Trailer Park Boys Actor John Dunsworth Dies from "short and unexpected illness"

I am beyond devastated. John was a beautiful guy. Brilliant and fascinating. I am forever grateful for having known him. RIP my friend. https://t.co/tPcyvXIRDy — Bubbles (@MSmithBubbles) October 16, 2017

We're in shock and heartbroken by the sudden loss of our dear friend John Dunsworth. We respect the family's wishes for privacy at this time — Trailer Park Boys (@trailerparkboys) October 16, 2017

John Dunsworth, who played the frequently drunk supervisor Jim Lahey on Canadian comedy series, has passed away earlier today from an unknown illness.Dunworth's daughter made a statement on his Twitter account, ending it with a request that the family's privacy be respected during this time of grief.Mike Smith, also known as, also Tweeted in respect to Dunworth's death, stating he is "beyond devastated".The rest of the cast have been inactive from Twitter for years, but Trailer Park Boys' official account has also Tweeted.Sources: