Are Chris Evans and Jenny Slate back together? Seen out and about in Atlanta
Jenny Slate and Chris Evans are hanging out again (via @LaineyGossip): https://t.co/JU2rcGNqyt— POPSUGAR (@POPSUGAR) October 16, 2017
Chris is in Atlanta currently filming Avengers 4 while Jenny arrived last week to begin production on Venom.
Were seen by people Friday night and seen by a twitter user Saturday afternoon getting coffee and later Saturday eveing eating with RDJ and others. From this post (https://ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/108045004.html)
Are they back together after their "threw down pretty hard" or are they friends? Time will tell.
Sources:
https://twitter.com/POPSUGAR/status/919990349841526784
http://www.laineygossip.com/jenny-slate-chris-evans-rumoured-back-together-multiple-sightings-reported-on-twitter/48167?utm_source=popsugar.com&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=pubexchange_article
Why many of Chris' fans do not like Jenny.
That was a mouthful.
Late to the last post where many were talking about them being seen together again. A lot of these fans should work for the FBI or CIA.
Re: Why many of Chris' fans do not like Jenny.
Re: Why many of Chris' fans do not like Jenny.
Re: Why many of Chris' fans do not like Jenny.
I am fucking cracking up LMAO
Re: Why many of Chris' fans do not like Jenny.
Re: Why many of Chris' fans do not like Jenny.
Re: Why many of Chris' fans do not like Jenny.
Re: Why many of Chris' fans do not like Jenny.
Re: Why many of Chris' fans do not like Jenny.
Re: Why many of Chris' fans do not like Jenny.
Re: Why many of Chris' fans do not like Jenny.
What's your tumblr sis? jennyslatekilledmymom? Where can we join you guys in your quest to save unproblematic cinnamon roll Chris Evans from this conniving demoness?
Re: Why many of Chris' fans do not like Jenny.
I would need to see an actual reputable source with some receipts. It's not like ONTD just loves to let a comedian get by with a racist joke. It shouldn't be difficult to make a post about it... unless, of course, the "source" is a random internet commenter in a Chris Evans fan thread who jut happens to have been at the show when she said it, and can swear up and down that it happened, and she's not just saying that because Evans is supposed to marry her one day, not that evil man-stealer Jenny Slate.
Re: Why many of Chris' fans do not like Jenny.
Are you okay OP? I'm being serious lol. You really hate her that much?
Re: Why many of Chris' fans do not like Jenny.
Re: Why many of Chris' fans do not like Jenny.
Even if every desperate bit of muckraking on Jenny Slate is true, that is not why they hate her. I will also be laughing forever at Evans stans who think his tweets and dog pictures make him an IRL Steve Rogers.
Edited at 2017-10-17 06:36 am (UTC)
Re: Why many of Chris' fans do not like Jenny.
Re: Why many of Chris' fans do not like Jenny.
Re: Why many of Chris' fans do not like Jenny.
Re: Why many of Chris' fans do not like Jenny.
this sounds illegal.
like, who is she other than being known as Chris Evan's girlfriend??
you should watch the movie Obvious Child. it's good
also from parks and rec.
But was it a bit awkward to be friends/date again after her post breakup interview? lol
I'll just watch the fans reactions if they step out publicly again.
They practically grew up together lol
It's not even the beard. Lights, makeup, drugs?
and thats coming from me, i find hockey players hot sis. i have trash taste as is.
Look. Look with your special eyes
Edited at 2017-10-17 05:52 am (UTC)
She seems harmless OP. Why hate?
At this point he should get with her again or just go with Joflopsson. Practically made for each other
Edited at 2017-10-17 05:56 am (UTC)
Edited at 2017-10-17 06:03 am (UTC)
I hope he gets with Scarlett. I want to see the outrage, and the various headstones of fans whose love died that day. I'm waiting to see the revolution.
i just like throwing this concept around because it sounds so ridiculous, but then again tom hiddleston and t.swift got together at one point so this isn't all that far off
Please tell me you aren't serious.
Her next boyfriend will be ugly emaciated British guy from Stranger Things
Edited at 2017-10-17 06:22 am (UTC)
Are these real?
[from tumblr]
I don't follow her, so idk.
Edited at 2017-10-17 06:28 am (UTC)
Re: Are these real?
Re: Are these real?
Here somebody posted the link to other screen caps
http://thelonesomequeen.tumblr.com/post/148848467837/omg-omg-mrs-potts-remember-that-link-you-put-in
Edited at 2017-10-17 07:07 am (UTC)
Re: Are these real?
Re: Are these real?
Re: Are these real?
RE: Are these real?
Edited at 2017-10-17 06:56 am (UTC)
Re: Are these real?
Re: Are these real?
Re: Are these real?
Re: Are these real?
Re: Are these real?
no clue why ppl are so emotional about them