Star Wars Han Solo spin-offf movie gets a title

Ok then...I expect this to be trash, but watch it be my fave of the series. Same happened with Rogue One Reply

Thread

Link

lmao I had no expectations for Rogue One and ended up loving it. My expectations for Solo are that it'll be terrible, so maybe I'll like it okay? idk. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

title as bland as the movie may be Reply

Thread

Link

Mte. Basic title for a basic movie. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Because Han Solo was too non descript?

Reply

Thread

Link

lmfao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is what my mind immediately jumped to lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

MTE



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is exactly what I thought of too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I am... whelmed. Reply

Thread

Link

Dumb. Stupid. Pointless Reply

Thread

Link







Also I don't think I'm gonna see it but I do hope they don't do what they did to Kirk in the first two Star Trek movies where they write him based on his pop culture reputation instead of what he was really like. It'd be really annoying if they wrote him as ~Mr. Cool~ instead of this guy: Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You know that's what's going to happen. He's going to be some suave womanizer instead of the awkward dork he is. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

#1 reason why I am not into this movie. I refuse any and all Han characterizations that aren't him as a gigantic space loser. He's shitty at smuggling, screws 90% of things up, and basically falls in love with the first set of super special chosen one twins that he falls across. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

it's 100% what they're going to do and i am not hft Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is Han Solo to me. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wow. so cool, very cool. Or should i say Solo cool..heh?? ok il see myself out Reply

Thread

Link

v. creative much wow



IDK, I'm expecting it to mediocre rather than a train wreck but I would be really curious to see the original footage that they shot that was apparently so bad they basically had to re-film the whole movie lmao Reply

Thread

Link

It should have been titled "Remember When Han Solo Was Handsome? A Story Where We Ask You To Pretend That Was Never The Case"



ETA: Or "Han Solo: Sometimes People Age Backwards, OK?"



Edited at 2017-10-17 05:20 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

lmao mte they're really asking for us to suspend our disbelief here Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

cancel it Reply

Thread

Link

i’m so offended that this exists Reply

Thread

Link

subject: franchise name is a cool subversion on the franchise name: subject title trope!



radical. Reply

Thread

Link

2 Han 2 Solo for the sequel Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Han SoIIo Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

What a stupid fucking name. Reply

Thread

Link

All you bitching are going to be talking about how great an amazing and inclusive this movie is in a few months so shut the fuck up Reply

Thread

Link



Please excuse me from this narrative. Please excuse me from this narrative. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Damn bruh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Bitter much Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

About? It true Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

sadly this is true Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





this comment rn Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i just saw who they cast to play han, was freddie highmore unavailable? lordy Reply

Thread

Link

Did not see that coming.



Solo? How? When? What wizardry? Reply

Thread

Link



me every night Reply

Thread

Link

Lmaooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ontd hates it rn but they'll love it ala Rogue One. Reply

Thread

Link

ONTD loves Rogue One? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Every single SW post that mentions RO has people crying over how good it is. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

rogue one had terrible pacing, prob all of the reshoots. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I don't get how people liked Rogue One outside of it being diverse. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

No. There's nothing redeeming about this heaping garbage. Not the cast at all. People fawn over Donald Glover but he's meh to me. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

rogue one wasn't that great except for the Vader scenes and the visuals in act 3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ehh, I liked it when it came out but I couldn't rewatch it. It's too much of a mess with the scenes all over the place. /also still bitter jyn isn't rey's mom Reply

Parent

Thread



Link









Edited at 2017-10-17 05:29 pm (UTC) im sorry but the dude they cast is so fucking ugly lmao Reply

Thread

Link

his looks are such an insult to young harrison ford. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've liked most of Alden's performances I've seen, but physically he's just completely wrong for the character. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this is laughably bad Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The fuck is this. Adblock it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he looks squat Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol mte. harrison ford must have like half a foot on him Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ok Reply

Thread

Link