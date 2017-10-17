Country Queen Kacey Musgraves Shares Wedding Photos
Saturday, in a sacred place where 2 rivers meet, I married my best friend..surrounded by the deepest kind of love and magic 📸:@nbarrettphoto pic.twitter.com/NKEiy3shrh— K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) October 17, 2017
Kacey Musgraves and Ruston and Ruston Kelly tied the knot on Saturday. Kacey took to Twitter to share some pics from the ceremony. The same pictures can be seen on her instagram.
And their photographer posted this photo:
The pictures are stunning and I am so happy for her. She’s literally perfect.
NOW GIVE ME A NEW ALBUM PLEASE.
Must be a chore to clean up the confetti afterwards.
She looks so much like Jojo from The Bachelorette too rofl
shoulda been misa smh
congrats queen
Ok shaman bride.
this girl i went to college with got married earlier this year and she kept posting so much shit about how she got married under a 100+ year old oak tree...
loving his tux
Happy for ha tho. Hope yall don't divorce...statistics tho gurl.
He’s cuter without the beard tbh
i've only ever known my bf with a beard.
he's much younger in pics where he doesn't have one. he looks cute, just different/younger.
if he ever decides to shave it off, that'll be a hard adjustment. haha. but luckily, he hates shaving because his skin is so sensitive... so i don't think i have to worry.
The setting is giving me romance-novel set in a small quaint town where the heroine marries the a plaid wearing rancher vibe - I enjoy!