Ron Howard Teases Appearance of Star Wars Comic Characters in Han Solo Movie
#tagandbink ? pic.twitter.com/1EzUbS3MQs— Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) October 14, 2017
Tag and Bink were essentially the Rosencratz and Guildenstern of Star Wars and starred in their own humorous series of comic books. These two characters are from when Dark Horse used to publish the Star Wars comics, and fans are pretty surprised that the two most unlikely characters to be canonized will get live-action counterparts.
They are being played by Jon Kasdan (co-screenwriter of the film and son of Lawrence Kasdan) and assistant director Toby Hefferman.
Creator Ken Rubio was just as surprised that they'd made it into the film.
Thank You, Kevin. I'm a huge fan and I had to get 'em in there, and then had to play it myself (with Toby Hefferman) to do it justice— Jon Kasdan (@JonKasdan) October 14, 2017
---
In other news, Emilia Clarke finished filming, and Thandie Newton came in to do scenes before going back to Westworld
@thandienewton returned 2 #TheGalaxy to light up some key new #UntitledHanSolo scenes then back to #Westworld. What a powerhouse talent! pic.twitter.com/3Toldp3UtK— Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) September 30, 2017
realronhoward#emiliaclarke gave us a terrific performance & left! She completed principal photography and is off on her next adventure. Busy girl. We miss her already! Talented & great to work with #UntitledHanSoloMovie
Felicity Jones wasnt a bland enough brunette for this franchise??
She wasn't even on shortlist...she and her eyebrows just got it because of Thrones.
It was literally Tessa Thompson, Tatiana Masslany, and a few other women. Tatiana was the only white one.
Its bullshit. Its also how Sophie Turner managed to get Jean Grey, which is one of the worst casting choices ever.
Edited at 2017-10-17 05:44 am (UTC)
I imagine Rob like South Park lol. You prick him and he bleeds green goo
Edited at 2017-10-17 05:46 am (UTC)
This movie shouldn't be made. After how progressive you got creating Rey.....you do this.
And there needs to be an Ahsoka movie.
Needs more gay
I hope she slays Emilia's character.
Second thought I hope she slays the whole cast in the film and it turns out to be a nightmare Han had
Edited at 2017-10-17 06:17 am (UTC)