ONTD Original™ - Halloween Edition: 30 Workplace Horror Movies

fuck, i need to rewatch perfect blue. i'm assuming aronofsky is the reason why it's not available on dvd (at least not in the states)? i've noted a lot of films from these posts, so thank you op! Reply

Its just out of print Reply

yes, i know the terminology lol Reply

when something goes out of print it usually means the rights have expired so it could be his fault Reply

My job is okay but I need to get a better one in a different city. Reply

Thanks for another fabulous post, OP! ♥



I saw May just once and.... never again. Reply

what was the ending of the void all about? where did they go? Reply

Me watching that movie Reply

i was really into it up until they got to that room, and then they went through some some triangle in the wall.



right? i actually liked the movie until the ending, then i was like...wut. where is powell? wut. where are they? and apparently the director has no plans to make a 2nd. Reply

I officially got hired at my new job today. I went in for orientation and tomorrow they are taking me on a tour of the place. Reply

Celebrate with cake or pie! Reply

YAY!!! Congrats on the new job Reply

The Belko Experiment was wild. Like I would have just fucking hid or some shit but there really is no way to ensure that your going to survive unless you play the game.



The Void was something I stumbled on when I was scrolling through Netflix and while the acting is a bit flinchy at times it was a good movie.



Cooties was funny to me.



The HDTGM episode of chopping mall summed up my feelings about that movie.



My brother and I had a really intense conversation about DEvil and it was such a great movie to me. Reply

The director of chopping mall is so creepy and gross Reply

OP even though I don't watch many horror films I really love these posts (along with the fantastic formatting)



Thankies Reply

Same, I'm a chicken but I love reading these and finding out the stories (with hopeful spoilers cuz I am way too curious for my own good). Reply

Yes I need to pick OP's brain on formatting so i can make my own posts more aesthetically pleasing. Reply

same i just love ontd originals Reply

fuck op i love you for these posts but at the same time damn you b/c they just make me want to watch a bunch of instead of studying! Reply

Study then watch! Reply

i've been at my job for 7 months and i looooove it. i work in an office, but i also get to be outside and interact with people every day. it's great. the only thing i would change are the benefits. otherwise, it's a fun job and i couldn't really ask for anything better. Reply

oo i think i wanna watch office. also wish i'd watched perfect blue instead of black swan cuz it just looks far superior. i worry i wont give it enough attention tho cuz black swan was boring





i "like" my job in that i get paid better than other places and my coworkers are all young like me so i can really level with them, but also all but three of the managers are children younger than me and they tend to act like it, and no one wants to stay. oh and also it's retail so ppl already dont wanna work there. it gets rly long here now that im also stressed about the school year Reply

So psyched we're getting both Perfect Blue novels.



Fuck Aronofsky though. Asshole scum befriending Kon only to get film rights. Reply

I left my job at the end of February and have been really trying to find a job that wont make me want to kill myself. I also jumpstarted my plan to open a truck or a small business that sells edible cookie dough in my city. I just need to figure out everything but IO got the recipes. Reply

Devil was actually quite good yet I also totally forgot it existed. Reply

im watching the beguiled rn and boy boy boy this turned into a horror-ish film real quick lmaooo Reply

lmao almost makes me want to watch this blindingly white film Reply

i cant stand sofia coppola but i liked this quite a bit.



nicoles impact!! Reply

I like my job. I get to use my degree and not get too stressed out. I am mostly left alone and the ppl I work with are generally decent, altho they can drive me nuts when they talk a lot. My office is near central park so i walk there and stroll the nature preserve or duck pond almost every day. Reply

aw that sounds so nice Reply

I love Suspiria

Devil

The Innkeepers



And some of the others. Need to see the void asap! Reply

It may win this week! It's currently in the lead Reply

I finally voted and just noticed that lol. I may not watch this week though. I'm going to try to read for 24 hours starting early Saturday morning Reply

Tell me about Office. Is the lady the main character? its an action esque thriller? Reply

Yes, she's the main character. It's more of a psycho-thriller. Not really an action movie. Reply

I would recommend Office. Go Ah-Sung (The Host) is the lead character. She plays an overworked intern in an office where a man snapped and murdered his family. The police realise that he returned to work afterwards and never left. It’s definitely more a psychological thriller than a slasher, but there is a body count Reply

Criterion needs to get Suspiria. Reply

Yas.



I got to see a 35mm print of it recently at a theater 😍😍😍😍 i didn't like the audio tho, like Jessica harper's voice was replaced, it was in Italian. Reply

I saw it in 35mm too but it was the extended version so the plot made more sense (like the dog attack) than the dvd version I had originally watched Reply

I still need to see it Reply

I wish they would but Synapse has their hands on it too tightly for this anniversary thing they're putting out in december. They seriously have all the US blu rights to all his shit so it's unlikely but maybe if the market isn't dead in 5 years they could try Reply

I want to watch Belko Experiment for my unexpected fave, Tony Goldwyn Reply

I realized he was in Friday the 13th Part 6. He spoke fondly of the movie, which always makes me happy. Hate when actors disown their past roles. Reply

Aww I had no idea. He just seems like a really nice, warm person? He was on one episode of Lovett or Leave It and barely spoke but I adore him. Reply

His episode of Designing Women was so powerful Reply

Parent

Even I wasn't rooting for him by the end and I've had a thing for him since I was a 5-year-old watching her VHS copy of Ghost that she got from fricking McDonald's. He is pretty hot when he's, um... Remind me to rewatch the Last House on the Left remake. Reply

He'll always be the guy who killed Sam in Ghost lol



Edited at 2017-10-17 03:52 am (UTC) Reply

I like him too

I didn’t know he was of THE Goldwyn family until the Ghost era. He seems so nice and normal given his Hollywood pedigree. Reply

i love my job too. i work in a library so that's cool. and i just bought this at a used book store lol :)



i love the void!i love my job too. i work in a library so that's cool. and i just bought this at a used book store lol :)

I'm reading this now (whenever I'm in the bathroom, TMI). I was surprised when a character said "s #it ." Reply

I love your reading habits lol i wanna read that Reply

i almost cleaned out all of their old school ya horror/thrillers. it's a 30 minute drive but i already want to go back lol Reply

Oh my god. I want to read this. Lol Reply

I need to get my shit together and write a cheesy horror book like this. Reply

lmao stahp. Even in my office workplace, everyone walking past by me, kept asking if i was doing okay while working on smth and I was like yeah I'm fine, I'm good. Like, what was the big deal? Even my boss came in, checking up on me and was like are you okay? I was like yeah I'm chillin tbh and the other assistant was like you damn lyin. I don't need all of that negativity spreading to me, like damn sis. I was like 🌞 when they were like "SIGH!!!! STAPLE!! FILE!!!! ORGANIZE!! SIGH!!! I HATE SAND AND BEACHES!!! SIGH!!!!"



I'm like holy fucking mother of god, stahp! this ain't cute omg Reply

lol I watched P2 the other day for the first time and the info summary from my cable provider spoiled it? That white dress was ridiculous Reply

I hate when they spoil the movie like that. They need to do like Comcast and just have funny descriptions that don't spoil. Reply

omfg Reply

LMAO omg Reply

I miss those blurbs so much lol Reply

Lmao Reply

Wow lol Reply

I think I tried watching the Innkeepers on netflix once but I was so bored with it. Which sucks because the premise did seem cool.



Is it worth trying again?



Bloodsucking Bastards. I've seen it, maybe at a festival? It all seems familiar but I remember nothing lol. The trailer looks a lot older than 2015 Reply

Innkeepers is definitely a slow burn, but I think the ending saves it. Sara Paxton was good in it (also good in The Last House on the Left remake). Lena Dunham was in it for a bit, too, before I realized it was her. Reply

I actually hated the ending to the Innkeepers 😂 Reply

Innkeepers is great tbh but if you got bored you'll likely get bored again. Much better than House of the Devil though imo Reply

I thought it was boring too I made it to the end but was like mehhhh. Reply

it is kinda boring but there is once scene that freaked me out! Reply

My life feels like a workplace horror movie, negl. That said I haven't seen May in forever, Belko was okay and Love Object was fucked up, if it's the movie I think it is. (Haven't seen that in forever either.) Reply

Love Object had the guy from The Hole and Wrong Turn playing with a sex doll, if that rings any memories. Reply

Then yes - Desmond was my whole reason for watching it. And I still love Ghost Ship - I have no shame. (I am still trying to forget The Hole though, no matter how good Steven Waddington looked in it.) Reply

omg I tried to watch it but couldn't finish it & then forgot what the title was Reply

Innkeeper is just an all round creepy ass job. Like if someone was like "Oh I'm an Innkeeper!" it's like either they are creepy af or they're about to be dead. Reply

I can't imagine under the age of 50 saying they're an innkeeper. Reply

