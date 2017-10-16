ONTD Original™ - Halloween Edition: 30 Workplace Horror Movies
One of the scariest things in life for you might be having to go into a job you hate. You know what's scarier? Office serial killers, monsters lurking beneath your job site, or work retreats where survival is the bonding experience. So feel a little better that you don't work at the jobs in these thirty horror movies.
|The Belko Experiment
2017
The employees of a company in Bogotá, Colombia are forced to comply with a deadly game or else.
The comparisons to Battle Royale are more accurate than not, but instead of teenagers, the group of people being forced to kill each other are adults. There really isn't anything original about this movie, and the way one character always survives while everyone else is picked off gets annoying. Yet The Belko Experiment is worth at least worth one watch if you want a mindless thriller with gratuitous violence.
|Office Killer
1997
After accidentally killing a co-worker, a timid office employee decides to murder some more.
This is a dark comedy that has some uncomfortable scenes. You'll never laugh out loud, and you may cringe a lot. Office Killer is a strange one.
|Intruder
1989
Someone is stalking and killing the overnight stocking crew at a small grocery store.
By 1989, the slasher boom had dried up except for the big franchises like Elm Street or Friday the 13th. Yet even those were stuggling to pull in audiences. The underrated Intruder scrapes by thanks to a number of memorable sequences of gore and macabre humor.
|Graveyard Shift
1990
Several workers at an abandoned textile mill are assigned the duty of cleaning up the rat infested basement during the late hours. Down below, they encounter something very big and very hungry.
Critics were harsh on this Stephen King adaptation when it first came out. In retrospect, it's not a terrible creature feature. The set pieces alone and the almost palpable sense of discomfort are both impressive.
|The Void
2016
The night staff at a hospital fights an evil linked to a group of mysterious hooded figures.
The plot in The Void is hard to describe or even make sense of. That being said, there are some wonderful visuals and effects in this Lovecraft inspired flick.
|The Innkeepers
2011
Two employees at a hotel on the verge of closing get more than they ever wanted while investigate the inn's supernatural history.
Ti West's The Innkeepers is a slow burn for sure. It doesn't have the trappings of The Conjuring or other contemporary ghost movies. It feels more rooted in reality, which may or may not be a turn off for viewers.
|P2
2007
On Christmas Eve, a businesswoman is trapped with a psychotic security guard in her work building's parking garage.
If you want to see a dastardly male get his rightful comeuppance, please watch P2.
|Spiral
2007
An introverted employee at an telemarketing company with no friends other than his arrogant boss develops feelings for his new co-worker. This causes him to reveal the darkest parts of his psyche.
Here is an interesting modern psycho-thriller that lets you change your interpretation of the twist ending with every viewing.
|Severance
2006
During a team-building work retreat, a group of employees must defend themselves from hunters.
From the director of 2004's Creep and Triangle comes this survival horror comedy. It never tries to be too clever or self-congratulatory with its humor, which is always appreciated when it comes to funny horror.
|May
2002
When a socially awkward and disturbed woman fails to connect with her co-workers and others, she begins a murder spree.
Those lacking social graces or confidence aren't always murderers, despite what horror movies want you to think. But May is entertaining enough to warrant ignoring that cliché.
|Love Object
2003
A detrimentally shy technical writer named Kenneth may be a genius, but he has problems with talking to people. Especially the attractive new temp at his job. Kenneth purchases a sex doll that he names "Nikki." Their relationship becomes strained once Kenneth catches the attention of the temp. However, Nikki does not like this development. Not at all.
Love Object is a nice companion to the previous entry, May. Kenneth isn't the same kind of sympathetic character as Angela Bettis' character, though.
|The Burning
1981
Camp counselors at a summer camp are preyed upon by Cropsey, a disfigured serial killer out for revenge.
You'd think working at a summer camp would be fun and relaxing. Maybe it would be if you didn't have some whacko with failed skin grafts coming at you with hedge clippers. The Burning is considered a Friday the 13th clone, but it's a fairly good one with some startling makeup effects by Tom Savini.
|Let Us Prey
2014
An isolated police station is the target of a mysterious stranger with supernatural abilities.
This British-Irish thriller is not as action packed as something like Assault on Precinct 13 unfortunately. It has some good atmosphere, but ultimately, it's just adequate.
|Hard to Die
1990
A small group of women working after hours in a lingerie outlet's high rise unleash an evil entity from an ancient box. They soon fall victim to a killer amongst them.
If you are familiar with Jim Wynorski's work (Chopping Mall, Sorority House Massacre II), you know what you're getting. This movie is a retread of the Die Hard plot, but without any of the good stuff. The movie is labeled as action, but there are slasher elements to it, too. Seek out Hard to Die if you want to see women in lingerie shoot poorly at each other with machine guns while scrambling for what's left of their dignity in the dark.
|Next of Kin
1982
A woman takes over the retirement home that she inherits. The residents then start to die, but not from old age.
Quentin Tarantino loves this movie. After watching Next of Kin, you may wonder why because while it is quite a good mystery, it's also nothing like his work.
|Devil
2010
A security guard and several stranger get stuck inside one of the elevators at the office building he works at. The group of people begin to turn on each other, leading onlookers in the security room to think that something bigger is at play.
M. Night Shyamalan wrote the story, but he did not direct Devil. This thriller barely clocks eighty minutes, which is good as one can only tolerate these types of movies where annoying characters are trapped in an enclosed space. Dippy and taut, Devil is an easy kind of entertainment that is perfect for background noise.
|Bloodsucking Bastards
2015
A man suspects that the company's management is made up of vampires.
The humor may be a bit too on the nose in the vamp-com, but Bloodsucking Bastards is better than one would expect.
|Gravy
2015
The employees of a restaurant are held hostage by cannibals on the eve of Halloween.
James Roday of Psych fame directed and co-wrote this little horror comedy. It's not realistic whatsoever as people are cracking jokes about things that should be terrifying. So if you don't mind that or dark humor, Gravy may be for you.
|Stage Fright
1987
The cast of a stage show are locked inside of a building, where they are forced to rehearse after one of their co-stars is killed by another co-star. What they don't realize is that the killer is still inside the building... and he has the key to get out.
Often mistaken for a giallo just because it's Italian, Stage Fight (also known as Aquarius or Deliria) is more of a slasher. It boasts some true terror and a creepy giant owl head for a mask that elevates this late '80s hack 'em piece to great heights.
|Suspiria
1977
Supernatural events occur at a ballet academy.
Suspiria is considered to be Dario Argento's giallo masterpiece. It has some of the most stark and vivid colors to ever grace the horror silver screen. The film's aesthetic alone in this make up for the, well, lack of coherency in the story. But that's an issue of concern for all of giallo.
|Perfect Blue
1997
A Japanese idol singer's career choice of becoming a serious actor upsets a fervent fan. The young woman suffers a breakdown as this stalker targets both her new job and personal life.
Black Swan was more or less based on this adaptation of the Japanese novel 'Perfect Blue: Complete Metamorphosis.' The giallo and slasher influences in this superb Lynchian animated thriller are hard to deny, too.
|Howl
2015
A train guard and several passengers aboard a late night train are attacked by werewolves.
The setting of this above average werewolf flick is really great, and that sort of makes up for the questionable monster aesthetic. The werewolves look both terrifying and stupid in Howl. What a feat indeed.
|Chopping Mall
1986
Several teens working in the mall stay overnight to party. However, the mall's security robots go berserk and start to hunt down the humans.
If there's ever a movie well-suited for a group viewing, it's Chopping Mall. To call it a perfect so-bad-it's-good movie is an understatement.
|I, Madman
1989
A used bookstore clerk becomes engrossed in a horror novel about a maniac that sews parts of his victim's faces to his own face. Eventually, people around the clerk start to die like the victims in the book...
I, Madman is a hidden gem with some charming practical effects and a lot of suspense.
|Evil Dead Trap
1988
A TV news reporter and her crew are sent to explore a snuff film shot in an empty factory.
Evil Dead Trap is a sleazy yet engaging Japanese slasher with a unique villain and some grisly deaths. Seek it out if you want to witness the STV schlock Japan came up with before they "classed" it up with the likes of Ring and Ju-on.
|Cooties
2015
A school's student body turns into zombies, forcing the staff to fend for themselves.
How are they still making zombie movies? Much less zom-coms? In spite of the fairly talented cast that includes Elijah Wood, Cooties is ultimately forgettable.
|Sector 7
2011
The stranded crew on an oil rig at sea battles a carnivorous creature from the bottom depths of the ocean.
The overly familiar plot in this South Korean action movie shouldn't bother those just wanting some monster mayhem.
|The Expelled
2010
After being suspended for giving a student an "F," a teacher returns to his school. In an effort to get his daughter to spend time with him, the father sentences her to detention with him one night. That same evening, a band of hoodie wearing interlopers attack and kill anyone still on campus.
In its homeland, The Expelled is called F. It was influenced by the "hoodie" debate concerning modern youth culture in the UK. This short slasher has some gruesome violence as well as a bleak ending.
|Office
2015
After killing his family, an office worker returns to his job. Security footage shows him entering the building, but never leaving. His co-workers worry that he's still among them, waiting to kill again.
Office points out work politics while offering up a solid thriller.
|Redd, Inc.
2012
A head hunter at a company decapitated six people and was sent away to a mental hospital. After he escapes, he chains six people - all connected to his crime somehow - to desks until they can prove his innocence... or else.
Redd, Inc., also known as Inhuman Resources, is a satirical, low budget torture porn that fails for the most part, but the characters are decently written and there are some good practical effects by Tom Savini.
What do you like/dislike about your job, ONTD?
