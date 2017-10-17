I Know What You Did Last Summer is 20 years old today
#IKnowWhatYouDidLastSummer premiered 20 years ago today! Here are 5 fun facts about the movie. pic.twitter.com/4gaNmYeFs5— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) October 17, 2017
- Teen slasher film, I Know What You Did Last Summer, debuted 20 years ago today
- The film was written by Kevin Williamson & starred Jennifer Love Hewitt, Freddie Prinze Jr, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and that other guy
- Was based on the Lois Duncan novel & The Hook urban legend
WHAT ARE YOU WAITING FOR?!
"WHAT ARE YOU WAITING FOR....WHAT ARE YOU WAITING FOR, HUH?"
That’s like the only urban legend that’s ever really gotten to me and I have no idea why...I feel like I must have been really, really young the first time I heard it but the thought of it still sends a shiver up my spine
And that’s so lame, I know it is...there are way freakier urban legends than that one but for some reason THATS the one that shakes me 🤷🏻♀️
Anyway, I remember trying to watch this but I was pretty much FUCK YOU when SMG died and I don't think I've ever seen the ending.
Every time I watch I still yell "keep going girl" but she never does. She never does.
I should check in on Lois Duncan, I wonder if she ever got any new leads about her daughter
i hate films where the antagonist is like invincible and keeps dying and coming back to life, and pops up in random places like a time traveler.
but also fuck that. 20 years? that would make me....
FUCK THAT
SMG also does one of my other favorite chases--Cece's in Scream 2 at the sorority house
I only watched this movie because I loved Buffy and SMG didn't disappoint.
How is the book
I hope they haven't updated it like they do with other books