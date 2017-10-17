i'm hft. i love them, but the spaces between their albums/the fact that they (rarely)tour in the most random cities when i'm living on the west coast has made it so i don't really listen to them much and sometimes forget they exist :/



i've seen them live and... i'd rather not Reply

Lmao it took me like 10 years to finally go to one of their concerts because if they're not doing festivals, they play in the most rannnnndom places Reply

Whoa this is awesome Reply

My faves Reply

I'm really digging this. I love anything synth pop/dark wave. Reply

I'm really feeling this song. It's a shame though they spent their entire careers trying to distance themselves away from their first album which is honestly a classic. Reply

why would they want to do that? it was amazing Reply

They have the attitude their first album is subpar and not representative of their true artistry~, which is why their follow ups sound nothing like it. Reply

I haven't listened to their music in years but Andrew VanWyngarden is forever bae <3 Reply

sis your taste is usually on point but NO smh 😷 Reply

Sometimes my hipster taste is dreadfully tragic, I'll admit. Also this meme is me: Reply

Ooo I like it a lot. Who is the magician guy in the video? It's doing my head in. Reply

I like it, electric feel remains their best song tho. Reply

I'm into it Reply

Omg I miss them so fucking much lmao. I was there for them at Coachella Festival. It was fun. Sean Faris pushed me behind my back, his friends seemed douches, that girl Juno and I exchanged a 😒 @ each other. I thought she was so rude and snobby. She ain't cool to me anyway lol. I think Coachella Festival brought the worst side of em celebs that night. Whatever. MGMT made my night. Andrew was perfection Reply

Aw Sean Faris is a dickbag? He was so cute a decade ago but he can't act worth a damn. No wonder his film career died. Reply

Indeed he was and probably still is. Too bad. Like, no humblebrag here tbh. He could've gotten better friends imo but hey choices! Reply

Digging it. Lots of good stuff coming out this year Reply

Where's that one ontd member who's MGMT's biggest fan @? I can't believe I forget their username..!



That hairstyle is utterly ridiculous in 2017 and why is he hiding under that when he is one of the few pop singers who isn't fug. With that aside, this reminds me of She Wants Revenge who are a derivative of New Order/Interpol. Either way, cool new wavey synth pop. Reply

she wants revenge are A LOT bleaker & more boring than this, but i see what you mean. and i sure hope andrew's look is just for the video, like pretty please lmao Reply

Def right about them being more boring. The had a gem here and there on that first album but most of it began to blend together to me after a while. Reply

andrew is as ugly is ever and this song is super mediocre lol who is shocked Reply

man he looks a bit wrinkly under that Cure get up. Has it been that long Reply

MGMT kinda sound like New Order



All I hear is Justice tbh Reply

idk, i hear darkwave a lot more than i hear electro/house. Reply

OMG!!



thank you for this wonderful news OP!! Reply

it's cool, but it is nothing new.



i saw them live a few years back and they were godawful. Reply

holy shit ben looks so hot



i'm digging this Reply

I'm hft spoopy bop I missed them Reply

Meh where's the hook Reply

