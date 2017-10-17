So is she getting both House and OUAT syndication money now? Reply

If I ever were an actress, this is the type I would be. Get into the main cast of a massively popular, critically meh-to-bad show, put in my 6 seasons while egging on the fandom, then renegotiate my contract for a substantial bump in residuals/syndication money, stay on until cancellation, then live my best damn life. Reply

SAME. Ellen Pompeo is the smartest actress out there tbh. Syndication money is my dream life tbh. Reply

I don't think OUAT runs in syndication. But she definitely gets money from House. Reply

it looks more brown than red but its nice Reply

This.....needed..like....a post?



You know what I'm being petty, we have plenty of post about celeb hair changes and I'm sure she's a celeb to plenty of people.



You know what that was still shady. Great post OP :)



Edited at 2017-10-17 05:18 pm (UTC) Reply

i love the evolution of this comment Reply

I love this comment Reply

I'm sure she's a celeb to plenty of people. Reply

lmao Reply

i love the subtle shade of leaving the other comments, just crossed out Reply

It's really pretty and I love it!



Was at a funeral on Friday, missed most of the episode, and don't feel like catching up so I'm finally done with OUAT! It's weird but freeing. Reply

Her send-off on OUAT was so poorly written (shocker). Reply

What was it? Reply

She was pregnant so she and og hook went back to storybrooke while grown Henry, alt Hook and Regina stayed behind on latina Cinderella's land and that's why they're in the new curse and she/of hook aren't.



Edited at 2017-10-17 05:35 pm (UTC) Reply

It's hilarious how pissed off the CS twitter/tumblr fandom is about not getting to "see Emma give birth or see them happy with their child" Reply

looks good. i love red hair, and mine is due for a touch-up. still trying to decide if i want to go back to a pixie or not. Reply

I just touched up mine! What kind of red do you have? A copper? Reply

not sure how to embed in comments but you can see it here from the last time i got it done yup! i love it. my natural color is kind of a dull blonde with slight red tint in the sun... 3 of my 4 siblings have red hair and of course i was not blessed 😭not sure how to embed in comments but you can see it here from the last time i got it done https://www.instagram.com/p/BVKoVAuDs8O/?taken-at=841960853 Reply

She's so brave. Good for her. Reply

Anything is better than what she's been sporting for the past, what, 8 years? So good for her. Reply

it's a really pretty red Reply

That's cool. Blonde washes her out tbh.



Also I hate that I've been sucked back into OUAT, but I also love it 🤦🏻‍♀️ Reply

I remember being so upset when she first went blonde on House lol. Reply

Saaaaaame. omg, I complained to my friends about it for like a week. Reply

Same tbh.

I also feel like it went along with her becoming more annoying so... Reply

How daring. Reply

That's not red, that's a filter. Reply

Her red hair was coloured by someone named Riawna? The jokes just write themselves Reply

Off to make more racist movies with Melissa Benoist, I assume? Reply

Whaaaaaaaat spill the deetz Reply

This movie she directed about a white man obsessed with joining the marines who hooks up with a girl and they become obsessed proving his boss is a terrorist because he's got a turban. Reply

I was just watchin House and thinking I miss the dark hair on her Reply

I just dyed my hair red as well. Love it.



