Ron Howard Teases Appearance of Star Wars Comic Characters in Han Solo Movie



Tag and Bink were essentially the Rosencratz and Guildenstern of Star Wars and starred in their own humorous series of comic books. These two characters are from when Dark Horse used to publish the Star Wars comics, and fans are pretty surprised that the two most unlikely characters to be canonized will get live-action counterparts.

They are being played by Jon Kasdan (co-screenwriter of the film and son of Lawrence Kasdan) and assistant director Toby Hefferman.

Creator Ken Rubio was just as surprised that they'd made it into the film.



In other news, Emilia Clarke finished filming, and Thandie Newton came in to do scenes before going back to Westworld





realronhoward#emiliaclarke gave us a terrific performance & left! She completed principal photography and is off on her next adventure. Busy girl. We miss her already! Talented & great to work with #UntitledHanSoloMovie

