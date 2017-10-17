"Big Hero 6: The Series" gets premiere date
The series will launch with a one hour TV movie titled "Baymax Returns" on November 20th.
Immediately following the movie, two episodes of "the series will be available on the DisneyNOW app and Disney XD VOD.
The series will then return with weekly episodes in early 2018.
Here is a sneak peek from the movie.
The entire cast was originally Japanese in the comics actually. Disney chopped it down to two. But Fred's is particularly offensive given the Ainu people's minority status in Japan.
Not here for this whitewashed mess