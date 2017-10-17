How Curb Your Enthusiasm landed Salman Rushdie for that fatwa story line

lmao omg that storyline sounds ridiculous Reply

maurice sendak re: salman rushdie has one of my all time fave famous person quotes: "That flaccid fuckhead. He was detestable. I called up the Ayatollah, nobody knows that."

Lmaaaaaoooo

lol what a King

Sendak would have been such a problematic fave user around here lol

lol, i looked up his comment about rushdie, and found this gem of a paragraph:



"You need to read the whole thing because in discrete doses, Sendak's mordant jokes can come off as merely shrill, as when he discusses his ardently held fantasy to arrange a visit to the White House, don a suicide bomb and vaporize George W. Bush, Dick Cheney, their wives, and himself. ("And then we'll blow ourselves up, and I'd be a hero ... 'To hell with the kiddie books: He killed Bush!'") Or his contention that, after receiving a bad review from Salman Rushdie, he reached out to Iran's Ayatollah on direct-dial. ("…I called him and I said, 'Kill that man.' And he said, 'OK, Maurice, anything you say.'") Or his pitched loathing of Christmas ("gross, vulgar, shitty"), the publishing industry ("I want to kill everybody") and his irrational hatred of celebrities like Alec Baldwin ("That fat fuck"), Steven Spielberg ("A pile of shit") and Meryl Streep ("Gornischt, genug, genug!")"

lmfao i love literally everything about this. maurice sendak truly too good for this world

how is this funny to yall? i hate rushdie but this is such a gross quote.

Rushdie is unlikeable and has 0 charisma



I'm glad Padma left his ugly ass

ok I don't watch CYE at all (my husband loves it though) but there is this short docu on Netflix about how this guy was arrested for murder and his ass ended up being at the exact same game w/ his daughter that CYE was filming at Dodgers stadium and that is how his attorney got him off. it is unreal. it's only about 45 minutes but man I was on the edge of my seat the whole time. highly rec it!

eta: It's called 'The Long Shot'. duh. cant believe I forgot the name

Edited at 2017-10-17 01:38 pm (UTC)



eta: It's called 'The Long Shot'. duh. cant believe I forgot the name



Edited at 2017-10-17 01:38 pm (UTC) Reply

Holy shit, I've never seen it but I actually remember when that news came out when I was a teenager.

It had me in tears.





Fuck the LAPD.

when they showed the footage of larry david walking up the aisle and then the guy and his daughter going right to their seats I burst into tears. what are the damn odds?! and if that security guy hadn't let him go to his seat?! ugh I was so happy that his attorney knew about cell phone towers and cell phone signals, etc bc that knowledge saved that mans life.

Reply

I heard about that - fucking crazy. Apparently the footage wasn't even used in the episode, so they had to dig through all of the footage that was cut out. So damn lucky he happened to be in a shot.

This story was the reason I started watching the series when it hit the news back in the day. It's an incredible coincidence.

He's everywhere that will take him right now because he's promoting something, that's how

Is this the third time Rushdie has been featured in an ONTD post in a week

Lol mte

He loves attention and celebrity so probably not too hard

qinra posting about a fatwa...

Nothing gets past you.

LOL

CURSES, FOILED AGAIN

Mr. Titspervert

Didn't he write the Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe?







Edited at 2017-10-17 02:26 pm (UTC) Reply

Is that from the little king trashmouth episode

It was kind of a random appearance. But it fit the show and the plot. Rushdie was pretty stiff, though.



This isn't Larry David's first time bringing Salman Rushdie into a plot, though: There was that "Seinfeld" episode where Kramer thinks Rushdie goes to his gym. Reply

ontd, do YOU have a fatwa on you?

The good sis is always getting fatwas sent his way tho. I keep meaning to pick up the satanic verses novel of his

God, I missed LD. Actual legend.

I watched the first episode with my Persian boyfriend last week and he was not amused by the fatwa storyline at all :/

a true case of "i love his books but not him" with rushdie tbh



Edited at 2017-10-17 03:41 pm (UTC) Reply

the misogynistic treatment of the female characters in midnight's children ruined it for me, i loved the rest of it but once i noticed that i couldnt stop noticing it.

i wasnt very surprised when it was revealed how horribly he treated padma. hes so ugly and shitty personality wise too it makes me depressed they dated lol.



i didnt realise cye was still running that storyline sounds funny i need to check it out. Reply

His tone in the books is condescending af so I'll never understand the hype.

what's the backstory with him and Padma?



i vaguely remember years and years ago him being a terribly condescending and a womanizer cheating on every woman he was with. Reply

