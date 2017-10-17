neutral milk hotel aka coolest album art

Alyssa Milano Has 3 Rules For Weeding Out Hollywood Predators



  1. Don't fund any artists known for sexual predation (cites Woody Allen and Polanski as examples)

  2. Studios need to hold executives accountable for any immoral actions

  3. Hollywood should cultivate environments where people can come forward without feeling their careers will be impacted

Alyssa also hopes the sexual harassment coversation will extend beyond Hollywood (cites Trump's "pussy grabbing" comments.


Source
Tagged: , ,