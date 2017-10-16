Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr. Had an Adorable Dinner Date

I’m seeing double, Chris Evans looks like the guy he’s standing next to. Reply

Thread

Link

you're wrong for this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

you see it too! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i thought that was jesse eisenberg for a sec and wondered who he was in IW. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

omgg Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

FUCK Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

But...there's no beard...why doesn't Chris have a beard? We were promised beard! Reply

Thread

Link

Maybe the beard is a disguise while he's in hiding in IW and he doesn't need it anymore. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



my favorite thing about the infinity war poster is Captain America is a Dream Daddy now pic.twitter.com/PzDQ6RXaLK — Dani Fernandez (@msdanifernandez) July 26, 2017

Just in Infinity War when he is a fugitive I guess. No beard in Avengers 4. Sad :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol this is cute Reply

Thread

Link

christ, chris evans is so fucking ugly without the beard. Reply

Thread

Link







yea i'd bttm for chris evans. Reply

Thread

Link

mhmm Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Not so much now Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Why does he look like he's about to compete in the 200 m freestyle? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

photoshoot from the movie SUNSHINE Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the things i would let this man do to me. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

RIP this hairline Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Everyone was so hot in this movie. The ending is whack but the rest makes up for it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He looks like one of those SeanCody.com models. Maybe this can be their inspiration for their next porno? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



Baby Evans Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Idk who some of y'all are trying to convince, chris evans is ugly, but its not working. Reply

Thread

Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Chris Evans is truly the ugliest human being to walk this Earth. Reply

Thread

Link

Your hatred for him lives on lmao 😆 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

gorl, not when Trump exists Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

for real Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Seriously, as if any ONTDers think they can convince people he's fugly--like which turns you off the most the square jaw, the facial symmetry or the body straight of a Charles Atlas ad Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

When Adam Driver, Xavier Dolan, Jeff Sessions and Donald Trump exist? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Your local optometrist. See them ASAP.



I mean, when there are Hiddlestone, Cumberbatch etc and you make this statement people can't help but wonder if your eyesight needs fixing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

nooo what happened to ur beard?? evans hips is looking gud again werq Reply

Thread

Link

Apparently Jenny Slate was there. You can kind of see her nose in the shots pic. And I think the bartender mentioned her on social media...or something. Reply

Thread

Link

Fangirls went full CSI on comparing her profile and shit. Posting the bartenders tweets or IG and how they started to follow Jenny and the others the next day.

I never would've thought she was there. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

You can kind of see her nose in the shots pic.



dis anti-semitism t b h Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

She's been spotted multiple times with Chris in Atlanta the past few days Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i kinda hope they get back together, they were a cute couple Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Aww maybe they're back together, that's cute Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

how t.swift of ha! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

evans is really hot, tbh. his love for his pupper makes him 20000000x cuter! no comment on rdj, lol Reply

Thread

Link

ya;ll need an eye doctor, chris evans is fiiiine Reply

Thread

Link

I find it funny when some of the girls here act like they wouldn’t be having they clevage out and drunkenly leaning down if they were at a party with Chris Evans. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm jealous of him AND the doggie



😭I miss my kitty Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's my friend's dog. She loves attention and loves sticking her snout in my face. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



Everything is a dumpster on fire these days, but Chris Evans has his dog on set with him and that is the best 😭 pic.twitter.com/MsXvh9NIzb — honestF (@HonestFata) October 11, 2017

Bless Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

idc about chris but we truly don't deserve dogs Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yaaaaas shaved Steve's back! (I can take scruff and stubble but a full-on beard takes the focus away from his eyes) Reply

Thread

Link

Lmao I read ~shaved steve's back~ as in...shaved his back and I was both confused and intrigued Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i was right there with you Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

me too lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

all y'all talkin about chris and his beard when all i can focus on is how fkn annoying robert downey jr is Reply

Thread

Link

y'all would suck a fart out a white's man ass i swear Reply

Thread

Link

Lmaoooo. Stop it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mmmm Chrevans I'd let him donate sperm anytime Reply

Thread

Link

RDJ and his stupid hat Reply

Thread

Link

qt. I still like them. Chrevans's endless fights on Twitter against our nightmare world heartens me, especially cause I know so many dudebros respect and idolize him. Reply

Thread

Link

I keep forgetting this is filming here. Reply

Thread

Link

I guess we're getting beardless Steve for Avengers 4. Reply

Thread

Link

I can see why he would want to go back. The dating world is tough out there nowadays. They probably looked around and saw wasn't shit else really out there and decided to give it another go. I love me some Chris Evans but I'm not gonna melt down because he has a gf. No she may not be saint, but neither is he. Let em live. I hope she's secure in herself bc the way they go in on her looks especially her nose and I think i read on one of these forums that she likes to shit on herself as well. Idk if that's true. But if it is, it wouldn't have worked out between Chris and I cause, nnnnnnnnnn...



Edited at 2017-10-17 05:52 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link





"she likes to shit on herself" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This whole comment... Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

RDJ ❤️ Reply

Thread

Link







Sold @ChrisEvans a guitar today and meet @chrishemsworth at work today. Really awesome guys. They talked and actually chilled with us — Chris Stewart (@chris311man) September 20, 2017

Oh, Chris and RDJ hving dinner, Chris and Hemsworth buying a guitar. The fanfics are writing themselves Reply

Thread

Link