Promos for The Gifted 1x04 and Lucifer 3x04

Also known as the two underrated shows on Fox you should be watching!



The Gifted 1×04 “eXit Strategy” Season 1 Episode 4 Promo – When the mutants devise a plan to take down Sentinel Services, Eclipse seeks out an old friend from his dark past in order to obtain some useful information. Meanwhile, Lauren and Andy attempt to combine their powers in order to help the group in the all-new “eXit strategy” episode of THE GIFTED airing Monday, October 23rd on FOX.



Lucifer 3×04 “What Would Lucifer Do?” Season 3 Episode 4 Promo – When a youth counselor is found murdered, Lucifer and Chloe venture into the world of high-end reform programs to find the killer. Meanwhile, Amenadiel adjusts his lifestyle in an attempt to help Lucifer, and Chloe questions Lt. Pierce’s feelings towards her in the all-new “What Would Lucifer Do?” episode of LUCIFER airing Monday, October 23rd on FOX.

What did everyone think of this weeks episodes? A Maze-centric episode of Lucifer and I love where they went with it. All of the subtle worldbuilding in The Gifted is just fantastic.
