Trailer Park Boys Actor John Dunsworth Dies from "short and unexpected illness"
John Dunsworth, who played the frequently drunk supervisor Jim Lahey on Canadian comedy series Trailer Park Boys, has passed away earlier today from an unknown illness.
Dunworth's daughter made a statement on his Twitter account, ending it with a request that the family's privacy be respected during this time of grief.
Mike Smith, also known as Bubbles, also Tweeted in respect to Dunworth's death, stating he is "beyond devastated".
The rest of the cast have been inactive from Twitter for years, but Trailer Park Boys' official account has also Tweeted.
Sources: 1, 2, 3
Dunworth's daughter made a statement on his Twitter account, ending it with a request that the family's privacy be respected during this time of grief.
October 16, 2017
Mike Smith, also known as Bubbles, also Tweeted in respect to Dunworth's death, stating he is "beyond devastated".
I am beyond devastated. John was a beautiful guy. Brilliant and fascinating. I am forever grateful for having known him. RIP my friend. https://t.co/tPcyvXIRDy— Bubbles (@MSmithBubbles) October 16, 2017
The rest of the cast have been inactive from Twitter for years, but Trailer Park Boys' official account has also Tweeted.
We're in shock and heartbroken by the sudden loss of our dear friend John Dunsworth. We respect the family's wishes for privacy at this time— Trailer Park Boys (@trailerparkboys) October 16, 2017
Sources: 1, 2, 3
there aren't very many haven gifs out there
I only knew him from Haven but i loved dave teagues. From all the videos i saw him in for the show he always seems like such a fun person.
Adam (Edge) Copeland(played Dwight on Haven)
rip sweet prince