used to be in 1d / now i'm out free" for worst lyrics penned by an ex-1d member. no, louis, you're nothing like me except in the sense that we both can't hold a note to save our lives Reply

his stuff is ok sonically but i can't shake thinking he shouldn't be successful



he doesn't even like singing tbh, it just seems wrong Reply

is he still with eleanor Reply

Yes.



A lot of the album's about her, really. I wanted to make the album feel chronological, because that's how I wrote it.

You can hear my journey as an individual over these three years - leaving the band, then going out on to the really crazy party scene, and then I've kind of ended up full circle back with Eleanor, who I love dearly.



That's what terrifies the Larries at the moment, and makes them even more desperate than usual. Reply

That's kind of cute even though he's pretty ugly. Reply

he said that? damn, they must be pissed. Reply

thats cute aw Reply

I like the song. I’ve liked all of his songs pretty well so far which continues to crack me up because who would’ve thought?



These comments have given me a good laugh this evening! Reply

i hate his voice Reply

no lo conozco. Reply

I think ppl obsession with Larries is almost as weird as the Larries themselves.



Like who cares about what they're saying?? Y'all amplifying this shit as if it's funny or something and it's just a waste of time. It's not even worth mocking tbh.



Also, this song is pure shit. Reply

Because conspiracy theories are fascinating, and they're more fascinating when the subject of the conspiracy is dumb as fuck. Reply

i don't think so. But then again I take back what I said because I think insane Taylor Swift stans on Tumblr are hilarious so I can't judge ppl who think Larries are funny either. Reply

I never want fame. Fuck no. I'm doing everything under 15 pseudonyms.



The money part, I'll take. :3 Reply

this is nice I guess Reply

the song is garbage but lmao at the lyrics...he's really trying to pretend like his multimillionaire ass is just like everyone else, what in the pandering hell?!



am over his whole underdog/~so relatable/woe is me act, but his gullible stans eat it up so 💁 Reply

