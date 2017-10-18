yeah buddy Reply

i'm ready for more of my favorite trash

I'm ready for this mess! Tbh I won't be mad if they want to pretend like season 2 never happened.



Is that Caitlin FitzGerald? I was so mad Masters of Sex ended before Libby really got to bust out and be awesome and progressive without dumb old Bill. Instead she just wondered off to Woodstock with that annoying About a Boy guy. Or something. Anyway, she & Elizabeth Debicki need to play sisters.

it is her :))

i stopped watching masters of sex after that gorilla episode that was dunzo for me

she & Elizabeth Debicki



Yes! For a really long time I thought she and Debicki were the same person.

I wonder how this will do since the show went so far off the rails and really got dragged last season so it'll be interesting to see how it sorts itself out this year.

Im here for it, even tho I hate they trying to sell us these two women are BFF, they are not, they do have some kinda bond.

The suitors are guys so I hope we get some eye candy.

its been 84 years. can't wait for this messy ass show.

I'm so ready for this show to come back.

I dont even remember what happened in season 2 at this point

that's for the best

same except they killed someone maybe?

lol it went off the rails last season but i'm willing to give it another go. Way more forgiving of female led, and showran trash than i am of male trash.

The first season was everything. I have yet to start/finish the second season, but I am def. here for the third!

For a show only in its third season, this trailer feels like such a throwback. That "oh yeah, I used to watch that" feeling.



Here for a Bachelorette. Hopefully, they've learned from last season. Reply

finally! it's been so long. i hope it's more like the first season because they really lost their way in season 2. there were good moments but it still felt all over the place.



i hope that this gets back to season 1 levels

Season 2 was such a mess but the promo looks rly good, I hope they listened to the criticism

nnnnnnnnnnn i will probably still watch but damn if season2 wasen't the worst fucking mess

season 2 was messy AF but i'm still gonna watch

The teaser looks good. I didn't love S2. I hope S3 is better.

I am glad it's back I hope they ignore most of what happened last season

Go for Rachel

fuck me up

YASSSS



that said I still wish those two hadn't been killed at the end - their living & exposing the show would've been some interesting drama development IMO Reply

I was thoroughly entertained when season 2 came on, but the more I think about it, the more I dislike it

