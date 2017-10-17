Blake Lively wears a lot of ugly outfits while promoting something
source 2 3 4 5 6
📸Blake Lively devant son hôtel à New York ! pic.twitter.com/g1uGeIfarg— GossipGirl News (@GGirl_news) 16. Oktober 2017
📸Blake Lively après son passage dans l'émission Good Morning America! pic.twitter.com/54ZkcXUiVY— GossipGirl News (@GGirl_news) 17. Oktober 2017
📸Blake Lively allant à la premiere de son film #AllISeeIsYouMovie à New York pic.twitter.com/dB5Z1lOc4k— GossipGirl News (@GGirl_news) 17. Oktober 2017
📸Blake Lively et Ryan Reynolds dans New York! 💗 pic.twitter.com/WaKf7ydPvA— GossipGirl News (@GGirl_news) 17. Oktober 2017
lol
'
never seen a longer version sadly
the denim look is kinda cute tho
i was gonna say the silver one isn't that bad...but then i saw the bottom
Seriously, what's with women who can wear just about anything dressing like shit?
why...
Serena is the new Grace Adler tbh
https://www.instagram.com/p/BaM2GGtgT_3/?taken-by=blakelively
https://www.gofugyourself.com/photos/blake-livelys-suitcases-must-be-very-very-large/special-event-for-all-i-see-is-you-with-blake-lively
https://www.gofugyourself.com/photos/blake-livelys-suitcases-must-be-very-very-large/screen-shot-2017-10-16-at-9-58-08-pm-1508216353
and the Yellow is a personal taste thing IMO
but lmao at her changing during her segments
That Monse look is chic