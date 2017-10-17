October 17th, 2017, 06:21 pm untxi MGMT are back, release new video for 'Little Dark Age' so Andrew looks like Robert Smith & MGMT kinda sound like New Order now, and oddly enough i'm really loving it.source Tagged: mgmt, music / musician (alternative and indie), music video Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 4848 comments Add comment
Edited at 2017-10-17 05:15 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-10-17 06:00 pm (UTC)
All I hear is Justice tbh
thank you for this wonderful news OP!!
i saw them live a few years back and they were godawful.
i'm digging this