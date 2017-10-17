Netflix Releases Ratings Data, Sorta Kinda
#Netflix shares the top 20 original series with seasons watched within their first 24 hours https://t.co/bOCoLUeVT9— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) 17 October 2017
The streamer says more than 8 million subscribers have watched at least one season of one series in 24 hours or less.
ONTD did you get Netflix for the sole purpose of watching a fave show?
*represses the musical theatre portion*
lol goddamn, I literally kept nodding off during that part and then when it was finally over I was so irritated that it lasted for so long. I mean, they were working with a fairly limited amount of time to begin with and they chose to waste a chunk of it on THAT?!
and then her looking down on that group of ppl her age cos they have their shit together or something. henny, you're the worst of them all so don't try looking down on ppl who at least have jobs
i don't remember the musical theater part. i must have repressed it, too. lol
it was four episodes compared to anything else on the list, of course it was quickest to binge
Then I was kind of off and on but they added the Trek archives and I've been a regular since.
Iron Flop is gonna be in Luke Cage Season 2............ugh
Hes supposed "training at the gym"
But it really won't matter because you can't fucking see shit anyway its so damn dark lol
Just give me more JJ all the time, tbh
5. The Ranch
full list
2. Fuller House
3. Marvel's The Defenders
4. The Seven Deadly Sins
5. The Ranch
6. Santa Clarita Diet
7. Trailer Park Boys
8. F is for Family
9. Orange Is the New Black
10. Stranger Things
[11 - 20]
11. Friends from College
12. Atypical
13. Grace and Frankie
14. Wet Hot American Summer
15. Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
16. House of Cards
17. Love
18. GLOW
19. Chewing Gum
20. Master of None
i did the first two. ouch at master of none. i found it an easy watch. i still can't get through glow zz but i know it picks up.
where is bojack? people are sleeping on the show gdi
i'm also surprised and glad atypical is so high
Hipsters and college kids that drink Starbucks
They should either release no data or just release a simple most watched list (I haven't seen one if they did)
With the subscription VOD industry having brought in $8.21 billion in 2016, according to PricewaterhouseCoopers, it’s high time we get a peek at the audience numbers for these services’ many, well watched shows. Parrot Analytics developed a way to do this.
Recently, the analytics company came up with a measurement called “demand expressions,” which evaluates a streaming show’s number of viewers, streams, and engagement among other relevant statistics. According to this measurement, Narcos is number one on Netflix, followed by Stranger Things and Ozark. The Handmaid’s Tale tops the list on Hulu, ahead of 11.22.63, and The Path.
I remember reading this in different sites.
wtf is that even
EDIT: Apparently, it's an anime.
i'm just too impatient when it comes to television. i don't love bingeing and when i do, i watch at 1.5x speed for efficiency. i'd rather read about the show lol.
did you hear about the isaiah, the guy who was injured/foster child, and ended up being arrested along with his brother for murder :(
i read this article recently, i think it was on vulture, and was all about why the gg revival felt weird, and they said it was because the show had the eternally autumnal vibe and when the show explicity placed them in other seasons it didn't work and felt really off. and i feel like that has a lot to do with it lmao, couldn't put my finger on it, but the writing was also terrible
I generally tend to give myself a weekend to binge a show when it comes out so most of the time i'm done within the first 48 hours
Ed Kamper is terrifying as fuck
I don't think we're supposed to like Holden. Or at the very least be unsettled by him. Personally, I'm not a fan.
this is tahani
I tried to watch this one euro show about a pair of siblings who were cursed energy vampires. I stopped at the end of the first episode when the brother forcibly stole energy from his sister but they set the scene up like a rape during and after she looked so violated. It was disturbing.