Queeeeeen



That was cute! Reply

The movie came on family channel so many damn times me and my sis always watched it Reply

MI REINA ❤





I can't pick a favorite moment but I like to rewatch this and sob a little bit every once in awhile ;;;; Reply

Iconic Queen Reply

Awww. I wanted to sing Como La Flor at karaoke but even with words on the screen I knew I would've fucked it up. I'll just stick to humming it a lot at work, ha Reply

wow, ive never heard her give an interview and its CRAZY how well JLo was able to mimic her way of speaking/laughing on top of the stage presence...it's the first thing that jumped out to me in this interview. Reply

Aww, how cute! ♥ Reply

love her! Reply

my mom used to always play her music when I was a kid and I loved it Reply

I got into her when I was in elementary because one of my friends had a t-shirt of her. I cried when she died and we place letters with candies for her at a door because we thought there was ghost or portal to a another world. The teachers would be confused as fuck. Reply

God I wish I had her body. I would do unscrupulous things just to be able to see that amazingness in the mirror everyday. Reply

i thought you meant selena gomez at first and i was like this bitch seriously gets the most for doing the absolute least Reply

LMAO same. the picture hadn't loaded at first so i was like, ...what. Reply

LMAOOOO Reply

As an American living in MN, Selena made learning Spanish SO fun for me. I swear her music helped me on so many tests.



She seemed so lovely, and I wish I was old enough to have appreciated her more fully when she was alive. She truly would’ve changed things if she was able to live and thrive. I really believe that. Reply

Style queen <3 Reply

I love this Reply

Jlo undeniably did a great job playing her (and also mirroring her career trajectory) but in hindsight I think it's so offensive that a PR played a chicana, also they looked nothing alike



I still jam to her pre fame tejano stuff from time to time. Reply

It’s better a fellow Latino then a white to portray her i say Reply

Sure but that shouldn't have been the only options. Reply

The only Selena that matters. Reply

Lemme blast no debes jugar y el chico del apartamento 512 tbh Reply

Also I need a Selena T-shirt tbh Reply

I got excited when I saw the doodle and the video is cute. Fuck her dad though Reply

What did her dad do? He was her manager right Reply

Deets on her Dad 👀 Reply

I just re watched her wax figure unveiling and it’s so sad how Chris could barely look at it. It must be pretty weird to see a wax figure of your lost loved one. Reply

Donde quiera que estés with the barrio boyz (lmao MAJOR throwback!) Was my summer jam . I was obsessed.



Anything for Salinas my kween ♡♡ Reply

That’s also my tune! And Tu Solo Tu. But I just love the 90s new jack swing vibe of Donde Reply

