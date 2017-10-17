Fifth Harmony serving Holiday excellence in new original Christmas song
“Can You See” will be part of the original soundtrack of the animated movie “The Star”. The soundtrack will include songs from Mariah Carey, Little Big World, Zara Larson and more.
the girlies are serving vocals, harmonies & adlibs!
“can you see, can you see the star!”
Our song #CanYouSee from @TheStarMovie is out now! ✨ Honored to be a part of this film! Get it here: https://t.co/hHTAHTMAct pic.twitter.com/w6JDea4TCD— Fifth Harmony (@FifthHarmony) October 17, 2017
“Can You See” by @FifthHarmony is now available on US Spotify! https://t.co/BVUQmqzzfU— 5HonTour (@5HonTour) October 17, 2017
Get ready for @FifthHarmony's #TIDALXBrooklyn performance by streaming their new single “Can You See” on TIDAL: https://t.co/mRT73ZirhL pic.twitter.com/vhROpinKtI— TIDAL (@TIDALHiFi) October 17, 2017
just today, they are promoting the group ; performing at spotify studio, taking over TRL, performing at TIDAL benefit concert & Jimmy Kimmel performance. all today. and they just came back from their South American tour (they had a show yesterday night in Panama i think)
I think the album needed more midtempos. I'm still really bitter about the album because I had such high expectations