Malala's Magic Pencil by Malala Yousafzai Available Today
I hope this book inspires children to believe in themselves and follow their dreams. Available today: https://t.co/u84c2H17Gu pic.twitter.com/JZMlFuHpoy— Malala (@Malala) October 17, 2017
Nobel Peace Prize winner and activist for women's education Malala Yousafzai has penned a children's book inspired by her childhood.
"Malala’s first picture book will inspire young readers everywhere to find the magic all around them. As a child in Pakistan, Malala made a wish for a magic pencil. She would use it to make everyone happy, to erase the smell of garbage from her city, to sleep an extra hour in the morning. But as she grew older, Malala saw that there were more important things to wish for. She saw a world that needed fixing. And even if she never found a magic pencil, Malala realized that she could still work hard every day to make her wishes come true."
