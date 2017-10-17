Alyssa Milano Has 3 Rules For Weeding Out Hollywood Predators

Hollywood doesn’t care. People still work with Allen and Polanski. They still get rewarded for their work. There are many more men like Harvey in Hollywood. This industry enabled their behavior from agents and management to the big production and distribution companies. Reply

mte. i'm realistically cynical enough to think that nothing much will come of this. weinstein's "revelations" will become last week's news and predators will continue to thrive in hollywood without much, if any, repercussions. it's a tale as old as time.



Edited at 2017-10-17 10:15 pm (UTC)

Same here tbh. It's nice that Weinstein is being called out but where there's one predator with absurd power there's always more and it'd take a major cultural shift for all of them to be held accountable (which lbr isn't really gonna happen anytime soon).

Unless they take actual concrete steps to get rid of predators and sexual harassment, nothing is going to change in Hollywood. Weinstein was just a symptom of an already toxic industry. There were hundreds of Weinsteins before this and hundreds more will follow unless they do something.

I think more actresses need to start or join female led production companies like Reese Witherspoon did. Obviously it's easier said than done. Change is going to take a long time.

you are right.

So you just wanted to be the first entry so you could be pessimistic?



I mean, EVERY post? Switch it up in the next sexual abuse post please. Reply

good on her.

Don't fund any artists known for sexual predation (cites Woody Allen and Polanski as examples)



it's sad when calling out known rapists makes you more credible than 99% of your peers Reply

right? we can't even get meryl or kate winslet to call these fuckers out. we have phoebe halliwell.

Tell it!

Get rid of non-disclosure agreements, IMO.



Implement mandatory sexual harassment training and a zero tolerance policy.



If you witness sexual harassment/assault (NOT if you're the victim), it should be mandatory for you to report on it.



Start fining people.



Change the culture. Reply

Love these addendums.

All of this.

i cant believe the charmed ones are coming together again to take down the demons of hollywood. what a time to be alive



someone suggested that SAG ban any meetings between talent and producers from taking place outside of offices, but i don't think that'd stop certain people Reply

Studios need to hold executives accountable for any immoral actions



an institution w/o morals can't uphold morals Reply

A third-party needs to intervene, IMO.

You'd think the various unions would take this cause up.

This is great but where to start? it's everywhere. Every single testimony tells you this industry is more than rotten. The article from Molly Ringwald in the New Yorker has fucking broken my heart. It seems like not a single movie we've ever enjoyed has been free from abuse. It makes me feel sad and dirty and I'd rather this entire industry burned to the ground. It cannot be repaired

https://www.facebook.com/mmflint/posts/10154799325796857

Especially this point

Every one of your employees is now a documentary filmmaker. Thanks to the invention of the smartphone that has a built-in camera and voice recorder, every single one of your workers now carries in their pocket the ability to secretly record or film you and your harassment. And they will. They will post your crimes. You will be exposed, publicly shamed and hopefully removed. Avoid this cruel end by resigning now. Micheal Moore's 10 rules was really really good.Especially this pointEvery one of your employees is now a documentary filmmaker. Thanks to the invention of the smartphone that has a built-in camera and voice recorder, every single one of your workers now carries in their pocket the ability to secretly record or film you and your harassment. And they will. They will post your crimes. You will be exposed, publicly shamed and hopefully removed. Avoid this cruel end by resigning now. Reply

Kevin Smith Is Giving All His Royalty Payments From Harvey Weinstein Movies To Women's Film Charity https://t.co/MqVJGjBxMo — Greg Jenner (@greg_jenner) October 17, 2017

Reply

Wow, good on him to do this. (He could definitely do a lot more, though.)



Edited at 2017-10-17 11:02 pm (UTC) Reply

That's good of him. His comic book show pissed me off, though, because it's 99.99% clearly immature white men, and I thought him having a comic book-loving daughter would open his eyes a bit so he'd have some women on the show or his podcasts, but so far nada. :/

See and it's stuff like this which is why i won't congratulate him on donating. He's clearly (for now i guess, to give him any minor BOTD) not doing anything to change things in his day-to-day.

I've never watched his comic book show but the ads looked so boring to me for that very reason. I don't recall ever seeing women in the ads.

this is the least he could do but good

The Academy rescinding Weinstein's membership was an empty gesture. It doesn't seem like they're willing to do anything beyond that to weed out the predators.

Phoebe was not my favorite Halliwell, but Alyssa's quickly becoming one of my favorite voices in this conversation. bless her for calling out Polanski and Allen, too.

#3 is a huge one, in and out of Hollywood.

we need a post on molly ringwald's amazing oped: https://www.newyorker.com/culture/cultural-comment/all-the-other-harveys

This is a great read, but omg I'm at the part where she's talking about being just 13 and a crew member pushed his erection against her... uuuuugh. :(

Who is she referring to?



In that article, the head of a major studio—and, incidentally, someone who claims himself to be horrified by the Harvey allegations—was quoted as saying, “I wouldn’t know [Molly Ringwald] if she sat on my face.” I was twenty-four at the time. Maybe he was misquoted. If he ever sent a note of apology, it must have gotten lost in the mail. Reply

Jeffrey Katzenberg

I thought this was Lena Dunham in good makeup.

Good on her, but I feel like we've got an extremely long road ahead if we wanna see any real change.



Also I'm glad she called out Woody and Roman specifically. Reply

I have a friend who sometimes makes off-hand remarks about having sex with me in his dreams. I brush it off because I've known him for almost 20 years and he'd never lay an unwanted hand on me or purposefully hurt me, but it makes me uncomfortable so I ignore it. I'll probably never say anything because I'm nonconfrontational af when it comes to my own crap. Idk. Just putting it out there I guess. Anyone else have something like that happen to them? Did you say anything?

I did an art commission for a guy that I was kinda friends with for a little while, up until he said in an IM chat (we were talking about random stuff but this was out of left field) that he was "masturbating to my energy", whatever the hell that meant. He'd never seen pics of me or anything (we met through a fandom and I'm pretty paranoid about adding just anyone as a Facebook friend), so at first I was baffled. But quickly I told him something along the lines of "I didn't need to know that" and he went OTT trying to apologize to the point where I told him to just stop talking about it altogether. Needless to say that was one of the last conversations I ever had with the guy. I could've been more blunt when confronting him about it, but I was just shocked and didn't know what else to really say at the moment.

He's also married which really pisses me off (it's bad enough when a single guy pulls that shit, but to do it behind a partner's back??), he even wiped out the chat history in Gmail, probably because he knew his wife could potentially see that at some point.



He's also married which really pisses me off (it's bad enough when a single guy pulls that shit, but to do it behind a partner's back??), he even wiped out the chat history in Gmail, probably because he knew his wife could potentially see that at some point. Reply

A guy once told me he astral projected out of his body to watch me shower...... Now that I remember that, what the absolute fuck, who says stuff like that?! "Masturbating to your energy," jfc. And it's not just a dumbass thing to say, it was wholly inappropriate as a damn human being.



Earlier when the Weinstein thing broke I couldn't think of many things I'd experienced other than molestation as a kid, but now I'm remembering a lot more instances of guys being creepy in general. And they have no clue, usually, while I'm hyperaware of it... It sucks. I've been reading everything on Weinstein etc while still trying to maintain emotional distance for my mental health, but man. It's really hard. Reply

in my early 20s i had a bf whose brother would compliment*~ my breasts on a regular basis like "your breasts look nice today". i hated it but i never really put much more thought into it tbh.

for some reason it took me years later to realize how effed up that was



for some reason it took me years later to realize how effed up that was Reply

beyond depressing that this fucking basic ass shit needs to be suggested at all. Men don't. care.

Edited at 2017-10-17 10:50 pm (UTC)



Edited at 2017-10-17 10:50 pm (UTC) Reply

The only reason Weinstein is actually facing all this is because he's not an ~~artist. This will never happen for Woody Allen or Roman Polanski, and it's disgusting.

Don't fund any artists known for sexual predation (cites Woody Allen and Polanski as examples)





Tell your relatives before they "drag you along" this holiday season, ontd. Reply

I love that she cited Allen and Polanski as examples directly. Definitely calls out all the cowardly fame hungry ppl who are working with him anyway.

My fave is slaying tbh. I'm like her only stan here.



And the saddest part is that what she cited are all BASIC stuff. I mean, we have to be reminded about BASIC stuff. Reply

Related: jfc are some men clueless. The founder of the trash that is Barstool Sports, a site that revels in sexism and rape culture, claimed his words about Weinstein are being twisted to blame victims, when that's pretty much what he said. The fact that site has a huge following and just got a deal with ESPN is...tiring.


I <3 you, Alyssa.







I <3 you, Alyssa.Related: jfc are some men clueless. The founder of the trash that is Barstool Sports, a site that revels in sexism and rape culture, claimed his words about Weinstein are being twisted to blame victims, when that’s pretty much what he said. The fact that site has a huge following and just got a deal with ESPN is...tiring. Reply

What fantasy world is he living in in which ambitious women trying to further their careers are just DYING to fuck ugly old men for roles? When instead they could win the roles based on merit without having to "pay" through sex??





Men have such a warped view of what "consensual" means. They don't give a damn about circumstances, pressures, or power imbalances. If they can justify it in their minds, that's good enough for their dicks. Just because a woman did it, doesn't mean she wanted to, or that she wouldn't have preferred another option.





These types of guys totally lack empathy and they can't imagine being in the situation of the victims. How far along in his career would he be if he had to suck dick to get there? How would he feel if he felt the only way he could get a job promotion was to submit to someone like Harvey Weinstein? He might not confuse the meaning of consent so easily if this were his reality. Reply

That's all pretty common sense. It's pretty crazy people need

