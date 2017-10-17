Liv Tyler joins Harlots Season 2

I started S1 with the mindset of "eh, I need to use my Hulu subscription and I'm a sucker for costume dramas anyways" but I ended up actually really loving it, I'm glad they're getting an S2. You can really tell that this show was made by women (in a good way).



IDRC about Liv Tyler, I just wanna watch Charlotte wreck everyone else's shit up next season lol Reply

Same! I thought that I was the only fan of this, lol! Reply

so stoked this is getting a second season! Reply

yassss

after seeing her in the Leftovers

i love liv, i'm here for it Reply

I can't wait for season 2! I love that it's super obvious that the show is run and made by women. Though it also gets infuriating when I think about it for too long, because then I get stuck on yeah, it can be THAT easy of a change to make sure your show isn't exploitative/male gaze-y. Just involve women in the process, who knew?????? Reply

It's amazing how you can just tell this show was made by women, even when terrible things happen, it's not done in an exploitative/male gazey way and the characters don't just move on from it. Reply

It really is! I'm pretty sure I was sending my friend messages along that line every time I watched an episode lol Reply

this show is mediocre but idgaf it's eye candy galore Reply

Someone Cliffs Notes this show for me.



I just finished watching THT and then it said, coming up, Harlots S1 EP1 and I was like - wait, what, I didn't ask for that to come up next, and so anyway. But I like Liv Tyler. Reply

Its about 18th century prostitutes.



samantha morton is a madam who is trying to build a high class brothel. shes got an older daughter who she already pimped out (shes contracted to be a mistress to a rich man), a younger daughter who has just come of age and is trying to sell her virginity and has to deal with a vindictive rival brothel owner (that was once her former pimp). includes other side characters as well. Reply

Thank you! Reply

her career is weird Reply

omg yas ilh Reply

Aw, liv :) ❤ Reply

awesome! i love this show so i'm glad it's getting a second season. Reply

I love her and I feel like I haven't seen her in anything in ages. Reply

She's going to be in the period drama Gunpowder with Kit Harrington as well. Reply

Ooh, a Gunpowder Plot story! Thanks bb, will watch out for it. Reply

oh i didn't know that, that's exciting! like them both so am here for this :) Reply

Interested in seeing how her character will be incorporated into the show. Reply

Yass. I can't wait for season 2! I read Slammerkin by Emma Donoghue last week & it was giving me all sorts of Harlot vibes & I was thinking about rewatching. Reply

There's a french show called Maison Close (it's only 2 seasons) about an 19th Parisian brothel, which is similar to Harlots, if you're interested. It's on Hulu with english subtitles. Reply

Oooh thanks!! I'm definitely going to check that out, it sounds amazing Reply

yaaaaaaaas Reply

i'm so happy this was renewed! Reply

Should I watch this? Reply

I really enjoy it, it's got a ton of complex female characters and it really focuses on them. It's written completely by women and it shows. Also, it's a british period drama that actually has PoC in it. Reply

Shows about prostitution tend to romanticize it and inhft. Reply

oh wow, that seems random. but i'm excited to see her in this Reply

I need season 2 in my life nowwww Reply

Good news, I was hoping it would gain in popularity. Told my girlfriends to watch it but so far I don't know anyone who has... Reply

I'm lowkey freaking out, I love this 😭😭😭 Reply

I loved season 1, but I feel like Liv Tyler is going to take me out of the setting. She doesn't seem to "match" the show. But I'm gonna watch it either way. Reply

I can see it, like she hasn't done a lot of period drama work, but she's got a face that can definitely pull of the giant hairstyles and everything. Reply

Yeaaaah, I dunno how I feel about Liv Tyler in my period drama and how's her English accent? So I dunno. Reply

She's going to be in Gunpowder with Kit Harrington so I think that could be a good gage for her accent! Reply

She did an English accent in Onegin, but I can't remember if I thought it was bad. Reply

Bit of a random bit of casting, haven't seen her in anything in ages. I'm just here for S2 on this underrated little gem, here for Charlotte wrecking things for Quigley! Reply

my gay ass is here for this



this show was such an unexpected delight for me. i love costume dramas and samantha morton so i watched it hoping it'd be alright but then i loved it. Reply

I really wanted to love this show because I am obsessed with anything period, but I just didn’t love this. The sex scenes were pretty gratuitous IMO, even for a show about prostitutes. I didn’t feel like I rooted for anyone except the madams blond, young daughter. Maybe I need to try it again all the way through instead of one episode a week. Reply

It is a really good show to binge imo, so maybe that would help.



Is there a reason you felt like you couldn't root for any of the characters except Lucy? Reply

I think not watching it straight through in a binge was part of the problem. Everyone seemed to play dirty, and yeah, they were all trying to survive, but everyone seemed out for themselves. It was probably more realistic with how gross the living conditions were and the way the girls looked, and I think that part was a little jarring too. I also really detested the guy who played the older sister's "owner". I don't know. You asking me that has me wondering what it really was that put me off, and I really should watch it again. I'm finishing up another round of the White Queen, so I'll probably re-watch Harlots when I am done :) Reply

