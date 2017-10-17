Louis Tomlinson shares new song (wants to be) "Just Like You"
So I wrote a song called Just Like You a few months ago. After a few conversations with the label I told them that I wanted to release it— Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) 11 October 2017
My next single will be a bit later this year but I wanted to share this with you now. This is for you lot ! #JustLikeYou— Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) 11 October 2017
(Celebrities. They're just like us, amirite?)
would you want to (undeservingly) be part of a successful boyband if it meant most of your fans were fourty-something year old stalkers and conspiracy theorists, ONTD?
Edited at 2017-10-17 10:10 pm (UTC)
Not really about babygate but it's from the same cloth of crazies...they'll never quit.
Edited at 2017-10-17 10:57 pm (UTC)
this is dramatic but i think it's my favorite video of any 1d solo effort. i enjoyed watching it.
My favorite thing from Larries are when they post some announcement that they’re leaving the fandom for « personal reasons » or they’re busy when it’s clear they’ve given up on believing in Larry. It’s such a cult that they can’t even admit when they’re over it. They’ll get hate.
I wish I had an example of some of the over dramatic ones.
also "i get sad too" is tied with "used to be in 1d / now i'm out free" for worst lyrics penned by an ex-1d member. no, louis, you're nothing like me except in the sense that we both can't hold a note to save our lives
he doesn't even like singing tbh, it just seems wrong
A lot of the album's about her, really. I wanted to make the album feel chronological, because that's how I wrote it.
You can hear my journey as an individual over these three years - leaving the band, then going out on to the really crazy party scene, and then I've kind of ended up full circle back with Eleanor, who I love dearly.
That's what terrifies the Larries at the moment, and makes them even more desperate than usual.
These comments have given me a good laugh this evening!
Like who cares about what they're saying?? Y'all amplifying this shit as if it's funny or something and it's just a waste of time. It's not even worth mocking tbh.
Also, this song is pure shit.
The money part, I'll take. :3
am over his whole underdog/~so relatable/woe is me act, but his gullible stans eat it up so 💁
I can't get over the fact that all of the 1D dudes have fairly successful solo careers. Who would have thought.