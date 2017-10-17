Riverdale Roundup: Skeet Ulrich on Access Hollywood, Weird Yearbook Promos, and More

Those promos LOL. They think they are twin peaks.



I'm still watching though. Reply

Skeet looks fine Reply

OMG Jughead's father is Skeet? I had no idea. Now I feel really old. Reply

It's the best GD part of the show, sis. Reply

I just remember Skeet being written about in YM and Seventeen magazine and now he's playing a dad... eep.



I am partial to Luke Perry too though... Reply

Wow HDU the best part of the show is Cheryl I AM DISSAPOINTED Reply

MFTE Reply

Yup, and there's an argument for him having canon sexual tension with almost every character he interacts with on this show. Reply

Give me that Daddy Jughead spin-off! Me @ 2017 Skeet Ulrich.Give me that Daddy Jughead spin-off! Reply

I still haven't watched the premiere. I may only tune in for Kevin. Reply

Get on it girl! The premiere was a pretty good ep imo, but it's very Archie-focused. The show's vibe has changed slightly too. It's like 3% less corny. Ep 3 has A LOT of Kevin allegedly. Reply

I started to get excited that this comes on tonight. Then realized its tomorrow. Boo :( Reply

i still can't believe a few years ago i was eating my lunch on a bench next to those ugly twins during a class break at tisch and now one of them is the toast of white women who don't love themselves around the world Reply

what Reply

i went to nyu at the same time as the sprouse twins and would see them all the time Reply

so you were there at the same time as Camila Mendes? Reply

lmaooo Reply

lmfao Reply

cherly is essentially how i act when i gotta suffer through a photo. just smile and get the fuck outta there Reply

I'm gonna need an icon of that eye roll Reply

Lol those promos....somebody on the production side is clearly smoking too much with Cole and also legit thinks this show is some decent shit...like I can't. Reply

can television writers just delete their accounts and do their jobs Reply

He honestly teases too much imo. He's given away a lot of shit about this season. They still pull out shockers like last week with Grundy but we don't need to know that someone dies this week before we watch. Reply

Parent

I think Betty's dad is the killer. Reply

i thought that was the case with season one (with fake spoilers going around saying the same) so i dunno if they're gonna try that route again Reply

I think it's the Serpent guy with the long hair that's doing all that shit for Jughead. Why? Idk, but it looks like him tbh. Reply

this show is super fun stupidity and i love how much it leans into that goofiness Reply

Right? There really isn't much else on TV right now that's as straight up fun and willing to be completely bonkers. Riverdale is a gem...a stupid, stupid gem <3 Reply

Archie taking up wrestling might be too much for my loins. Reply

Archie and Reggie shirtless oil wrestling plz?!?! Reply

I'm ready for those Serpents. Reply

GREGG ARAKI!!!



I can't wait to see his direction for this show. Of all the script covers that RAS has posted, this is the only one that labels the director, and for good fucking reason, because he's great.



And uniforms...ew. I hope Cheryl accentuates hers with some Blossom flair, and Veronica calls for a student protest against them. Reply

NNNNN Skeet <3 Reply

Skeet Ulrich is fine, Reply

i didn’t know how much i missed this trash show until it was back <3 it was a solid episode imo i’m happy that archie now actually is part of the main plot. i LOVED that scene of cheryl and her mom lmao i love her crazy ass + that scene with veronica and her mom in church was really good too 😫 butttttt josie and reggie neeedddd to get something to do asap. i was so disappointed with the lack of them in this ep Reply

I really loved the Veronica/Hermione scene tbh it gave me chills. It was the most interesting either of those characters have been thus far. And we get a Josie and Cheryl scene tomorrow FINALLY. I can't fucking wait. I want them to be HBICs together. Reply

omg really? i can’t wait either 😫😫😫 Reply

ive been rewatching season 1 and NEED some cheryl/josie scenes Reply

He's honestly too pretty for this world. Reply

I'm glad Reggie finally had dialogues lmfao Reply

In all the photos I’ve seen he looks too pretty/perfect for my taste but he looks really fuckable here 👀 maybe how they style him on the show is more my aesthetic.



Edited at 2017-10-18 01:08 am (UTC) Reply

YAS, my teen crush!!!! Reply

The killer is obviously Betty with a split personality. Reply

I actually really liked the new episode. I missed my trash show. And Archie was finally semi interesting now that he doesn't just have the recycled Troy Bolton storyline. Reply

I actually like the class picture promos lol. Reply

Good for you. No one cares. — Charles Melton (@_MELTON_) October 17, 2017





Edited at 2017-10-17 09:26 pm (UTC) Okay, I love Charles. Reply

it's unfortunate that they can't just kill off Archie and Jughead Reply

