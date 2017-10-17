Supermarket Sweep will make its triumphant return

Is this show what inspired that Married... with Children episode? Reply

lol I forgot about that. Peg on a folding lawn chair. Probably Reply

If you were playing this game, which items would you go for first? I would load my cart with vitamins and turkeys



And batteries!



Edited at 2017-10-17 07:56 pm (UTC)

Whole hams and cheese wheels Reply

This is my favorite answer. Reply

turkeys, diapers and detergent always seemed to be the go-to items on the show Reply

Cheese and lotion. lol Reply

Diapers and meat



Also the coffee and candy for $100, I felt those bonuses were overlooked too often Reply

turkeys, diapers, I would go for every single one of those little clue things, batteries, etc. Reply

Edited at 2017-10-17 08:16 pm (UTC) Butterball turkeys and whole hams and baby formula and diapers.

I'd go for all the expensive vegan substitute items that I don't buy on a regular basis Reply

Good cuts of beef, seafood, diapers (but you gotta watch those bc they take up so much space), baby formula, cosmetics, vitamins. Reply

feminine products (they so damn expensive) but i doubt the show would have them lololol.



Razors



Toilet paper always seems like a good expensive go-to.



Fancy ass cheeses and meats



Frozen turkeys



Chocolate



Manuka Honey Reply

All the expensive organic foods, batteries, and medicines for me, lol. Oh and pet food because I could stock up for my fur-babies.



Also yes, this show would be wild if it took place in Whole Foods. Reply

organic meats, wine if they have it, expensive chocolates, local gourmet coffee bc im snobby as fuck about my coffee, frozen seafood. Reply

idk if it was a thing in the american version, but here there was a 'dale's shopping list' here, which would have 3 items on it and would give you an extra £100. i'd try and collect those and maybe a bonus buy if i saw one.



other than that, i'd just try to go for stuff that was expensive, like some meat substitutes, vitamins, maybe an electric toothbrush. Reply

seafood and cheese i.e the most expensive shit I buy at the supermarket Reply

Garden hoses and fancy meat and cheese. Reply

Beef, beauty, battlestar galactica , idk coffee Reply

Meat, diapers, fancy cheese, tide. lol



I think in the re-vamp of this show people are going to go for more "organic" versions of these things. Like Seventh Generation detergent, diapers, etc.... because they're even pricier than their counterparts. Reply

i'd go to the beauty aisle and get all those $20+ products. Reply

ugh i loved this show so much. i'd go straight for the steaks, cavier and wheels of cheese. Reply

I loved this show so much. Reply

Right? We watched it all the time on PAX in my house. The only time we would willingly watch PAX. Also, that avatar is fab. I still love him from Oz. Reply

Wow, I totally forgot about PAX. I think the only times I willingly watched that channel was to watch this and Shop Til You Drop lmao.



Also, thank you. All of Harold's characters are iconic! Reply

Wow wasn't PAX what ABC Family was before it became Freeform? 😫 Reply

Oh shit PAX was a thing! Reply

lol pax Reply

LOL...PAX. That was such an old people channel, but I LIVED for Supermarket Sweep. ugh. Reply

I was so into this show when I was a kid. Reply

I remember reading something about this show somewhere. Apparently it was the same food all season so by the end it would all be fuckin' nasty. Reply

Gross. Hopefully they use plastic props this time around. Reply

According to the link below, the 90s version did use fake meats and cheeses and stuff Reply

i loved this show so much! i always wanted to go on a shopping spree, lol Reply

I loved supermarket sweep + shop til you drop Reply

Shop Til You Drop! YAASSS Reply

Omg yes shop til you drop. They always had oversized novelty pencils Reply

Yesssss Reply

yes I loved them both Reply

Both fantastic, also Born Lucky. Reply

Shop til You Drop was like the adult Legends of the Hidden Temple because those dumbasses treated some of the stores like the silver monkey.



WHY THE FUCK ARE YOU GOING TO THE PARTY STORE FOR A FUCKING $20 SERVING KNIFE YOU DUMBASS GET THE BIG SCREEN TV.



Reply

This was some tense shit! This is so hokey! Reply

LOLOLOL your entire comment is A+ Reply

i'd watch re-runs on PAX when i was younger. lmao. RIP PAX. Reply

haha I love the Difficult People storyline of Scientology luring Matthew into the Sea Org by saying it's a Supermarket Sweep Audition hahaha Reply

When this news broke, I instantly thought of that episode. This season was shockingly on point with topical references. The Max Landis diss and then him dropping that creepy Carly Rae Jepsen thing.



Edited at 2017-10-17 08:24 pm (UTC)

wait what??? tell me about this crj reference. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol, I immediately thought of that. I wanted to comment "it's a scam! they're just trying to recruit you for Scientology!" Reply

I always dreamed of doing this with a toy store when I was little. Reply

About time! Loved this show when I was a kid. Reply

Omg I loved this show when I was little, I use to get so heated when they didn't go straight for the meats and cheeses lol Reply

This and that show where the went to the different mall stores were my shit Reply

Shop Til You Drop! Reply

Only interested if they bring back the bad sweatsuits



Edited at 2017-10-17 08:06 pm (UTC)

I fucking loved this show. Omg. You’re bringing me back. Reply

The supermarket is tiiiny. They *must* do those cheesy ~thumbs up~ intro



https://tv.avclub.com/what-was-it-like-to-be-on-supermarket-sweep-1798271210



Edited at 2017-10-17 08:08 pm (UTC) THis article is amazing. So much interesting shitThe supermarket is tiiiny. They *must* do those cheesy ~thumbs up~ intro

"It was a syndicated show, so they taped all the episodes, and you didn’t even know if you were going to get the money if you won unless it aired, which could be six months later, because they then had to sell it."



NAH. Reply

so they never got food? just money? Reply

Parent

Ah, good old wholesome television programming. Reply

Yes!!! I loved this show! Reply

formula

diapers

vitamins

HAM Reply

You forgot turkey Reply

I am ON BOARD with this remake. the only time I'm on board with remakes lol Reply

i used to watch the UK one with dale winton. i feel like 90s game shows were more exciting than the ones now, like the chase and pointless. Reply

OMG YES. Reply

lol i loved this show. i can still hear, "super! market! sweep!" in my head. i loved the bonus stuff like that whole thing with the coffee. Reply

yes omg and it was always sponsored by jelly belly Reply

Omg yes! Reply

YES Reply

That last gif is still me trying to shop at Trader Joe's during the week. Reply

I genuinely remember the couple from the middle gif. Reply

crying at that last gif Reply

