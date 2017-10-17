Liv Tyler joins Harlots Season 2
Liv Tyler Joins Hulu Drama ‘Harlots’ As Series Regular For Season 2 https://t.co/GY9GIepVtJ pic.twitter.com/tnxvpWIa5K— Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) October 16, 2017
- She will play an aristocrat named Lady Isabella Fitzwilliam, known as Lady Fitz
- Her character has a shadowy past and will be blackmailed by Lydia
- Lady Fitz is described as "complex and passionate"
IDRC about Liv Tyler, I just wanna watch Charlotte wreck everyone else's shit up next season lol
after seeing her in the Leftovers
i love liv, i'm here for it
I just finished watching THT and then it said, coming up, Harlots S1 EP1 and I was like - wait, what, I didn't ask for that to come up next, and so anyway. But I like Liv Tyler.
samantha morton is a madam who is trying to build a high class brothel. shes got an older daughter who she already pimped out (shes contracted to be a mistress to a rich man), a younger daughter who has just come of age and is trying to sell her virginity and has to deal with a vindictive rival brothel owner (that was once her former pimp). includes other side characters as well.
this show was such an unexpected delight for me. i love costume dramas and samantha morton so i watched it hoping it'd be alright but then i loved it.
I really wanted to love this show because I am obsessed with anything period, but I just didn’t love this. The sex scenes were pretty gratuitous IMO, even for a show about prostitutes. I didn’t feel like I rooted for anyone except the madams blond, young daughter. Maybe I need to try it again all the way through instead of one episode a week.
Is there a reason you felt like you couldn't root for any of the characters except Lucy?
Her whiny little sister can GTFO.