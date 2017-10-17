I Know What You Did Last Summer is 20 years old today

What are you waiting for?!



I believe it's



"WHAT ARE YOU WAITING FOR....WHAT ARE YOU WAITING FOR, HUH?" Reply

YOU WANT ME DEAD IM RIGHT HERE! Reply

gonna watch this today, just finished urban legends. Reply

I prefer Urban Legend to IKWYDLS. Reply

Mte Reply

Same. The villain was so much better. Although, Tara Reids chase scene was good but SMG's was better. Reply

ive been meaning to watch UL!!! Is it streaming somewhere? Reply

mte Reply

We’re so old Reply

HDU- speak for urself! Reply

LOL Me2. Reply

lmao, same...i remember seeing the this in theaters Reply

ICONIC Reply

Freddie was so cute in the second one (which he didn't even wanna be in, hence why he was hardly in it). Reply

god, robbie is body goals Reply

I’ve never seen this, I didn’t know it connected with the hook urban legend



That’s like the only urban legend that’s ever really gotten to me and I have no idea why...I feel like I must have been really, really young the first time I heard it but the thought of it still sends a shiver up my spine



And that’s so lame, I know it is...there are way freakier urban legends than that one but for some reason THATS the one that shakes me 🤷🏻‍♀️ Reply

For me, it was People Can Lick Too. 😳 The one with the girl whose dog slept under her bed and when she was afraid she would give her hand to her dog, and they'd lick it. But one night it wasn't her dog, it was an escaped murderer. And during the night they murdered her dog and hid under her bed. 😱 Reply

I'm so mad it was only last year that I realized how handsome Freddie Prinze Jr was in the 90s lol. I just never saw it for him back then for some reason. Reply

I wasn't into him then, either! I was totally into Ryan Phillippe, though. Reply

I think at that point in my life I was only into Will Smith, Shawn and Eric on Boy Meets World, David Boreanaz, and Tuxedo Mask lmao. Reply

lol I was all about the dark-haired boys in the 90's (Freddie, Jesse Bradford,Josh Hartnett), but they were definitely overshadowed by the Phillippes and Paul Walkers of their time. Reply

Omg I had it bad for Freddie back then. So cute. My friend/crush senior year looked just like him. Freddie Prinze Jr.'s popularity was the best thing to happen to my friend's social life. Lol. Reply

My friend and I loved him so much that we even made a tape for MTVs FANatic, lmao. Reply

I'm in some deep denial as to how old I am, I think.



Anyway, I remember trying to watch this but I was pretty much FUCK YOU when SMG died and I don't think I've ever seen the ending. Reply

why did she hesitate in the alley!?! Reply

LOL same.



Every time I watch I still yell "keep going girl" but she never does. She never does. Reply

omg ifkr? her death always bothered me the most cuz she should've made it...the crowd and parade were right there!! Reply

normally I'm like "omg I can't believe it's been that long" but with this one it actually seems like it's been longer



I should check in on Lois Duncan, I wonder if she ever got any new leads about her daughter Reply

Lois died last year. Reply

Oh man. I'm sorry I missed that. I hope she died peacefully. Reply

Oh no! I loved The Third Eye so fucking much. Now I have to google my other fave Caroline B. Cooney. Reply

Parent

Lois passed away last year - I think her husband posted about it on Facebook and people on Goodreads had mentioned it as well. It's hard to believe she's gone. Reply

I'll forever be pissed that SMG didn't make it. She was so close to safety! Reply

her death didn't even make sense. he was like ages behind her and suddenly he's in front of her? crappy writing, directing and editing. Reply

she jumped into the back alley, and it took her forever to get up and limp her way out of it. the killer only had to go around the building. it's really not that difficult to figure out. Reply

That made me so angry. Reply

Her death didn't make sense, but she was the only character I sympathized with in the movie so that's why it resonates with me. Reply

She was right there, like five feet from the parade. lol Reply

she should've just kept running to the parade smh Reply

helen's death made no damn sense Reply

Its so iconic but also aggravating as hell lol Reply

right?! her death was so dumb and fucked up lmao Reply

Her chase scene is horror movie royalty. So iconic Reply

Fuckin seriously. She'd run for it asap. Goddamnit Reply

This movie is really bad, tbh Reply

honestly, these films were pretty shit.



i hate films where the antagonist is like invincible and keeps dying and coming back to life, and pops up in random places like a time traveler. Reply

I have the book on my shelf so maybe after I should actually try reading it and then watch the movie when I finish. I haven’t watched it in years. Reply

The book is nothing like the movie. Don't waste your time. Reply

I believe it. It feels like quite a long time, but I remember watching the trailer and getting the Lois Duncan book with the movie cover. Reply

i just wanted smg to live :( Reply

I still love this movie! Freddie Prinze Jr was my first celebrity crush. Reply

This was one of my the only horror movies I was allowed to watch as a kid lmao Reply

iconique~



but also fuck that. 20 years? that would make me....



FUCK THAT Reply

lmao i nearly spat out my soup Reply

I had to stop and think how freaking old am I? Reply

lol mte Reply

love this movie SMG should have lived though Reply

lies, i refuse to feel this old Reply

I was stunned, stunned I tell you when Brandy survived the sequel. And now that I remember that I realize that young me even back then knew that the black people always die in the movies lol Reply

I'm glad Brandy lived because she was a good friend, better than Julie deserved. Reply

Yea I was surprised when she kind of just popped out of nowhere at the end. Reply

ugh no, that was such a cop out. her character didn't survive because she had some mad surviving skills. producers couldn't kill america's sweetheart so they conveniently had her dodge the bullet off screen. there was zero effort. Reply

ikr?!!? rumour was Brandy refused to do the film if she died. Same with Busta in Halloween Resurection Reply

They should have killed Busta off screen so he found out when he watched the movie. Reply

lol, good for ha...tired of black ppl always dying in those films. Reply

LOL once again Brandy was far more interesting that JLH. I was glad she lived. I wanted her to be my friend. I was also obsessed with her album at the time. Reply

I still love her chase scene and that character could have easily been grating, but I ended up really becoming endeared to her. Reply

The rest of the movie is so-so, but I love SMG's chase scene. It always shows up on best of lists, and I see why. It's soooo long and frustrating seeing the parade at the end.



SMG also does one of my other favorite chases--Cece's in Scream 2 at the sorority house Reply

Two of my faves as well!! Reply

Shush, the 90's were just ten years ago.

I only watched this movie because I loved Buffy and SMG didn't disappoint. Reply

How is the book Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] No one dies in it either. Rather different, more of a mystery, not a slasher. Lois had grown a lot since she wrote it. Reply

I hope they haven't updated it like they do with other books Reply

i prefer r.l. stine's hit and run (which ikwydls the movie seemed to emulate more than it did the actual lois duncan novel) Reply

