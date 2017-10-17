What books are celebrities reading lately?
reesewitherspoon: Exciting news! The next @RWBookClub pick is #TheRulesOfMagic by @AHoffmanWriter. It’s a story about magic, curses, and the power of love. I just know you’ll love this book and the Owens family as much as I do. Happy reading, #RWBookClub!
normancook: Netty and I taking a bite out of my girl @whitneycummings new book. Oh and we are totally fine. Just fine. 🤷🏼♀️ 🦄 👍🏼
emmaroberts: #currentlyreading @belletrist #belletristbabe #nov221963 #adambraver 😎🤓
wellhayley: #rebeccasolnit can't get enough of you 💫
melissabenoist: I have a very talented and hilarious sister. She has a book out today. 📚 Readers--get reading 📚
jennyslate: If you are a man, it is not enough to be outraged in solidarity. Rape and harassment and general inequality cannot fall under the heading of "women's issues". These are YOUR issues. You are benefiting from your silence, but will benefit even more if you actively speak out against sexism and harassment, and actively support the women who are brave enough to speak up in a society that is trying to keep them silent and afraid forever. A new type of beautiful and safer and satisfying community can be built based on the truth of our common and equal humanity. (This is a statement by Teju Cole, which is also in Rebecca Solnit's THE MOTHER OF ALL QUESTIONS)
kimberlywilliamspaisley: On set, finding time for #readabook day! #TomPerrotta #MrsFletcher #bts 📚
Has anyone read it?
(Goodreads is down, and won't let me access the site)
All the Missing Girls was really good too, it took me a minute to understand the chapter layout but I really enjoyed it.
also, oblig "is Emma Roberts still with Evan Peters?" question. kinda hoping he finally dumps her ass for good after the Hayden thing....
the writing is gorgeous
I've checked everywhere (libgen/torrent/irc chat/vk & not even amazon uk/waterstones has it)
eh, idk. it's not bad but very... outdoorsy lol. not for me. and when he met the old Nepalese guy who ~understood he wasn't just another backpacker~ omg blah
I still hope to finish at least two books.
Half of us despise reading so we put this messy twist on the book club to make it interesting.
i'm thinking of starting The Cuckoo's Calling by JK Rowling after. Has anyone read it? Is the series good?
Creepy/thriller suggestions?
Re: Creepy/thriller suggestions?
ETA: maybe I should write a little more lol. It's a psychological thriller abotu a man who runs into a young man suffering from de clerambault's syndrome, erotomania, and the younger guy becomes super obsessed with him and stalks him, but at the same time the guy you follow is the only one who like hears the phone calls and sees him in the crowd. it's super tense and dramatic.
Re: Creepy/thriller suggestions?
Eta: haha no worries. But good to hear a personal take on it. Haven't been able to come across a book I find interesting, thrillers always say "the next gone girl" on the cover nowadays and I'm just like...meh
Re: Creepy/thriller suggestions?
Re: Creepy/thriller suggestions?
Re: Creepy/thriller suggestions?
https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/23746004-black-eyed-susans
https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/29437949-behind-closed-doors
https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/25574782-pretty-girls
Re: Creepy/thriller suggestions?
Re: Creepy/thriller suggestions?
https://granta.com/the-husband-stitch/
Re: Creepy/thriller suggestions?
i like claire mackintosh's stuff too (i let you go, i see you) but it's definitely more generic than flynn, still better than ruth ware imo
Re: Creepy/thriller suggestions?