Demi Lovato- Simply Complicated (Full Documentary) + Highlights
Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated is a full length documentary that gives a personal and intimate look into Demi Lovato's life as not only a regular 25 year old, but also one of the biggest pop stars in the world.
Full Summary (A Lot to Process):
- Says the last documentary she did “Staying Strong” during the album Unbroken era she was on cocaine
- Started drinking at a young age, and then did coke at the age of 17 while on Disney
- Says her dad chose drugs and alcohol over a family, and she always wanted to know how it could fulfill her like it fulfilled him
- Her dad would tell her he was dying/had cancer when she was a kid when he really wasn’t; he was also physically abusive
- The night of her punching her backup dancer: She took her Camp Rock 2 dancers and band to dinner where they drank and smoked weed. She also took adderall, and trashed a hotel room; The dancers told the hotel and Kevin Jonas Sr. + her team she was taking adderall unprescribed. She went to Kevin Jonas Sr. saying she wanted to know who told on her to thank them for being worried about her. It was Shorty who she felt really close to, and went up to her and punched her on a plane.
- Went into treatment and was diagnosed with bipolar disorder
- Came out of treatment, and started using cocaine again secretly; Used daily for 2 months even with a sober companion who had no idea; All of this was during the Unbroken era when she was promoting a healthy/clean lifestyle
- One night, she took xanax and cocaine and started to choke; Thought she was overdosing
- Went to hospital for overdose, and then grabbed another bottle of pills at hospital to down more and got mad at nurse because she was trying to kill herself
- The last night she drank she invited 2 strangers to her hotel to drink; Got so drunk and the next day threw up in car on way to airport to perform “Give Your Heart A Break” on American Idol
- The scariest thing to her is losing people, so her entire team got together to tell her they would all leave if she continued; They made her drop the phone with all drug dealer contacts in a vase of water while she bawled
- Moved into a sober house while on X Factor(season with Britney) with no cell phone, doing chores, etc.
- Met Wilmer when she was 17, but he wouldn’t date her until she was 18; She broke up with him because she realized she had never been alone and doesn’t think she’ll fully conquer her leftover issues if she’s still depends on him for help
- Hasn’t relapsed on drugs and alcohol in 5 1/2 years, but she has not fully conquered her eating disorder and still binges and purges when missing Wilmer
- First started bingeing and purging at 8 when on Barney
- At age 12, a popular girl passed around a petition for Demi to kill herself
- Her mom found her diary and it had a picture of what she thought she looked like (heavy) and what she needed to look like to be a star
- She looked up to Amy Winehouse, and wanted to be as thin as her and sing as well as her
- Is currently on the celebrity dating app “Raya”, and is interested in both guys and girls
Source 1 2
wasn't expecting her to be that honest..
Not one, not two, but THREE whole loaf of bread ass lies jammed into one sentence. I'm impressed.
Will have to watch when I get home from work tho.
lmao
I still one day am hoping for a real tell all from the Disney golden era days of Miley and Selena and Demi and the Jonas Brothers and HSM kids and such
Demi has these sociopathic tendencies, she was most likely a master manipulator and he obviously trusted her.
Edited at 2017-10-17 07:10 pm (UTC)
catch me crying when she starts talking about her mental health issues, lol
"They made her drop the phone with all drug dealer contacts in a vase of water while she bawled"
oh my god. :(
Edited at 2017-10-17 06:48 pm (UTC)
(at least I think so tbqh)
Edited at 2017-10-17 08:16 pm (UTC)
I'll take some time to watch this, but kudos to her for being so brutally honest about her sobriety and mental health.
had to do a double take to make sure I was in a Demi Lovato post after reading this comment tbh
RAYA
Re: RAYA
Re: RAYA
Re: RAYA
Re: RAYA
Re: RAYA
Re: RAYA
Re: RAYA
We know who sponsored this documentary.