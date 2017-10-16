Ron Howard Teases Appearance of Star Wars Comic Characters in Han Solo Movie

pretty cool about tag and bink, i still think this movie will be a mess. Reply

Thread

Link

I would legit rather have a movie about them than the movie we're getting. Reply

Thread

Link

IKR, lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao ia. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Wait Emilia Clarke is in this?

Felicity Jones wasnt a bland enough brunette for this franchise?? Reply

Thread

Link

She wasn't even on shortlist...she and her eyebrows just got it because of Thrones.

It was literally Tessa Thompson, Tatiana Masslany, and a few other women. Tatiana was the only white one.

Its bullshit. Its also how Sophie Turner managed to get Jean Grey, which is one of the worst casting choices ever. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That made me pissed b/c Jeff Snieder was like Star Wars is looking for a POC lead for Han Solo and she gets it like ugh!! Tessa Thompson would've been fire. Also Tatiana was on the shortlist for Felicity Bland Jones role. For Han Solo, it was down to Tessa, Zoe Kravitz, and Naomi Scott (New Princess Jasmine).



Edited at 2017-10-17 05:44 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Felicity Jones is one of the most blandest actors ever that Hollywood right now is pushing. As I was watching Rogue One, I kept thinking man I wished Tatiana Malansey or Rooney Mara got her role as it was down to them three. Ugh.. and don't even get me started on Ms. Eyebrows.. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I s2g if either Ron Howard or Rob Reiner are revealed to be assholes....please not my movie dads. Reply

Thread

Link

i think ron howard is safe. his hate for trump gives me life, but rob idek. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I imagine Rob like South Park lol. You prick him and he bleeds green goo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

As much as I find Ron Howards to be a bland filmmaker, I've heard that he is one of the good guys in Hollywood. Just a normal and unassuming person, basically a nice person.



Edited at 2017-10-17 05:46 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, that's how he seems to come across. He's such a dad in some of his social media posts, and it's endearing. That and when he posts selfies of him and his wife on date night. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This movie shouldn't be made. After how progressive you got creating Rey.....you do this. Reply

Thread

Link





no Asajj Ventress? Reply

Thread

Link

Asajj is long dead in this timeline but she needs to be in the Ahsoka movie.



And there needs to be an Ahsoka movie. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Rogue One turned out great, so i have #faith Reply

Thread

Link

Needs more gay Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

+1, the more the best Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Thandie Newton is in this? Reply

Thread

Link

I hope she slays Emilia's character.

Second thought I hope she slays the whole cast in the film and it turns out to be a nightmare Han had



Edited at 2017-10-17 06:17 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That Luke had, before carrying on teaching Rey some more. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I see they won't give up on this movie. Reply

Thread

Link