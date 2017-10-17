charlie and krysten

Mike Colter on Iron Fist appearing in Luke Cage Season 2


  • Mike Colter confirmed that Iron Flop will be appearing in Luke Cage's second season, because there is no god.

  • “There are people that love the idea of Heroes for Hire. When people saw The Defenders, they thought the relationship was good between Finn and I and they are curious. They want to see more of that.” (lmao who is forcing him to say this)

  • “He will bring some fresh blood in the new season and I’m hoping that people will respond to it well,” Colter said. “We are teamed up for a bit. That’s the whole point of bringing that flavor to it. I can see how this works. That’s what good about it. We’re giving people what they want.

SOURCE

No.
