Netflix Releases Ratings Data, Sorta Kinda

bow at Grace and Frankie Reply

MTE. Such a good show. Reply

It’s such a gem of a show. Can’t wait for next season Reply

yas Reply

That show is so good. I'm mad I watched the newest season so quickly. Reply

Probably the best netflix show tbh Reply

my favorite show on there tbh Reply

mte what a good show Reply

its the best show Reply

Comfy show. But I wish it was just focused around Grace, Frankie and June Diane Raphael's character. The men on the show are insufferable, esp. their ex-husbands. Reply

I love Sol (but not in season 2), but otherwise i totally agree Reply

Agreed! I love the dynamic between Grace and Frankie and how their relationship has evolved so far. I could watch a 24hr livestream of just those two tbh. Reply

It's such an easy and comfortable show to watch. Everything is just done so well. Reply

Rory going thru that mess in the special is kind of comforting and assuring lol



*represses the musical theatre portion*

*represses the musical theatre portion*



lol goddamn, I literally kept nodding off during that part and then when it was finally over I was so irritated that it lasted for so long. I mean, they were working with a fairly limited amount of time to begin with and they chose to waste a chunk of it on THAT?! Reply

That was so strange Reply

How was Rory broke? She had a trust fund and her father is super rich. I'm sure Richard left her money too. Did she blow through like a half a mil? Reply

mte that made me resent her even more Reply

so broke that she could take off to europe whenever she wanted to go cheat with an engaged man



and then her looking down on that group of ppl her age cos they have their shit together or something. henny, you're the worst of them all so don't try looking down on ppl who at least have jobs Reply

i straight up fast forwarded through that musical theater bs Reply

which mess in particular? lol



i don't remember the musical theater part. i must have repressed it, too. lol Reply

1. Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life



it was four episodes compared to anything else on the list, of course it was quickest to binge Reply

yeah, this whole stat is bullshit Reply

lol ikr Reply

but one episode is 2 hours long that makes it like 8 episodes lol. tbh I'm impressed whoever managed to binge I'm a huge Gilmore Girls fan but it took me ages to watch them all because it was so boring Reply

ia, plus i think most people felt they had to binge to find out the last words. (even though it wasn't worth it in the end) Reply

I think I originally got it for Grace and Frankie lol



Then I was kind of off and on but they added the Trek archives and I've been a regular since. Reply

Iron Flop is gonna be in Luke Cage Season 2............ugh Reply

Why does Netflix think making us watch more of his horrible acting is going to make us like him? Reply

Hes supposed "training at the gym"

But it really won't matter because you can't fucking see shit anyway its so damn dark lol Reply

ugh, but also I really enjoyed the scenes in The Defenders of Luke just being 500% done with him, so for comic value... Reply

Parent

I don't understand why they keep pushing him or at least fix his character or something. Reply

Parent

Ugh!!!!!! It wasn't enough that he tried to ruin The Defenders for us, but now he has to try to wreck Luke Cage too?! Reply

Parent

why do they keep punishing us Reply

Parent

I must be the only person who likes Iron Fist... I thought I would hate it before I watched it but I really enjoyed it compared to the Luke Cage series, oop





Just give me more JJ all the time, tbh Reply

Parent

2. Fuller House

5. The Ranch

MTE. Maybe people are watching them to see how bad they are... Reply

Fuller House is so Disney Channel Reply

Lmaoooo this gif Reply

Eck fucking Ranch... I've only seen the pilot though but I feel like that was enough Reply

2. Fuller House

3. Marvel's The Defenders

4. The Seven Deadly Sins

5. The Ranch

6. Santa Clarita Diet

7. Trailer Park Boys

8. F is for Family

9. Orange Is the New Black

10. Stranger Things

[ 11 - 20 ]

11. Friends from College

12. Atypical

13. Grace and Frankie

14. Wet Hot American Summer

15. Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

16. House of Cards

17. Love

18. GLOW

19. Chewing Gum

20. Master of None

1. Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life2. Fuller House3. Marvel's The Defenders4. The Seven Deadly Sins5. The Ranch6. Santa Clarita Diet7. Trailer Park Boys8. F is for Family9. Orange Is the New Black10. Stranger Things Reply

I just couldn't get into Santa Clarita Diet. I like the cast but the show just didn't pull me in enough. I watched 3 eps though so maybe it gets better. Reply

I loved it but I would say if you're not into it by episode 3 you probably won't be lol Reply

Parent

It took me forever to get through. It was just so weird lol. Reply

Me neither. It was not my thing at all. Reply

ty bb



i did the first two. ouch at master of none. i found it an easy watch. i still can't get through glow zz but i know it picks up.



where is bojack? people are sleeping on the show gdi Reply

yasss seven deadly sins Reply

I love Chewing Gum. Such a fun show. Reply

i just watched santa clarita diet the other day and i think its place on this list is well deserved



i'm also surprised and glad atypical is so high



Edited at 2017-10-17 09:22 pm (UTC) Reply

ew the beginning of this list is so trash and surprising. master of none deserves to be higher Reply

Master of None was so disappointing to me - man child comedy is so fucking boring and sexist and it doesn't improve through the second generation schtick lens. Reply

Who is still binging Gilmore Girls A Year in the Life. You watch that once, regret it, and then scrub it from memory. Pretend it never happened. Reply

Hipsters and college kids that drink Starbucks Reply

Maybe it's turned into one of those so bad, you have to see it for yourselves shows.



Edited at 2017-10-17 07:59 pm (UTC)

Ill be forever salty over it. Reply

I'm really glad I decided not to watch it until I'd read enough reactions... And now I can happily pretend it never happened... while I continue to pretend that most of the later seasons never happened, either. Reply

I hated it so much. I hate Amy Sherman-Palladino. Reply

Didn't they also release a list of their most watched shows recently? Because I remember reading that their most watched show was Narcos and I was so confused. I never thought that many people watched it.



Edited at 2017-10-17 07:33 pm (UTC)

I thought I heard 13 reasons why was their most successful show



They should either release no data or just release a simple most watched list (I haven't seen one if they did) Reply

This was released earlier this month, but I thought Netflix had released it themselves:



With the subscription VOD industry having brought in $8.21 billion in 2016, according to PricewaterhouseCoopers, it’s high time we get a peek at the audience numbers for these services’ many, well watched shows. Parrot Analytics developed a way to do this.



Recently, the analytics company came up with a measurement called “demand expressions,” which evaluates a streaming show’s number of viewers, streams, and engagement among other relevant statistics. According to this measurement, Narcos is number one on Netflix, followed by Stranger Things and Ozark. The Handmaid’s Tale tops the list on Hulu, ahead of 11.22.63, and The Path.



I remember reading this in different sites. Reply

I never see Americans talking about Narcos, but it's pretty popular here in Brazil. we love wagner moura lol Reply

Parent

I was super surprised to find that my parents watch Narcos. They're old enough that subtitles can be a chore, but they got to season 2 before I did. Reply

Parent

4. The Seven Deadly Sins



wtf is that even Reply

MTE.



EDIT: Apparently, it's an anime.



Edited at 2017-10-17 07:34 pm (UTC) Reply

anime, apparently Reply

netflix pumps out so many things it's ridiculous Reply

ia at a lot that's on the list Reply

its a really fun anime. Reply

Netflix has a category for me called "Emotional Lesbian Movies." They know me so well. Reply

lol I saw one that was like "unlikely friendships" I was like "...I'm listening" Reply

👀 looking up now lol Reply

lmao! Even in more basic categories like "dramas" or whatever I've noticed that the movies that are listed first for me are often lesbian movies. They know us too well :') Reply

lmao Reply

I don't get one because there's no "Happy Lesbian Movies" list Reply

I'm thinking about cancelling my netflix subscription after stranger things season 2. I just haven't found things I want to watch on it in a long while. Reply

tbh just cancel now & download it. >_> Reply

i think the only show i've watched all of in one sitting was dear white people and that was on a sunday when i was hungover lol Reply

the closest I've done was the good place, I think it took me two days to watch season 1, and I don't even like that show that much I just wanted to see what the twist that people kept talking about was lol Reply

Parent

tbh i feel like saying that there's a twist for the good place effectively gives away what the twist is! Reply

Parent

i think the only show i ever binged was Fleabag, and that were only six short eps Reply

Parent

I binged the crown, it was so good Reply

Parent

Dear white people had so much potential, but I feel like it relied on catch phrases and just went in circles. Saying woke 1000 times doesn't make you woke lol Reply

Parent

we have a family netflix account and i don't really use it that often. the last thing i watched was the second season of last chance u. otherwise, i watch mostly trash reality television that can be easily found on the interwebs for free.



i'm just too impatient when it comes to television. i don't love bingeing and when i do, i watch at 1.5x speed for efficiency. i'd rather read about the show lol. Reply

I just binged Last Chance U and loved it. Definitely grew to hate Buddy Stephens tho. Reply

Parent

they're bringing the show to a different juco next season and i'm glad because i hatttteeeee buddy. he's such a dick. i would do an entire show about ms wagner.



did you hear about the isaiah, the guy who was injured/foster child, and ended up being arrested along with his brother for murder :( Reply

Parent

jfc I still can't believe that whole steampunk musical number thing with the Life and Death Brigade assholes wasn't a dream sequence. O_______________o But we'll always have Paris. Reply

Everything Rory-related on that was infuriating. The only redeemable thing about that revival was Emily's storyline and how they dealt with Richard's death. Reply

No Bojack? :( Reply

obligatory the gilmore girls revival was fucking terrible comment Reply

Ita Reply

i made it through the first episode and abandoned ship so fast. Reply

I was so disappointed. Idk why they thought having rory and Lor both act like giant assholes without being checked once was cute. The singing, the cheating, Lane's whole life, the lack of the iconic intro song like wtf. And I never thought I'd reach a point where I didn't want Rory & Jess to be end game, but he dodged a bullet with her. Reply

Parent

Thread



lmaoooo ia with all of this



i read this article recently, i think it was on vulture, and was all about why the gg revival felt weird, and they said it was because the show had the eternally autumnal vibe and when the show explicity placed them in other seasons it didn't work and felt really off. and i feel like that has a lot to do with it lmao, couldn't put my finger on it, but the writing was also terrible Reply

Parent

i want amy sherman-palladino off her show and chris carter off his show. Reply

Parent

it was even worse than my worst case scenario Reply

Parent

Anyone watch Mindhunters? It was very enjoyable even though i'm still not sure if i like the main character or not.



I generally tend to give myself a weekend to binge a show when it comes out so most of the time i'm done within the first 48 hours



Edited at 2017-10-17 07:38 pm (UTC) Reply

I did and he actually gets better as the episodes progress. At first, he seemed not the right fit for the character but it made more sense as it progressed or something changed. Reply

Parent

No the performance is mostly good, i just don't know if i like the character or not which i suppose is what they are going for. He had great chemistry with his partner and the criminals. Didn't care for the gf storyline.



Ed Kamper is terrifying as fuck Reply

Parent

The main character annoyed me, but in a good way seeing as that's what the show seemed to be going for (especially toward the end). It was good, and the dude who played Ed Kemper was scary as fuck. Reply

Parent

I finished it.



I don't think we're supposed to like Holden. Or at the very least be unsettled by him. Personally, I'm not a fan. Reply

Parent

I mean, the list is mostly of shows that have short seasons or the episodes are short (I found Santa Clarita Diet super easy to marathon because of that). Reply

I'm a big fan of 30 minutes episodes, they are so much easier to watch than 1 hour shows lol Reply

Parent

i binge watched The Good Place after seeing a bunch of Tahani gifs here and I think that's a show better watched spaced out cuz i was ready to throw my computer out the window when they kept resetting the characters and timeline every single episode this season. I'm gonna keep watching just for Tahani tho, she's gorgeous Reply

i googled tahani and got pictures of a child and was like "ummmm this can't be right" Reply

Parent

lol her real name is Jamila Jamil Reply

Parent

I saw her irl the other day and literally stared until I realized I was being incredibly rude, she is gorgeous. Reply

Parent

a year in the life sucked but i still can't believe lauren and kelly didn't at least get emmy noms



Edited at 2017-10-17 07:39 pm (UTC) Reply

I've been binge watching shows since I got hulu but rarely ever do it on netflix these days. I check the hell out of so many boring ass shows.

I tried to watch this one euro show about a pair of siblings who were cursed energy vampires. I stopped at the end of the first episode when the brother forcibly stole energy from his sister but they set the scene up like a rape during and after she looked so violated. It was disturbing. Reply

oooh, are you talking about Heartless? I started the first ep of that and couldn't get into it, yeah it felt like that kind of show of just, eh, not good in those ways Reply

Parent

I started watching big mouth recently and I couldn't get past the first episode... does it get any better? Reply

If you couldn't make it past the first one I wouldn't recommend pushing through. I did and I can honestly say its a shitty show with some great moments, like the tampon song and life is a fucked up mess song. Reply

Parent

I only have netflix because my cousin added me to his plan and was like this is your bday present for the rest of yo life. Reply

Slasher s2 came out today so I know what I'm watching this weekend!! Reply

I'm pressed because it didn't come out in Latin America. Reply

Parent

seriously??? Why?! that sucks :( hope you guys get it soon Reply

Parent

