Emmy Winner Riz Ahmed In Talks With Netflix On ‘Hamlet’



- Riz Ahmed is negotiating a deal for a contemporary adaptation of Hamlet, written by Mike Leslie (Macbeth, Assassins Creed), whom he knows from college
- The Shakespeare play is set in modern-day London, dealing with difficult economic and political times as well as themes from the play such as family honor and corruption

