Fifth Harmony serving Holiday excellence in new original Christmas song

I've never seen a group less interested in being a group than these ladies. Maybe it's just a different ~time but I seriously don't remember any group doing so many independent features while still trying to make the ~group thing happen. Reply

Is this connected to the content of this post or is this just your general musings? Reply

LMAO, oh you! Reply

mte. people bring it up every damn post. give it a rest! Reply

lol if they don't want people to comment on it maybe they should stop having so much drama and act like a cohesive unit Reply

Agree, they look disjointed and not at all cohesive in everything that they do. But I don't see successgul longevity for any of them, including ex-caterwauler Camila. Still, at this moment they have stans who will carry them for at least 2-3 more years before they inevitably break up. Reply

How does 4 individual songs total make them look disjointed? Idk why yall keep projecting their feelings about Kkkarla as their feelings for the group. The girls have always bonded. Just look at some of their concerts and you see how lively and playful they are with one another. They literally said with this album that they partnered with one another on each song. Like if that still makes them look disjointed then I don't know what to tell you... Reply

Ex-caterwauler? 'Scuse me while I chug my haterade, but she's still squealing away as a featured solo artist. Reply

I feel they all hate each other/are fake friends lol... Little Mix is at least more believable that they are friends Reply

not really, they all seem really tight imo Reply

they are allowed to have solo inspirations lmao



just today, they are promoting the group ; performing at spotify studio, taking over TRL, performing at TIDAL benefit concert & Jimmy Kimmel performance. all today. and they just came back from their South American tour (they had a show yesterday night in Panama i think) Reply

Nowhere did I say they weren't, I just feel like if they put all of that energy into the group there would be a bigger potential for them to have much more success and the fans would be rewarded with more content, appearances, concerts, etc. Reply

exactly but ontd stays dense Reply

They were solo acts on The Voice who were forced to be in a group of other girls they just met or kicked off the show. Reply

Why do yall keep saying this fallacy? Literally every group before 5H has done solo projects outside the group. Nsync, BSB, Spice Girls, Destiny's Child, Girls Aloud, etc. Beyonce had a whole ass album out before DC disbanded. 5H has only like 4 individual features in total and they are all from this year. Ratmila was the only one racking in all those damn features while in the group so she could boost her future-flop solo career. Reply

Right? They're like competitive coworkers (friendly but I'm not gonna help you if you fail) instead of a cohesive girl band to me. Reply

Lindsey is the only not stiff dancer in that gif wow Reply

this song really demonstrates what their new album was lacking. the album was too busy and trying to do too much. they needed a few more laid back moments with their vocals leading. for a group, they don't really harmonise or even sing together much. Reply

DSYLM (the obvious next single) is pretty laid back and show vocals Reply

I love that song!



I think the album needed more midtempos. I'm still really bitter about the album because I had such high expectations Reply

this is as bad as mariah's song. Reply

That Mariah song...omg did they even try? Can You See isnt an immediate earworm but it's infinitely better than Mimi's song. Reply

I liked what I heard. Its not an immediate earworm but it's fine. It should have been the lead single over Mimi's song tho. She didn't even try with her song. smh Reply

