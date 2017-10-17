Country Queen Kacey Musgraves Shares Wedding Photos

these are really pretty. i love outdoorsy nature weddings. Reply

She's literally perfect

Fall weddings are so pretty.

ia

Ia. Better than summer

100%, perfect weather, the colors are better. Tbh summer weddings make nooo sense to me.

idk who this is, but I want her boring-ass, straight, beautiful, amazing, long hair!!

part of it looks like extensions so you can probably have it.

She kind of reminds me of Kyle Richards.

I totally see this

UMMMM im FEELING that green velvet jacket



Edited at 2017-10-17 06:11 pm (UTC)

My queen 😍😍😍



The pictures are stunning and I am so happy for her. She’s literally perfect.



NOW GIVE ME A NEW ALBUM PLEASE. Reply

Congrats to both. This is so beautiful!

Must be a chore to clean up the confetti afterwards. Reply

I freaking love her. So glad she is happy. We saw her a few months back with Willie and it was amazing.

Her and Maren Morris are responsible for getting me into country music again.

I love Maren Morris <3



She looks so much like Jojo from The Bachelorette too rofl Reply

lol maren looks like khloe kardashian to me

LOVE his suit jacket, wearing emerald green to get married is a nice unique touch.

shoulda been misa smh



congrats queen Reply

I knooooow

Same. Congrats, tho

"in a sacred place where two rivers meet"

Ok shaman bride.

Ok shaman bride. Reply

Lmao

lol

lolol



this girl i went to college with got married earlier this year and she kept posting so much shit about how she got married under a 100+ year old oak tree... Reply

What kind of name is Ruston

very hokey tweet but the pics are cute

loving his tux



loving his tux Reply

Oh gurl he's not cute. Def one of the ones that grows a beard to hide what he really looks like.



Happy for ha tho. Hope yall don't divorce...statistics tho gurl. Reply

https://mobile.twitter.com/RustonKelly/status/856822193820446720/photo/1



He’s cuter without the beard tbh He’s cuter without the beard tbh Reply

Edited at 2017-10-17 08:02 pm (UTC) So 1) not you delivering these blurry, far away, and illegitimate receipts but also 2) not you disrespecting me by assuming me as an ONTD member didn't already do google research to verify if a white man is attractive or not! Tho 3) by lookin at your icon our standards for what makes an attractive white man are probably very different.

lmaoooo



i've only ever known my bf with a beard.



he's much younger in pics where he doesn't have one. he looks cute, just different/younger.



if he ever decides to shave it off, that'll be a hard adjustment. haha. but luckily, he hates shaving because his skin is so sensitive... so i don't think i have to worry. Reply

aww i love her. she's the only country i listen to tbh, i cant wait for her new album

I like the green jacket and the confetti picture. And I always appreciate a wedding dress with sleeves.

Edited at 2017-10-17 06:28 pm (UTC)



Edited at 2017-10-17 06:28 pm (UTC) Reply

looks very pretty

I love her.

she's so underrated in her own damn genre. I can't wait until women dominate country again because all the men are interchangeable trash.

mte

so true, Paegent Material was robbed at the Grammy's/by the country music awards/by everyone

Edited at 2017-10-17 11:21 pm (UTC)



Edited at 2017-10-17 11:21 pm (UTC) Reply

I liked her with Misa bc his family is from my state in Mexico 👋🏽. Could have been a BIG MEXICAN WEDDING.

the hair/dress are lovely



The setting is giving me romance-novel set in a small quaint town where the heroine marries the a plaid wearing rancher vibe - I enjoy! Reply

lmao I work at a bookstore and this ~90 year old lady struts in every month with the list of upcoming harlequin novels ripped from the back page of one of last months books, flags down the first worker she sees, gives them the list and says "go get me all of these, I'll wait here" and flips her walker into a seat and sits right down like the queen she is. Your description sounds like the covers of one of those books <3

that lady is me in 60 years and I'm not ashamed, she sounds amazing and you also have my dream job girl!

Looks like pictures we'd repost.

