Mako

How Curb Your Enthusiasm landed Salman Rushdie for that fatwa story line



On last week's 'Curb', Larry went to Salman Rushdie for help on dealing with the fatwa on his head. Rushdie convinced Larry of the benefits of being under a fatwa, such as being able to turn down social obligations as well as the 'fatwa sex' from women who find the danger attractive.

The script was written with Salman in mind before he agreed but Rushdie was a fan of the show and was happy to do it.

Source
Tagged: ,