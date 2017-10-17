Emmy Winner Riz Ahmed In Talks With Netflix On ‘Hamlet’
- Riz Ahmed is negotiating a deal for a contemporary adaptation of Hamlet, written by Mike Leslie (Macbeth, Assassins Creed), whom he knows from college
- The Shakespeare play is set in modern-day London, dealing with difficult economic and political times as well as themes from the play such as family honor and corruption
source
Depending on his role and the rest of the cast.
me when i saw "contemporary adaptation": ....ok i guess
Love him
But I am tired of white people constantly fancasting him just to be diverse and woke. Its always him, Idris, Lupita, Fan Bingbing, etc.
I love him but come on there are other Asian actors (Salim and the djin from American Gods for example)
Oscar Isaac as Hamlet remains the best I've seen.
This is from King Lear. BUT STILL.
im here for this.
