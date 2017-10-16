Joan Smalls, Yoncé

Celebrities react to the devastating terror attack in Mogadishu, Somalia



The attack happened on Saturday. It was the deadliest attack ever to happen in Somalia with the death toll now over 300 people after two truck bombs were detonated. Officials stress that the full extent of the attack will never be known because of how severe the damage was.


Nothing will dim our spirit! Saddened by the loss of over 300 innocent people have lost their lives in the biggest terrorist attack to ever happen in Somalia













Inconcievably horrific.
