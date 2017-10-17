Demi Lovato- Simply Complicated (Full Documentary) + Highlights

a personal and intimate look into Demi Lovato's life as not only a regular 25 year old, but also one of the biggest pop stars in the world.



Not one, not two, but THREE whole loaf of bread ass lies jammed into one sentence. I'm impressed.







Will have to watch when I get home from work tho. Not one, not two, butwhole loaf of bread ass lies jammed into one sentence. I'm impressed.Will have to watch when I get home from work tho. Reply

Thread

Link

Lmfao she's had a hard life and I deeply sympathize with her but I can't help but dislike her as a celeb/musician so this comment is golden to me Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Queen Bees was such a good show, there should have been a season 2. RIP The N/Teen Nick.



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Omg I thought this was from ANTM 💀 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She is hardly one of the biggest pop stars in the world. Lol The US outlets completely forget about all the other markets worldwide where there are massive stars who also have global fame beyond our celebrities. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

No ty Reply

Thread

Link

whoa. Damn Reply

Thread

Link

Met Wilmer when she was 17, but he wouldn’t date her until she was 18"



Reply

Thread

Link

Ikr. Dude was too eager 😷 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah we know that a lie Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao i saw that and rolled my eyes. how noble of him. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

whoa. there is so much info to process i don’t even know where to begin. Reply

Thread

Link

"She went to Kevin Jonas Sr. saying she wanted to know who told on her to thank them for being worried about her"



lmao Reply

Thread

Link

That's a hilariously calculating move and I can't believe Kev Jo fell for it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can't believe that dumbass felt for that. They all knew she was manipulative. Her team said so! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i hate that im cackling lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

now I'm thinking Kevin Sr. was really just a messy bitch who lives for drama Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

in the doc she says it was incredibly manipulative and she knew it. which it was. her punching that back up dancer was what put her on my radar llol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I have to say It was a good doc to watch. Her opening up even more about her issues and mental health in general as well as her showing she still struggles and it's a constant battle she will be dealing with is really important I think. As someone with mental health issues, It's always nice seeing Demi openly talk about this stuff because I do think she really cares about spreading awareness.

Reply

Thread

Link

same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte. she can be annoying at times, but i'll always appreciate her for being open about her mental health and issues. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

a lot of what she said hit really close to home. it was good to watch someone talk about it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah, i will always like her for talking about these things. i know she wasn't all that honest when she first started her comeback in 2011 but she was SO young i don't blame her - i wouldn't have been brave enough to talk about it all when i was 18. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Well damn Demi... Reply

Thread

Link

daaaamn the summary is intense Reply

Thread

Link

I watched a couple minutes of this during my lunch break at work. The part about how she told Kevin Jonas Sr. she wanted to thank whoever it was that told him she was using because she knew they were only trying to help and then she was like but really I was just manipulating him because I wanted to know who it was..because I knew I was going to beat that bitches ass later kind of made me lol



I still one day am hoping for a real tell all from the Disney golden era days of Miley and Selena and Demi and the Jonas Brothers and HSM kids and such



Reply

Thread

Link

lol, i relate, tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can't believe he fell for that shit lol. That's grade school level manipulation! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ikr Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol all of you guys saying this



Demi has these sociopathic tendencies, she was most likely a master manipulator and he obviously trusted her. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I remember joe admitted he used to smoke weed with miley+ demi, but miley said the other day on howard stern her mom wouldn't let anyone around her with coke etc. I do think miley went through a secret party stage when her parents split up for a little around can't be tamed, the "salvia" stuff, calling out her dad on twitter for speaking to press and not her, etc. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

This is some scandalous shit. She's slaying musically and with the messy tea. How in 2017 is Demi Lovato delivering for us like this while all these other pop girls flounder. Reply

Thread

Link

damn, it must be hard for her to admit that she wasn't really sober yet during the 'sober is sexy' era and when she did that staying strong documentary. Reply

Thread

Link

Right? That takes a lot of courage and strength, I have a lot of respect for her being honest about it, that shit is not easy. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah that was surreal. She was still using during Give Your Heart a Break which kinda surprised me tbh or at least that she admitted it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's really a lot :o Reply

Thread

Link

Ha renee zelwegger eye lift is super noticeable here.



Edited at 2017-10-17 07:10 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i always really appreciate and love her interviews regarding her life, so definitely watching this. catch me crying when she starts talking about her mental health issues, lol



"They made her drop the phone with all drug dealer contacts in a vase of water while she bawled"

oh my god. :(



Edited at 2017-10-17 06:48 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link





Well... I never knew the details of her troubles Reply

Thread

Link

Someone should do a post with the highlights because I want to know the gossip but I really don't want to waste my time watching it tbqh Reply

Thread

Link

look up Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

ontd really doesnt read Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmfao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

d e a d Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

There was no full summary when I posted my comment!!!!! It was literally just the video! O.P. added the full summary later!





(at least I think so tbqh)



Edited at 2017-10-17 08:16 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Firstly I wanna say her album is one of my favourites this year. I was never a full stan, but this album has me stanning hard sis! So congrats to her on a top charting album. I think it's time to admit that Demi is a contender amongst the pop girls.



I'll take some time to watch this, but kudos to her for being so brutally honest about her sobriety and mental health. Reply

Thread

Link

This made me wish I was a stan. She was sweet and authentic. Reply

Thread

Link

join us!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She was sweet and authentic



had to do a double take to make sure I was in a Demi Lovato post after reading this comment tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





I'm watching it now and I LOVE IT. She's so adorable, and it was nice seeing this side of her. + she's so gorgeous I can't deal Reply

Thread

Link

wow Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Her on the bed... SO GORGEOUS! I really hope we get shots of that and it was a photo shoot or something, because DAMN, SON! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Watching this tonight. Reply

Thread

Link

no mention of Selena and why their friendship ended? Reply

Thread

Link

i think they are still friendly, they're just not close anymore. selena seems to have her own issues with either drugs or alcohol (or both) too, so maybe she feels she can't really be around that.



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't think that's the reason because she's friends and has been partying with Bella Thorne and French Montana who don't seem to live a sober life Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

They're probably both too similar to be around eachother. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I hope she wins that Grammy Reply

Thread

Link

ok how many of you are on it ONTD? is it really worth it? Reply

Thread

Link

I know nothing about that app but above it says "celeb dating app", not "celeb-obsessed proletariat losers dating app". Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

EJRIOT4AWKRELSDFGJTO43KWESDL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

BITCH Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

rofl Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg 😂😅 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I have a good friend who's been on the waitlist for a few years, and I once worked with a semi-high profile person who let me watch as she scrolled through. She kept getting messages from Jeremy Piven and we spotted Joe Jonas on there. She said she stopped using it because it became nothing but Instagram models or similar nobodies with high social followings. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link