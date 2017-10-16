Celebrities react to the devastating terror attack in Mogadishu, Somalia



Edited at 2017-10-17 03:59 am (UTC) seeing people justify the total non-coverage by saying "it happens there everyday" kills me. will there be facebook filters for somalia? will there be a #1 trending hashtag for somalia?? will there be fucking justice for them at all?! or is it only the west we care about?we got TWO WEEKS of consistent coverage for the first major paris attack. one whole week for manchester. half a week for nice. the double-standard is truly shameful. Reply

seeing people justify the total non-coverage by saying "it happens there everyday" kills me.



Oh wow. Fortunately I haven't seen anything like that (just a gaping void of coverage), but that's both untrue and a horribly cavalier attitude towards a country that's in total agony. Reply

mte. and they say it aaaaall the time about syria and libya despite the fact that those countries were never plagued by such terror before. they can't even be accurate in their racism.



Edited at 2017-10-17 04:31 am (UTC) Reply

Or people saying it's a natural to care more about "your own"--there's no compassion or empathy left. Reply

As a middle eastern who's used to seeing ppl gloss over bombings and terrorist attacks in my region ive learned to understand the west isn't going to give a shit about terrorist attacks in non-western countries. Reply

"it happens there everyday"



You know it's the same all lives matter folk who spew out this fucked up bullshit Reply

I know someone that's basically "I know theres problems in the world, but what about us here in America" Reply

Edited at 2017-10-17 04:21 am (UTC) That is such an ugly attitude to have, wtf. But I suppose they're all also the #alllivesmatter types too. Reply

300 people just died and your attention is on the west's media coverage? that's nice. countries are more interested in countries that are similar/close to them. that's normal. the terrorist attack in england happened at an ariana grande concert ffs. Reply

Mte Reply

I didn't know the death toll had gotten that high. Just absolutely devastating :(



Edited at 2017-10-17 04:00 am (UTC) Reply

I read Mogadishu only has one ambulance service :( thats horrifying. I feel so awful for all those people. Reply

Just makes me wonder how high the death toll with rise as a result for people not getting the adequate care they need.



I don’t even want to begin to imagine how many children lost their lives or saw this happen and have to live with that now Reply

I almost had a panic attack when I heard where the bombing was because my cousins are always at the area. I got in touch with them today finally thank god. Reply

I'm glad your cousins are safe Reply

I'm glad your family is safe :( <3 what an awful thing to have to worry about, good god Reply

*hugs*



Glad your cousins are okay. Reply

Good to hear your cousins are safe ❤️ Reply

<3 very glad your cousins are okay. hope everyone you know stays safe Reply

I'm glad your cousins are safe walaal <3 Reply

glad they're safe <33 Reply

That's terrifying that you had to go through that, even for a brief time. Reply

Glad your cousins are safe, bb ♥ Reply

What a relief, I hope your family stays safe! Reply

Glad your cousins are okay. <3 Reply

I'm so glad they're okay. ♥ Reply

I'm so glad they're okay! *hugs* Reply

Why the hell...

The constant fear people must be living in to solely exist. We need to do better as a society. Reply

the way the death tolls been jumping is absolutely horrific. just pure evil that i'll never be able to process. Reply

Holy fuck. Reply

The only place I even heard any coverage about these attacks were Twitter and NPR. I always leave the TV on as background noise and not a single news report has mentioned it. Fucking disgusting.



I can't even imagine how terrifying this must have been. Doctors must be beyond overwhelmed, this death toll is so insanely high. Reply

CBC has a bunch of really great coverage on the story. They've got some pretty harrowing stories from Somali-Canadians: http://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/toronto/somali-canadians-attack-mogadishu-bombing-1.4357233 Reply

i'm disgusted by the fact that i am only learning of this now, in the media and, to an extent, in myself



thank you for bringing it to light further, op </3



Edited at 2017-10-17 04:13 am (UTC) Reply

To preface: I am not suicidal but...



I am so sick of living in this world we have created. I honestly don’t see an end to this anytime soon. It just hurts my heart in the biggest way. Reply

just don't procreate Reply

Agree, it's best not to add to this madness. I love my unborn children too much to bring them into this sad world. Reply

We're in an insane state of flux right now. I can only hope it will change. I don't know. I still have hope for humanity, because whenever these attacks happen, it's the human victims that hurt my heart the most. If I really hated humanity, I wouldn't care. That's my logic, I guess Reply

same. i say this to my friends all the time. i guess since i'm 21 now i'm now more aware of it than ever, but has it ever really been this bad in the past few decades? not to be sensationalist but idk. and i know the prevalence of the internet and constantly being tuned into news now is a big factor, but



and people tell me that trump winning and etc is like the ~last stand of that ~old way of life and i hope so but i don't know if i can believe that. people are just so, so goddamn hateful and terrible. from every man being a goddamn dumpster fire to all these senseless mass killings to the disgusting racism that just will not go away to simply the u.s. government.... it's just too much. it's just so scary, frustrating, and incredibly heartbreaking all at the same time Reply

jesus :( Reply

This is so horrifying :(



I'm wondering if recency bias plays into my perception of how devastating terrorist attacks have been the last couple of years? Or has it always been this bad? Reply

It's absolutely horrible how a good majority of people pay no attention to these attacks. Reply

This is awful one of the worst terrorist attacks in recent times I heard ? Aside from a late post ONTD and a post that was on Reddit front page for a few hours earlier today I haven't seen much coverage or posts about it :( (in comparison to France london and Las Vegas at least) posted this map on the Reddit thread and it's so sad Reply

Why is Alaska yellow while the rest of the US is red? Also New Zealand should also be red. Reply

Sarah Palin. Reply

nah, NZ would definitely not get the same coverage/public commotion as the US or a major European country. even if it's white and wealthy. Reply

i guess for both it's a mix of being pretty isolated + having a relative large % of indigenous populations. people just don't care as much. :( Reply

because only the american perspective matters right? people care in other countries too Reply

Lmao at my poor country (Croatia) being in red. No1curr about us. Reply

not surprised nobody cares about central america and haití/DR Reply

europe is overestimated, only the westernmost part should be red & should stop at the germany-switzerland-austria line (czech rep. arguably).

i also don't think japan would elicit the same kind of coverage/compassion as the western world. Reply

I feel that this is tied into the unwillingness to acknowledge Colonialism as a harmful process. I don't know enough to articulate it further, but I get the sense it fits in the wider context.



I'm sorry the world is a shitty place. Reply

So awful Reply

https://www.nytimes.com/2017/10/16/world/africa/somalia-shabab-bombings.html?rref=collection%2Fsectioncollection%2Fworld&action=click&contentCollection=world®ion=stream&module=stream_unit&version=latest&contentPlacement=7&pgtype=sectionfront



http://www.npr.org/sections/thetwo-way/2017/10/16/558050667/somalis-grasp-for-answers-after-deadliest-single-attack-somalia-has-ever-faced



https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2017/10/somalia-bombing-trump



https://www.theguardian.com/world/2017/oct/16/mogadishu-bombing-fathers-grief-for-medical-student-killed-in-blast



http://www.cbc.ca/news/world/somalia-mogadishu-bombing-1.4356217 There's a real lack of good coverage out there but I found these pieces helpful for contextualizing the attack: Reply

Really processing the fuck out of the guardian article



Read most of the articles, thanks for posting Reply

This is so infuriating and sickening. Reply

I was reading about this earlier. :/



so fucked up and horrible and awful and just absolutely maddening to try to think about how awful humans can be to other humans.



this year feels like the longest year ever. every day, a new tragedy worse than the last.



it's upsetting that we don't really talk about the bombings and killings in countries outside the US/Europe. Reply

:( terrible, just unbelievably heartbreaking that we live in this world Reply

I'm sick. This world is fucking atrocious. Reply

It's sad that I'm surprised it's getting coverage at all in the western media. Usually media doesn't gaf about us....



I remember the initial report being around 230 casualties a couple of days ago, seeing the number almost double is making me sick... Fuck al kebab



Edited at 2017-10-17 04:35 am (UTC) Reply

fuck Reply

