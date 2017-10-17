Alyssa Milano Has 3 Rules For Weeding Out Hollywood Predators
- Don't fund any artists known for sexual predation (cites Woody Allen and Polanski as examples)
- Don't fund any artists known for sexual predation (cites Woody Allen and Polanski as examples)
- Studios need to hold executives accountable for any immoral actions
- Hollywood should cultivate environments where people can come forward without feeling their careers will be impacted
I mean, EVERY post? Switch it up in the next sexual abuse post please.
it's sad when calling out known rapists makes you more credible than 99% of your peers
Implement mandatory sexual harassment training and a zero tolerance policy.
If you witness sexual harassment/assault (NOT if you're the victim), it should be mandatory for you to report on it.
Start fining people.
Change the culture.
someone suggested that SAG ban any meetings between talent and producers from taking place outside of offices, but i don't think that'd stop certain people
an institution w/o morals can't uphold morals
Especially this point
Every one of your employees is now a documentary filmmaker. Thanks to the invention of the smartphone that has a built-in camera and voice recorder, every single one of your workers now carries in their pocket the ability to secretly record or film you and your harassment. And they will. They will post your crimes. You will be exposed, publicly shamed and hopefully removed. Avoid this cruel end by resigning now.
In that article, the head of a major studio—and, incidentally, someone who claims himself to be horrified by the Harvey allegations—was quoted as saying, “I wouldn’t know [Molly Ringwald] if she sat on my face.” I was twenty-four at the time. Maybe he was misquoted. If he ever sent a note of apology, it must have gotten lost in the mail.
Also I'm glad she called out Woody and Roman specifically.
He's also married which really pisses me off (it's bad enough when a single guy pulls that shit, but to do it behind a partner's back??), he even wiped out the chat history in Gmail, probably because he knew his wife could potentially see that at some point.
Earlier when the Weinstein thing broke I couldn't think of many things I'd experienced other than molestation as a kid, but now I'm remembering a lot more instances of guys being creepy in general. And they have no clue, usually, while I'm hyperaware of it... It sucks. I've been reading everything on Weinstein etc while still trying to maintain emotional distance for my mental health, but man. It's really hard.
for some reason it took me years later to realize how effed up that was
Tell your relatives before they "drag you along" this holiday season, ontd.
And the saddest part is that what she cited are all BASIC stuff. I mean, we have to be reminded about BASIC stuff.
Related: jfc are some men clueless. The founder of the trash that is Barstool Sports, a site that revels in sexism and rape culture, claimed his words about Weinstein are being twisted to blame victims, when that’s pretty much what he said. The fact that site has a huge following and just got a deal with ESPN is...tiring.
Men have such a warped view of what "consensual" means. They don't give a damn about circumstances, pressures, or power imbalances. If they can justify it in their minds, that's good enough for their dicks. Just because a woman did it, doesn't mean she wanted to, or that she wouldn't have preferred another option.
These types of guys totally lack empathy and they can't imagine being in the situation of the victims. How far along in his career would he be if he had to suck dick to get there? How would he feel if he felt the only way he could get a job promotion was to submit to someone like Harvey Weinstein? He might not confuse the meaning of consent so easily if this were his reality.