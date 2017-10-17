"Big Hero 6: The Series" gets premiere date

I hope I can get with the art style. It's so oddly sharp and high contrast. Reply

so looking forward to this. I loved the movie. Reply

Interesting how given the furor over stuff like Death Note and Dr. Strange there was no backlash with making an Ainu person into a white guy. Reply

The kid main character? I thought it was pretty clear from his character design that he was eastern Asian, no? Reply

The entire cast was originally Japanese in the comics actually. Disney chopped it down to two. But Fred's is particularly offensive given the Ainu people's minority status in Japan.



No, Fred. Stan Lee's son. He's Ainu in the original comic. The entire cast was originally Japanese in the comics actually. Disney chopped it down to two. But Fred's is particularly offensive given the Ainu people's minority status in Japan.

oh! I had no idea. thanks. Reply

As much as I loved the movie, I wholeheartedly agree with criticism against the white-washing and POC swapping. It wasn’t right. Reply

i'm surprised they didn't bother keeping the animation style from the original movie Reply

too expensive for TV. Just like the Tangled and Hotel Transylvania series. Reply

They wouldn't have the time and money to make the CG look comparable to the film, so they change it to traditional animation. It doesn't take nearly as long. It's the same thing they did with the Tangled show. Reply

Given how their movies are I was surprised to see how many 2D cartoons they still run on their various channels tbh. Lion Guard is 2D as well. Reply

Meh, not a fan on the animation. Feels like a weird Ben10 + That Scooby Doo series from a while back mashup Reply

Not here for this whitewashed mess Reply

