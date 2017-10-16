Trailer Park Boys Actor John Dunsworth Dies from "short and unexpected illness"

John Dunsworth, who played the frequently drunk supervisor Jim Lahey on Canadian comedy series Trailer Park Boys, has passed away earlier today from an unknown illness.

Dunworth's daughter made a statement on his Twitter account, ending it with a request that the family's privacy be respected during this time of grief.




Mike Smith, also known as Bubbles, also Tweeted in respect to Dunworth's death, stating he is "beyond devastated".



The rest of the cast have been inactive from Twitter for years, but Trailer Park Boys' official account has also Tweeted.





