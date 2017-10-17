The Mayor 1x03 Promo

And don't worry, there is miniscule David Spade in this.



...like a tiny version of him??





i'm not sure i'd like him to be in this at all, lifesize or not Reply

Miniscule as in his role is small. You do know miniscule doesn't just mean height? Reply

I think you need to clarify by adding “amount”. I’ve never seen the word used like that. Reply

Are two fucking for real? Letitgo.mp3 Reply

You're one of those people who would correct someone's grammar even if they were holding you at gunpoint, aren't you? Reply

LMAO Reply

I tried watching the first episode but could not get into it Reply

I like this show a lot but I can see it getting canned after 1 season. Reply

I'm not seeing where it will go- nothing really happened in episodes 1 and 2... Reply

It's the only first two episodes. They had to kind of introduce characters and world build. Reply

Aw I hope not. The lead is so cute and charming and the main cast is funny ass black filks so I hope the show finds it's groove to carry it to a second season. Reply

ia, it doesn't really fit in with the rest of abc's comedies. Reply

i didn't really like the pilot but i enjoyed episode 2's plot w the music program for the kids. Reply

Cool! I liked that plot too and hope they show him addressing more issues like that. I think they should have had that as the b plot in pilot because it was comedic gold to me. Reply

i also like the small c-plot with his friend and his mom when he realized just what his job entailed and how he could help people. Reply

I loved both episodes, the show is incredibly charming!

And I can see it getting better as the creators discover more and more of each actor's talents (that's usually what happens with good comedies). Reply

Yes yes yes I agree! I'm crushing a bit on Brandon, he's so cute! Reply

This looks cool, gonna check it out Reply

Thanks, hope you enjoy it! Reply

My husband and I watch this. Nice, feel good show. And Brandon Michael Hall is a cutie. Reply

He is! I think he has the charm to go on and do good work in Hollywood if this does get cancelled. Reply

the show is charming and the cast has great chemistry with each other for it just being the beginning, but idk, i wish it were funnier? a lot of the jokes seem so expected/simple Reply

