Fifth Harmony serving Holiday excellence in new original Christmas song

“Can You See” will be part of the original soundtrack of the animated movie “The Star”. The soundtrack will include songs from Mariah Carey, Little Big World, Zara Larson and more.













the girlies are serving vocals, harmonies & adlibs!
“can you see, can you see the star!”
