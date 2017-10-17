What books are celebrities reading lately?

The Rules of Magic looks interesting.



Has anyone read it?

I have. I really liked it.

Ah that's great! I'll check it out rn :)

does it pick up where practical magic left off?

I really, really want to read it!

Need to do a lot more reading. I'm going to pick up All the Missing Girls tonight from the library. I think I might do a book challenge for myself where only read books written by women for the whole year.



Edited at 2017-10-17 06:37 pm (UTC)

I did that for a few years (I broke the streak this year because I read along with the Teen Creeps pod and they read books by men) and I highly recommend it. Women are better writers in general imo

I agree, I think the only book in my personal collection at home by a male author is Jurassic Park, the rest are all women authors lol

i need to read more stuff by woc. i tried zadie smith's white teeth but i gave up.

All the Missing Girls was a good read. I'm a sucker for that genre though

Once I started looking for solely female authors I became so frustrated by the ratio between male-authored books and female-authored books.

Almost half of my total books for the year are by women, which im surprised about because ive been focusing in the horror genre.

i've been wanting to do something like that where i read books by women authors but i've failed a few times bc i ended up reading a book by a man at some point but i think maybe next year if i outline what i want to read better i might actually accomplish it.

I don't enjoy reading books by men, usually. I just looked through most of my recent reads and they're like 95% female authors.



All the Missing Girls was really good too, it took me a minute to understand the chapter layout but I really enjoyed it.

that's an awesome idea. once I started noticing the %'s in my reading, I've been more aware of what sort of authors I'm picking up so now it's more veered towards women and a lot more towards poc. unless it's reeeally hyped for me, I try to avoid white male authors.

I remember when I did my first reading challenge I vowed to read only women until I hit my goal for the year and once I did...I still kept reading mostly women, haha. In general I mostly read books written by women. It's not even a super conscious effort tbh...I just find women writers more interesting and I don't have to brace myself for the way that men write women

👀 @ Reese reading The Rules of Magic. inb4 she's producing a film adaptation & i'm very hft, i need more Practical Magic type movies in my lfe.



also, oblig "is Emma Roberts still with Evan Peters?" question. kinda hoping he finally dumps her ass for good after the Hayden thing....

She's producing like 800 things, I swear.

haha that was the first thing I thought of when I saw Reese reading that, I hopeeee she makes it into a movie!

I finally started cmbyn



the writing is gorgeous



Edited at 2017-10-17 06:39 pm (UTC)

i know you're not supposed to judge a book by its cover, but my god, every time i see this book i can't bring myself to buy it. those covers are so uninspiring.

it really is. it wasn't like anything I had really read before, tbh, with Elio's voice.

just got this from the library, excited to start it!

what is it?

call me by your name

Also does anyone have a link to this house of clay and water??

I've checked everywhere (libgen/torrent/irc chat/vk & not even amazon uk/waterstones has it)

I'm reading before the fall and the bill oreilly character is such an ass i want to strangle him. The character is so hatable i love it.

I 'm nearly done with the Cognetti book he won the Strega for, Le otto montagne



eh, idk. it's not bad but very... outdoorsy lol. not for me. and when he met the old Nepalese guy who ~understood he wasn't just another backpacker~ omg blah

I'm starting a new memoir tonight about a female chef but I forgot what its called.

Blood, Bones and Butter? Gabrielle Hamilton?

still reading Dangerous Liaisons. Still enjoying it. Going to read Carmilla and A Night in with Marilyn Monroe next.

I still hope to finish at least two books. The 24 hour readathon is this saturday but I'm not gonna have as much time as I usually do for reading :(I still hope to finish at least two books.

I'm going to try to read for as many hours as I can. I volunteered to moderate the 14th hour in the goodreads group. If you're in goodreads join the readathon group!

I put I Hate The Internet on hold from the library so that's next up for me. Can't wait

Hows Rebecca Solnit? I've heard so much about her but I think I've only read essays

dense, witty, meandering, brilliant

that sounds perfect. What's your favorite book of hers?

I've only read Men Explain Things to Me and it was really good.

she's alright. men explain things to me the essay is worth reading. the book itself is not great. her analyses are off. it's well-written though.

field guide to getting lost was all right. the intro was good but some of the other essays were ehhh

I'm still reading my Pride and Prejudice fic (it's so long) but I think I'm going to stick with light for the rest of the month. I can get through more books that way.

i'm not reading until i'm done writing this novel i'm working on lol

I would cry if I decided to do that. I write like one chapter a month.

lol i'm basically pushing myself to focus this time around, and reading novels just distracts me

I admire your dedication! Good luck!

Food Stamp Bitches. It's awful, trashy and intentionally/unintentionally HILARIOUS!



My closest friends and I started a messy/funny book club. We're currently reading. It's awful, trashy and intentionally/unintentionally HILARIOUS!

WHAT. lol

I'm dead ass sis. Its such a terrible book...like 50 Shades bad but also funny as hell.(mostly because its so damn bad)



Half of us despise reading so we put this messy twist on the book club to make it interesting.

what is this even about? And what else have you read?

Honestly, this is a hilarious idea.

I just started reading the vegetarian by han kang last night

that was on my ebook library shelf for a couple weeks but I was just like I don't think I'm ever going to start this so I returned it lol

The writing is so compelling but the story got too disturbing at parts. I had to take several breaks from it to finish it.

I'm going to finish Persepolis today. i don't want it to end :'(



i'm thinking of starting The Cuckoo's Calling by JK Rowling after. Has anyone read it? Is the series good?

I think they're great, I've enjoyed all of the books in that series.

ty! i'm pretty excited ot start it. i need a good fun mystery rn

I LOVE Reese's IG. And I think she's genuinely enthused/actually reads the books instead of probably getting paid to post about them.

I'm sure she audio books every now and then tho.

I've DNF'd so many books this year it seems like. I don't know if it's because they were bad books or because I've been in a terrible reading funk. I've been stuck at 6/7 books behind on my reading challenge because of it.

ugh this is me, I'm halfway through this stupid book right now but I know if I stop I'll be behind on my reading challenge again lol

I need Gillian Flynn to write another book!

Enduring Love by Ian McEwan



ETA: maybe I should write a little more lol. It's a psychological thriller abotu a man who runs into a young man suffering from de clerambault's syndrome



Edited at 2017-10-17 06:57 pm (UTC) Reply

Ooou I just read the synopsis and it looks interesting/weird. Thanks for the suggestion!!





Eta: haha no worries. But good to hear a personal take on it. Haven't been able to come across a book I find interesting, thrillers always say "the next gone girl" on the cover nowadays and I'm just like...meh



Edited at 2017-10-17 06:59 pm (UTC) Reply

Same here. I devoured Sharp Objects in two days and I want more!!!! I know she wrote the Widows script but I need more books lol Reply

only read Gone Girl and really enjoyed it, are her other books as good as that one? Reply

Yes please. Reply

https://granta.com/the-husband-stitch/ for creepy, her body & other parties. you can read the first story here and see if you like it: Reply

the kind worth killing was really good



i like claire mackintosh's stuff too (i let you go, i see you) but it's definitely more generic than flynn, still better than ruth ware imo Reply

If you're into short stories, Vampires in The Lemon Grove by Karen Russell has some truly creepy and beautiful stuff. Reply

I'm being a mess right now. Halfway through Americanah, What Happened, and listening to Eddie Izzard's newest audiobook. I usually just focus on one. Reply

Reading Pet Sematary as a buddy read with eveofrevolution. Omfg I love it. It's scary! Reply

I went to the bookstore recently and bought so many books to read specifically because they had nothing to do with politics, news or Trump. I'm looking forward to disappearing into some books for awhile! Reply

I'm reading way too many books at the same time. If We Were Villains, The Library at Mount Char, and Poe-Land. Reply

i never finished mt. char. how are you liking it? Reply

I haven't started it yet. I read the first few pages and liked it. Is it a slow read? Reply

