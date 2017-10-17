Mike Colter on Iron Fist appearing in Luke Cage Season 2

Noooooooooo Reply

Thread

Link

EWWWWWWWWWW NO THANKS! Reply

Thread

Link

I mean...it was funny because Luke was just constantly exasperated by him and dragging him all the time and IF was just like >:| about it, but y'know what kills a funny thing absolutely dead? Not knowing when to stop doing that thing. thatsenough.gif Reply

Thread

Link

The last time we had a black/asian team up was what...Rush Hour? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmfao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can't omg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

idgaf I still love Romeo Must Die.



More black/asian pairings please. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

literally no one cares abt iron fist and this is the only way netflix is going to get people Intrigued lol Reply

Thread

Link

I don't mind as long as they keep it short.



I'd love a Heroes for Hire series but this is not it, this is Luke's series and I want the focus to remain on him. And Misty, give me lots of Misty pls!!! <3 Reply

Thread

Link

I mean Iron Fist (regardless of actor) should have just been a supporting character in Luke Cage to begin with Reply

Thread

Link

They’re best friends in the comics so it makes sense. Reply

Thread

Link

Then it should be Lewis Tan and Mike Colter. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Comic versions are cool and have personality. Neither of these two have that going for them. They should just recast them both. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i mean luke cage s1 was impossible to get through so idc



more importantly, why tf has it taken 2+ years for jj2? they better deliver since they've had so much time w it Reply

Thread

Link

ETA apparently they just wrapped filming like 2 weeks ago. and the only release date mention I've seen is sometime in 2018 :/



Edited at 2017-10-17 08:57 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Queen Nina is completely correct here. Reply

Thread

Link

Luke Cage is the only one of those i could not finish. Three eps in and i was bored out of my mind. I just couldn’t Reply

Thread

Link

Alfre Woodard was its saving grace. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah the villains were the only interesting part. Mike is just not charismatic and every line reading feels like he's judging me and I have no idea why. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I thought she was fantastic but Mahershala Ali was the standout for me. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I got further into it than Iron Fist. He was only likable in Defenders because everyone called him out on his stupidity lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I got through it, and I enjoyed the villians+the shake up with them. I didn't like Misty at all. The acctress is so flat, and was worse in Defenders. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's almost hilarious how much disdain everyone has for the character in-universe AND irl. Finn Jones will never live this down.



hasuffer.gif. Reply

Thread

Link

I seriously cannot believe he thought he could become mainstream if he made his way over to America....



I'm glad Lewis Tan spoke out. We might never have known how shitty the casting ppl were. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I didn't actually know this part of the story.



That was a disappointing Google search. I probably would have watched Iron Fist if Lewis Tan was cast. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

/sigh... Asians are good enough to be villains, but never the lead. At least we got Jessica Henwick. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I didn't know this about the show. I also didn't realize he plays the drunken guard in Iron Fist which was by far my favourite scene in the show and I remember wishing there had been more of his character. Frustrating to think of how amazing he would've been as Danny Rand :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He's literally dating Misty Knight in the comments so it makes sense. Reply

Thread

Link

If he was a bad actor but physically attractive, I could tolerate it. He's both terrible and unattractive so I can't even with him.



TBH, while I find him very attractive, they could recast Luke Cage too. Reply

Thread

Link

Maybe they should just have him appear in the other shows, rather than doing another season of Iron Fist. Reply

Thread

Link

Sigh... No one likes this fool Reply

Thread

Link

(lmao who is forcing him to say this)



Blink twice if you need help, Mike! Reply

Thread

Link

No. Even if they are going to fuck, no. Reply

Thread

Link

I'd prefer this than having his own show... if the character was recast and given better dialogue. Honest to god, I hate Iron Fist in the MCU because he is such a dick. He comes off as an entitled shit. Is he supposed to be one? He better not STILL be one after Daredevil literally told him to take care of his city. Then again, he might just get an ego swarm. Also, he should wear a mask. His face annoys me. Reply

Thread

Link

Personally I'm hoping the writing will improve for season two of Iron Fist, since they seem to have had more time to prepare this time around. Finn is also getting more training in so the fight scenes should be better too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

is he ever saying smth that isnt stupid? Reply

Thread

Link

I loved Luke Cage so damn much and sometimes I feel like I watched a different show to everyone else. Reply

Thread

Link

so danny can spend another season making heart eyes at Luke? boringggggggg Reply

Thread

Link

More Colleen,Claire and Misty Knight less Iron flop please and thank you Reply

Thread

Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link