How Curb Your Enthusiasm landed Salman Rushdie for that fatwa story line
On last week's 'Curb', Larry went to Salman Rushdie for help on dealing with the fatwa on his head. Rushdie convinced Larry of the benefits of being under a fatwa, such as being able to turn down social obligations as well as the 'fatwa sex' from women who find the danger attractive.
The script was written with Salman in mind before he agreed but Rushdie was a fan of the show and was happy to do it.
"You need to read the whole thing because in discrete doses, Sendak’s mordant jokes can come off as merely shrill, as when he discusses his ardently held fantasy to arrange a visit to the White House, don a suicide bomb and vaporize George W. Bush, Dick Cheney, their wives, and himself. (“And then we’ll blow ourselves up, and I’d be a hero ... ‘To hell with the kiddie books: He killed Bush!’”) Or his contention that, after receiving a bad review from Salman Rushdie, he reached out to Iran’s Ayatollah on direct-dial. (“…I called him and I said, ‘Kill that man.’ And he said, ‘OK, Maurice, anything you say.’”) Or his pitched loathing of Christmas (“gross, vulgar, shitty”), the publishing industry (“I want to kill everybody”) and his irrational hatred of celebrities like Alec Baldwin (“That fat fuck”), Steven Spielberg (“A pile of shit”) and Meryl Streep (“Gornischt, genug, genug!”)"
I’m glad Padma left his ugly ass
Fuck the LAPD.
This isn't Larry David's first time bringing Salman Rushdie into a plot, though: There was that "Seinfeld" episode where Kramer thinks Rushdie goes to his gym.
i wasnt very surprised when it was revealed how horribly he treated padma. hes so ugly and shitty personality wise too it makes me depressed they dated lol.
i didnt realise cye was still running that storyline sounds funny i need to check it out.
i vaguely remember years and years ago him being a terribly condescending and a womanizer cheating on every woman he was with.