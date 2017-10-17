Kerry Washington on the cover of Allure magazine
I am so excited to share this @allure_magazine cover story. Ms @takishahair killed it in the hair department, righ… https://t.co/5usotjuixR pic.twitter.com/nih9HMXJb5— kerry washington (@kerrywashington) October 17, 2017
- The interview took place the day after Charlottesville Nazi rally
- Reminds people that being Olivia Pope is high-maintenance: "There’s someone who follows me around all day long [on the set]. Like, literally follows me to make sure there’s not a single hair out of place. This is somebody’s full-time job. Then someone follows me around to add powder so that I never look shinier than I’m supposed to."
- Likes to wear her hair natural, especially since having kids
- She has two children and a step-daughter
- Working on a workplace comedy called 24/7 that she and Eva Longoria will star in
She looks stunning!
and honestly, kerry looks sooooooooo much better naturally. i just remember all her terrible heavily-photoshopped mag covers in the past, poor thing
like since when? we really know shit about her life (GOOD)
The amount of lies and INCOMPETENCE involved here is staggering. Any self-respecting PR team would take care of this by simply saying “Kerry is also a step mother”. BECAUSE SHE IS, to TONY’s TWO DAUGHTERS. That way, you cover up the truth told by the Nnobody that has NOTHING to do with Kerry but you DO NOT flat-out LIE. Instead, let’s just LIE.
and i'm interested in that comedy! eva longoria is truly one of the funniest actresses imo. justice for telenovela!
What a beautiful pic!