Promos for The Gifted 1x04 and Lucifer 3x04

NHF the family in Gifted. Nope. Not even for Beel. Not only are they boring but they're literally the Von Struckers (Andreas and Andrea who merge to become Fenris)

They really need to focus on the actual mutants like Blink, Sage, Polaris, etc.

agreed, i'm really only in it for the mutant underground and zone out during strucker only scenes.

I thought they were just related to the von struckers somehow. Didn't they mention a different set of twins that had destroyed rio or something.

The Gifted is really lucky Inhumans exists so that it's not the worst Marvel property on broadcast television.



I'm kinda hoping the son goes to the dark side bc that would be interesting, but I'm mostly hoping they kill him because he is consistently the worst.



Also, I still don't know if Eclipse is actually attractive or if it's just my brain filling in Oscar Isaacs face when I look him like one of those eye teasers of the triangle that's not really there. Reply

I will be shocked if this season doesn't end with Polaris becoming Network TV Magneto and taking Andy the Incest Nazi with her. He has dark side written all over him.

He looks so much like Oscar Isaac.

I like the show, it's okay, but my GOD, the son pisses me off. if he hadn't been showing off with his powers, they all could've made it through the portal safely, but nooo, he had to waste time blowing up the spiders instead of jumping through the portal with his father! and then he has the nerve to be all 'WE HAVE TO SAVE MY DAD' when poor Blink has passed out from exhaustion at saving all their asses, grr. I get him being upset, of course any person would be emotional in that situation, but haranguing a woman on the verge of collapse is just super obnoxious.

hes getting way too cocky

I wouldn't say The Gifted is underrated. It's rated pretty highly by those who watch it, but the market is flooded with superhero shows and its main draw is X-Men nostalgia. It's not like it's in danger of cancellation. It just hasn't taken off in fandom and probably won't leave a pop culture footprint.



Of all the things I thought would bother me about The Gifted, I didn't think violence towards a pregnant woman would be one, but damn if it isn't making me uncomfortable. Reply

I want to like the gifted but the acting from beel and Jonny is terrible. Get rid of them and it’s fine Reply

i was so happy to see maze back tonight. i know it was one of the recycled episodes from last season, but i've missed her. i just find myself not caring as much when she's not around. rolled my eye at the unnecessary boring romance nobody asked for, but i liked how it ended, so.



i'm enjoying the gifted a lot. not sure i'd keep up with it without amy acker or jamie chung, but i like almost every character except the husband/dad. the son grates sometimes, but not as much as i expected him to

What happen at the end? The ep was boring.

The Gifted doesn't appeal to me but Coby Bell is in it and I've always liked him lol /conflicted

i seem to be in the minority on ontd but i actually really like the gifted so far

Same

Shrugs it's fine I'm done picking apart shows really.

Reply

Haven't watched the latest ep of The Gifted but the family is sooooo boring and bland. Every single member.

It was irritating to watch 3x3 in the ascpect that it was an obviously out of order epidode, why did they gave to do this ugh =/ and we have two more episodes like this if i recall correctly. But at least Maze and Trixie are finally back and i love them both so much, the ending was so sweet <3

The Gifted needs better writing. It's like they feel they don't have to put in the effort because it's an X-Men show.

I like it but Andy is getting too fucking cocky.

