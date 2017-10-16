Promos for The Gifted 1x04 and Lucifer 3x04
Also known as the two underrated shows on Fox you should be watching!
The Gifted 1×04 “eXit Strategy” Season 1 Episode 4 Promo – When the mutants devise a plan to take down Sentinel Services, Eclipse seeks out an old friend from his dark past in order to obtain some useful information. Meanwhile, Lauren and Andy attempt to combine their powers in order to help the group in the all-new “eXit strategy” episode of THE GIFTED airing Monday, October 23rd on FOX.
Lucifer 3×04 “What Would Lucifer Do?” Season 3 Episode 4 Promo – When a youth counselor is found murdered, Lucifer and Chloe venture into the world of high-end reform programs to find the killer. Meanwhile, Amenadiel adjusts his lifestyle in an attempt to help Lucifer, and Chloe questions Lt. Pierce’s feelings towards her in the all-new “What Would Lucifer Do?” episode of LUCIFER airing Monday, October 23rd on FOX.
What did everyone think of this weeks episodes? A Maze-centric episode of Lucifer and I love where they went with it. All of the subtle worldbuilding in The Gifted is just fantastic.
NHF the family in Gifted. Nope. Not even for Beel. Not only are they boring but they're literally the Von Struckers (Andreas and Andrea who merge to become Fenris)
They really need to focus on the actual mutants like Blink, Sage, Polaris, etc.
I'm kinda hoping the son goes to the dark side bc that would be interesting, but I'm mostly hoping they kill him because he is consistently the worst.
Also, I still don't know if Eclipse is actually attractive or if it's just my brain filling in Oscar Isaacs face when I look him like one of those eye teasers of the triangle that's not really there.
Of all the things I thought would bother me about The Gifted, I didn't think violence towards a pregnant woman would be one, but damn if it isn't making me uncomfortable.
i'm enjoying the gifted a lot. not sure i'd keep up with it without amy acker or jamie chung, but i like almost every character except the husband/dad. the son grates sometimes, but not as much as i expected him to
Shrugs it's fine I'm done picking apart shows really.