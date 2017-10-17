Mike Colter on Iron Fist appearing in Luke Cage Season 2
Mike Colter Teases Iron Fist's Role In LUKE CAGE Season 2 - https://t.co/nO0YLhrG2I pic.twitter.com/kzhW10wH6L— ComicBook NOW! (@ComicBookNOW) October 17, 2017
- Mike Colter confirmed that Iron Flop will be appearing in Luke Cage's second season, because there is no god.
- “There are people that love the idea of Heroes for Hire. When people saw The Defenders, they thought the relationship was good between Finn and I and they are curious. They want to see more of that.” (lmao who is forcing him to say this)
- “He will bring some fresh blood in the new season and I’m hoping that people will respond to it well,” Colter said. “We are teamed up for a bit. That’s the whole point of bringing that flavor to it. I can see how this works. That’s what good about it. We’re giving people what they want.”
No.
More black/asian pairings please.
I'd love a Heroes for Hire series but this is not it, this is Luke's series and I want the focus to remain on him. And Misty, give me lots of Misty pls!!! <3
more importantly, why tf has it taken 2+ years for jj2? they better deliver since they've had so much time w it
I thought she was fantastic but Mahershala Ali was the standout for me.
I'm glad Lewis Tan spoke out. We might never have known how shitty the casting ppl were.
That was a disappointing Google search. I probably would have watched Iron Fist if Lewis Tan was cast.
TBH, while I find him very attractive, they could recast Luke Cage too.
Blink twice if you need help, Mike!
I loved Luke Cage so damn much and sometimes I feel like I watched a different show to everyone else.
I don't think so bb. I bet they'll do the show all about him, hard pass