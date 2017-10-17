Joan Smalls, Yoncé

Kerry Washington on the cover of Allure magazine


  • The interview took place the day after Charlottesville Nazi rally

  • Reminds people that being Olivia Pope is high-maintenance: "There’s someone who follows me around all day long [on the set]. Like, literally follows me to make sure there’s not a single hair out of place. This is somebody’s full-time job. Then someone follows me around to add powder so that I never look shinier than I’m supposed to."

  • Likes to wear her hair natural, especially since having kids

  • She has two children and a step-daughter

  • Working on a workplace comedy called 24/7 that she and Eva Longoria will star in





source 2 3

She looks stunning!
Tagged: , ,