Supermarket Sweep will make its triumphant return
Iconic 90's TV show Supermarket Sweep is set to makes its return!
The game show became really popular in the 90's when it played on Lifetime TV for people with taste.
The entire show was based in a large Grocery Store and the contestants would shop to win cash and prizes. The best part (imo) was watching the contestants running around trying to find the most expensive items and there was always some dummy who would not hit up the meat section and grab that Turkey. Judging the shoppers choices was the best part of the show.
Freemantle Media did not release a release date or a channel on which the show will appear.
If you never got to experience this amazing spectacle, I have included a video to remind you of the glory of this program.
And just for fun...
What show would you love to see remade?
And batteries!
Edited at 2017-10-17 07:56 pm (UTC)
Also the coffee and candy for $100, I felt those bonuses were overlooked too often
Edited at 2017-10-17 08:16 pm (UTC)
Razors
Toilet paper always seems like a good expensive go-to.
Fancy ass cheeses and meats
Frozen turkeys
Chocolate
Manuka Honey
Also yes, this show would be wild if it took place in Whole Foods.
other than that, i'd just try to go for stuff that was expensive, like some meat substitutes, vitamins, maybe an electric toothbrush.
battlestar galactica, idk coffee
I think in the re-vamp of this show people are going to go for more "organic" versions of these things. Like Seventh Generation detergent, diapers, etc.... because they're even pricier than their counterparts.
hey ontd, what is your supermarket sweep strategy.
Also, thank you. All of Harold's characters are iconic!
WHY THE FUCK ARE YOU GOING TO THE PARTY STORE FOR A FUCKING $20 SERVING KNIFE YOU DUMBASS GET THE BIG SCREEN TV.
Edited at 2017-10-17 08:24 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-10-17 08:06 pm (UTC)
The supermarket is tiiiny. They *must* do those cheesy ~thumbs up~ intro
Edited at 2017-10-17 08:08 pm (UTC)
NAH.
diapers
vitamins
HAM