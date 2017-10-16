Celebrities react to the devastating terror attack in Mogadishu, Somalia
We cry for the West. But not for the rest. Not enough coverage on this in the manner it should be presented. With rigor + focus. Disturbing. https://t.co/HjUvexekQG— Ava DuVernay (@ava) October 16, 2017
The attack happened on Saturday. It was the deadliest attack ever to happen in Somalia with the death toll now over 300 people after two truck bombs were detonated. Officials stress that the full extent of the attack will never be known because of how severe the damage was.
Nothing will dim our spirit! Saddened by the loss of over 300 innocent people have lost their lives in the biggest terrorist attack to ever happen in Somalia
My heart is with you #Somalia ❤️— ANNE♥MARIE (@AnneMarieIAm) October 15, 2017
Prayers for Somalia. #IAmMogadishu— kerry washington (@kerrywashington) October 16, 2017
When hateful “humans” have no regard for human life . When . Will . It . End . This is Heartbreaking . https://t.co/bSmD2f9wbe— Janelle Monáe, Cindi (@JanelleMonae) October 16, 2017
Tonight, from midnight, I will turn my lights off to pay tribute to the victims of the Mogadishu attack. #EiffelTower pic.twitter.com/hKWCHnMZiS— La tour Eiffel (@LaTourEiffel) October 16, 2017
Inconcievably horrific.
we got TWO WEEKS of consistent coverage for the first major paris attack. one whole week for manchester. half a week for nice. the double-standard is truly shameful.
Oh wow. Fortunately I haven't seen anything like that (just a gaping void of coverage), but that's both untrue and a horribly cavalier attitude towards a country that's in total agony.
You know it's the same all lives matter folk who spew out this fucked up bullshit
I don’t even want to begin to imagine how many children lost their lives or saw this happen and have to live with that now
Glad your cousins are okay.
I'm so glad they're okay! *hugs*
The constant fear people must be living in to solely exist. We need to do better as a society.
Holy fuck.
I can't even imagine how terrifying this must have been. Doctors must be beyond overwhelmed, this death toll is so insanely high.
thank you for bringing it to light further, op </3
I am so sick of living in this world we have created. I honestly don’t see an end to this anytime soon. It just hurts my heart in the biggest way.
and people tell me that trump winning and etc is like the ~last stand of that ~old way of life and i hope so but i don't know if i can believe that. people are just so, so goddamn hateful and terrible. from every man being a goddamn dumpster fire to all these senseless mass killings to the disgusting racism that just will not go away to simply the u.s. government.... it's just too much. it's just so scary, frustrating, and incredibly heartbreaking all at the same time
I'm wondering if recency bias plays into my perception of how devastating terrorist attacks have been the last couple of years? Or has it always been this bad?
i also don't think japan would elicit the same kind of coverage/compassion as the western world.
I'm sorry the world is a shitty place.
Read most of the articles, thanks for posting
so fucked up and horrible and awful and just absolutely maddening to try to think about how awful humans can be to other humans.
this year feels like the longest year ever. every day, a new tragedy worse than the last.
it's upsetting that we don't really talk about the bombings and killings in countries outside the US/Europe.
I remember the initial report being around 230 casualties a couple of days ago, seeing the number almost double is making me sick... Fuck al kebab
