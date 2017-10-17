shes so gorgeous Reply

Thread

Link

I don't like it :x Like it could be blended better? Idk...I don't know her so I assume she is a super nice girl I just don't like how she's done the eyeshadow much. Reply

Thread

Link

did she finally rescind her cease and desist for us then Reply

Thread

Link

omg Reply

Thread

Link

i didn't know she was still making music Reply

Thread

Link

And releasing a song called Love A Loser, with a video directed by her shitty abusive boyfriend. So I'm guessing it's an autobiographical song. She honestly deserves much better than him. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ngl i lol'd when i saw she released that song and the mv is directed by the loser she loves (ig) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I want her to leave him and expose his ass so bad but he has so much control over her idk if she can ever get away :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ugh that prick. I'm surprised she's been with him so long. Men like him seem to dump women sooner. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she's been regularly making bops since 2006 (mostly leaks)



Love a Loser is her latest one and it's fire Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Does any one have a good recommendation for a serum that will help your eyebrows grow again? I've been using castor oil every day and night since July and my eyebrows still have patches. I'm Indian and I use to have bushy eyebrows 😢😭😣 but tweezed and threaded the shit out of them since I was 14-whhhhhy??? Reply

Thread

Link

Try careprost/latisse or rogaine. Both actually work. Castor oil did nothing for me. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Seconding this, I use Revitalash and it works great. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Regular or Jamaica black? JBCO is much much better for regrowing edges and eyebrows. Use a lash wand to comb it through cause its way thicker than regular castor oil. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Put Rogain on your brows with a q-tip! You can buy the generic at any pharmacy for not too much money. It really works Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i thought we couldn't post about her Reply

Thread

Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think back in 09 ontd made a post about her private pics leaking and then ontd got a cease and desist from her lawyer



something like that Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao that was such a wild time. I miss old school ONTD sometimes Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lmao that's the 1st thing i thought of when i saw this post Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I’m always confused cause I also thought ONTD wasn’t allowed to mention her anymore. Back in my days, that stood true, as was the Speidi ban as well as that one blogger not being allowed to be named Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't know why I'm so bad at smoking out under my eye. It just looks...a mess.



Also, anyone have any recommendations for a good moisturizer to use under my primer? With sunscreen? Or is it best to use sunscreen by itself.



And how about a good night moisturizer? Thanks!



Edited at 2017-10-17 07:31 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I use the cetaphil daily moisturizer (SPF 15). They keep jacking up the price but I just can't quit it



at night I am too broke for benefit's total moisture cream but elf's nourishing night cream is a pretty decent alternative for it being a quarter of the price Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Any time I try to do something smokey under my eye I just look like a heroin addict. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

usually it's better to use sunscreen by itself only bc most products with sunscreen in them have a minimal amount & from what i've heard you don't always put on the right amount with that type of product. but one of my fave moisturizers with spf was the cera-ve day time one. at night i usually use the cosrx honey ceramides moisturizer (when i'm feeling extra dry) or the hada labo tokyo replenishing hydration (when i want something lighter but still need hydration) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I like using Japanese or korean sunscreen because they're lightweight and spf can be more than 35. Downside of it is that some of them contain alcohol. With that, I like Canmake UV Mermaid Gel since it's alcohol-free and Spf 50 and PA++++ when I skip moisturizer. I use Cerave PM lotion and a hydrating mist when using Nivea Sun Protect Gel or Biore UV Perfect Face Milk. I use either a Spf face mist or powder to reapply sunscreen. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

cute look



but is she acting like she needs to preserve her voice for singing? sis... Reply

Thread

Link

She looks so good 😩



Also, why would they make her do this when the poor thing has a sore throat smh lol Reply

Thread

Link

Her smokey eye trick tho - bitchconsiderthatstolen.gif



Also girl please leave Diddy. Please just love yourself and leave him! All this shitty man news over the past

month ETERNITY has me far too exhausted to go into the details but girl please just leave him. Reply

Thread

Link

her eyebrows look gud Reply

Thread

Link





never forget



Edited at 2017-10-17 07:38 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

LMFAO! We need an original about music "artists" like her and Ashely Simpson who's careers were reckt by a single performance. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Damn. It's not even a hard song to sing... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

should have skipped the back up singers and had her sing along to pre-recorded vocals, her mic can still be on but the back up track will do most of the work lol



If a singer can't handle singing live I think that's the best option lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she's always been so stunning



not into those colored contacts tho Reply

Thread

Link

Hate the contacts Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

was just going to ask about the colored contacts Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Are those color contacts or her real eyes? They look pretty Reply

Thread

Link

Contacts Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

We are allowed to post Cassie? Reply

Thread

Link

reported for banned subject!!! Reply

Thread

Link

I guess hair care is considered beauty right? So a year ago I bleached my hair to filth to get platinum/white hair. Now my hair won't grow beyond an inch past my shoulders. I don't bleach it anymore and gave up heating tools about a month ago but it still doesn't really grow. Can anyone recommend me a good product? I have heard you can't really make hair grow faster but I will try anything at this point. Reply

Thread

Link

you could try scalp massage, there should be youtube videos on it



theory is by massaging your scalp you increase blood flow and the hair will grow faster



don't know if it's true but hey it's free lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I have heard about that but haven't tried it. It couldn't hurt lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

+1 this scalp massage brush I bought works AMAZING. I've seen that said you can use it in shower with shampoo. So I'm going to try that with my mixture of strawberry shampoo + tea tree oil, peppermint head&shoulder in one and shea moisture jbco conditioner tonight 😌 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It does work! I use a scalp massager that I got off amazon for $10 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

do you trim your hair regularly? because if its bleached and fucked up it might be pretty brittle and be prone to split ends, which causes breakage which makes it seem like your hair isn't growing when it really is Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I bleached my hair a few years ago and it totally stopped growing for a year or two...then it went back to normal and now it grows super fast! I just did lots of moisturizing treatments and trimmed the dead ends pretty frequently Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I tried so many things when my hair was white so I'll list them all for you lol. First I would recommend Olaplex & weekly masks, also biotin pills, black castor oil + scalp massages, lots of fruits & veggies & black bean + sesame powder (although this is a Korean thing afaik so just black beans & sesame seeds I guess). My hair was long so I hope any of these work for you. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I also never cut my hair aside from the parts that melted off 1 time lol & the hairs that frame my face. Also time & patience was the most important Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

When my husband and I moved last year to our house, my hair was only about halfway down my back, now it's to my asscrack, and I know it sounds crazy but I truly believe it's from the water. We're on a well, so there's nothing being pumped into it to treat it. I also use a scalp massager every time I wash and condition my hair. I've found that I don't have a flaky scalp anymore and the itchiness that comes from after showering is gone, too. My hair growth before would stunt after a certain period of time without a trim, but I haven't had anything done to my hair in almost 3 years. Not that it really helps your problem! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Edited at 2017-10-17 07:56 pm (UTC) a BEAUTIFUL woman omg #FreeHer Reply

Thread

Link

I second this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My queen! She looks so good! Reply

Thread

Link

She's prettier without the contacts. Reply

Thread

Link

i've gotten so lazy with my skincare recently. really need to get back into it. Reply

Thread

Link

Those contacts r terrible

Reply

Thread

Link

Best eyeliner pencil for "soft" winged liner? That's kinda my go-to look, as opposed to liquid liner, since it's more forgiving. I fucking hate the constant pencil sharpening tho. Reply

Thread

Link







So you definitely don't want a liquid liner suggestion? If per chance you do, this stuff is amazingggg, doesn't smudge and it's cheaper than a lot of the eyeliners I've purchased in the past Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Seconded, I love this eyeliner, and I'm usually terrible at liquid liners!



The only issue I'm having and it's kind of a big one, is when I put the cap back on, I guess it started bending back the fibers of the brush, and now a bunch of them are bent. It's still usable, but I was annoyed about that Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

blerg, that is tempting. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

how do people smoke their liner so it's not so harsh? whenever I use a pencil liner and try to smudge it, it just ends up looking like a mess Reply

Thread

Link

Do you use a brush? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link