UnREAL season 3 trailer & premiere date

UnREAL season 3 premieres Monday, Feb. 26, 2018 at 10/9c on Lifetime
i stopped watching masters of sex after that gorilla episode that was dunzo for me
Yes! For a really long time I thought she and Debicki were the same person.
Here for a Bachelorette. Hopefully, they've learned from last season.
that said I still wish those two hadn't been killed at the end - their living & exposing the show would've been some interesting drama development IMO