October 17th, 2017, 01:34 am mistqueens Google Celebrates Selena with Doodle The legend's debut album was released 28 years ago, today!Sourcefavorite Selena moments, ONTD?
I can't pick a favorite moment but I like to rewatch this and sob a little bit every once in awhile ;;;;
<3
She seemed so lovely, and I wish I was old enough to have appreciated her more fully when she was alive. She truly would’ve changed things if she was able to live and thrive. I really believe that.
I still jam to her pre fame tejano stuff from time to time.
What did her dad do? He was her manager right
Donde quiera que estés with the barrio boyz (lmao MAJOR throwback!) Was my summer jam . I was obsessed.
Anything for Salinas my kween ♡♡