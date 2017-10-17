Malala's Magic Pencil by Malala Yousafzai Available Today

I didn't know she was writing a children's book! This looks cute! Reply

She's awesome. I saw on twitter the other day that she'd started Oxford! damn i feel old. and i was never that excited to go to class, ever, as she was about her first day at Oxford. Reply

love this! following her on twitter was such a good decision. she's a breath of fresh air. Reply

i saw a cute post going around on tumblr of screenshots from a whatsapp chat from a class in oxford and someone was like, "who's malala yousafzai?" and @'d her because he didn't know and everyone in the chat was like...u been under a rock? and she responded with a :) emoji lolol.



Edited at 2017-10-17 06:29 pm (UTC) Reply

awww, that's funny. she seems so sweet. Reply

awww that's cute! Reply

imagine being in a group chat with tHE Malala Yousafzai pic.twitter.com/QQ1rd4JXvF — gabboo (@GRANDlCE) October 15, 2017

Reply

Oop, gonna snatch a copy for all my young nieces and nephews this x-mas. Reply

what a sweetheart Reply

i’ll happily get a copy to read to my niece 💕 Reply

LOVE HER! i wish i knew some children to gift this to Reply

omg. I need this for my kids. Reply

This is so cute, I have to get one for my nephew! Reply

she's so amazing Reply

Such a sweetheart. Hope it sells. Reply

