That's so cool, and great exposure for the humane society! I volunteer at a no-kill animal shelter in LA, so we get celebrity adopters, but I have never seen a celebrity volunteering there.



Recently Captain Cragen from SVU adopted a pup, and so did some Disney channel child (I forget his name). It's great when celebs adopt from us, because they post about it on social media and then all their followers are at least exposed to the idea that you don't have to buy your dog from a breeder.

kitty! 😭😍

this is really nice

Awww that's awesome.

my bb Penny dressed for fall

Beautiful pumpkin queen.

awww <3

awww <3

and Penny is a great name for a dog

So cute!! ♥ I wish I could get a good photo of my Louie dressed up, lol.

omg <3 her ears are not having it lmao

omggg how precious

Awwww my bb is Penny too but she's a cat!

I've been watching lots of cockatoo vids on yt. They're like little babies who can talk and play with toys. I love em.

lol they are so crazy. One of my friends had one for years cause her Mum was a wildlife carer and it couldn't be let out into the wild again and it used to always yell my friends name from copying the Mum. "BiannnnnCa!!! BIANCAAAAA! BIANCA! BIANCA GET UP"



There are a heap around my house rn cause it's spring and there are grass seeds everywhere. I just love watching them walking around, they just waddle along and look so dopey. Reply

my stepdad used to have a cockatoo that was super protective of him and would chase/try to bite me as a kid. He always seemed so fun and friendly until he would get loose (usually by unlocking his own cage because cockatoos are smart as hell) and try to fuck my shit up



years later when I worked at an animal shelter my coworkers would laugh at me bc I would hide from our boss' super friendly cockatoo (she would just let her roam around the office during meetings and i would just silently "nope" around the room to avoid her because of course she wanted to sit on *me*) but I will happily hop into a kennel with a vicious dog or wrangle a feral cat any day



/csb

I just adopted a cat from No Kill Los Angeles 2 weeks ago and he started out extremely timid and wouldnt come out of his box and blanket he'd been sleeping on at the shelter, but he's improved so much and now he's my buddy. he follows me around the house and sleeps on the bed with me and it makes me so happy. I'm having a hard time finding a good wet food for him though. I think i'm going to start ordering on Amazon because the ralphs near me only sells poison like purina.



on that note i have two cats i basically grew up with that live with my mom now and they were fed purina for years and we just recently found out they both have kidney disease.

Thread

Link

That's my shelter!! Who did you adopt?! I am glad he's adjusting well for you!



Check out chewy.com for pet food and supplies, it's cheaper than PetSmart and they have everything.

Omg really?? NKLA is such an amazing shelter, I was really blown away by it and have recommended it to everyone. I adopted Theo! He's an orange tabby. Did you ever meet him?



Thank you for the link, I'll check it out :)

taste of the wild is supposed to be good

my cat loves the Merrick wet cat food

Seconding chewy.com, I bought some supplies for the dog I adopted and they have great customer service.

so happy for you and your kitter! seeing the change in a shelter pet that is learning to trust again is my favorite thing in the world.



i usually order food n things from amazon bc i already pay for prime so why not

stella & chewy's freeze dried raw food is great if you can afford it! I get solid gold (furrever young) for my cat, kibble isn't the greatest thing but my dude is so picky about wet food despite having like three teeth that i just let him eat dry Reply

I'm a walker for Wag! and today I walked a 14-week old pup, so freaking cute.

Omg, awwww!!!! I have thought about working for them, has it been worthwhile?

It's definitely a fun way to earn money! Idk if anyone does it full time but I guess if you hustle enough you could make good bank.

Omg is that an Aussie Shepard?? Such a gorgeous little pup. ♥

gimmeeee

Omg precious lil Aussie baby!

omfg so cute

My kitty is soooo sweet and sleeps in my bed every night but she does something none of my cats have done. She sleeps under the covers. Is that normal?

One of my cats loves sleeping under the covers

My cat does this too. Not super often - she likes it above the covers better - but it happens!

I let my guinea pig run around the house sometimes cause she loves being out and playing with our dog. She has her play area in our living room and she knows she's not meant to go off her big mat. She tries to go under the couch sometimes and it's so funny if I catch her and say her name she freezes and turns around and runs back straight onto her mat.

I love that she's volunteering in a $500 t-shirt

it's an animal charity, not a poverty charity or whatever. if she did that at the latter it'd be nagl. animals don't care about what shirt you're wearing.



Edited at 2017-10-17 03:30 am (UTC)

i baby all my designer items so i actually love she doesn't give a fuck, you can unclench now

I hate expensive clothes that try to look grungey, just go to an op shop!

My current fosters, Wang & Chung (top) and Roo (bottom):

My permanent residents Pumpkin the pit bull & Pip the fat one-eyed cat:My current fosters, Wang & Chung (top) and Roo (bottom):

Awww, they're all so precious!! ♥

awww so cute



I've never seen a cat with eyes that shape

you have no idea how much i needed to see these pictures today



thank you

that tiny kitty!



my squishy will be cozied up to me tonight, and we get to have sleep-in time tomorrow.

I haven't been taking as many photos of my dogs lately, I should change it

Awwwww I love how they're bundled together. :3

adorable omg what breed are they? my friend's dog looks v similar and last night, we were debating with her mom if he was a poodle mix and her mom was insisting he was half-terrier lol.

those guys look maltese to me but its possible that all of you are right re: your friend's dog

the one on the left is a maltipoo and the one on the right is a miniature poodle/possible terrier mix

Just kidding, no she doesn’t







Salem loves you!Just kidding, no she doesn't

Lmao I love the look of judgment on her face.

It's what she does best!

She's plotting something. LOL

Kitty!



I'm in such a cat mood, you guys. My neighbor has a cat that sits in her kitchen window that I talk to every morning and I want to steal her.



And a ton of my apt neighbors have cats that sleep in their front windows and I just stop and stare and talk myself out of taking pics because that's weird without the owner's permission, right?

That's so awesome of her. ♥♥

This is my bb







ILH SO



ILH SO

Edited at 2017-10-17 03:36 am (UTC) D'awww I <3 KittiesThis is my bbILH SO

Aww, so pretty!! ♥

<3

thanks



she's the cutest fluffiest thing.

angel

such beautiful fluff :)))

She is a very pretty girl

My kitty loves my roommate's kitty





My kitty loves my roommate's kitty

Omg they're both so cute!! ♥



I wish my dog would let my cat snuggle with him, lol.

the kitties cuddling <3 <3

My bf volunteered for a rescue organization and one of the dogs there has made me a future rescue-only pet owner. I used to be all for the cutest breed and knew of the problems with pet breeding and overpopulation, but didn't know how huge it was.



I'm so happy California has taken steps forward regarding the banning of puppy mill dogs being sold.

A family friend is offering to let me foster a stray puppy and I don't mind taking her in but I'm still raw about losing my doggy :/

My foster babies I kept the white one because he had mental issues and was unadoptable. His name is Ringo. Here is him grown up also. And here is my dog Estrella in her Xmas outfit. I have 6 pets these are just two lol My foster babies I kept the white one because he had mental issues and was unadoptable. His name is Ringo. Here is him grown up also. And here is my dog Estrella in her Xmas outfit. I have 6 pets these are just two lol

He's gorgeous!



All four of my current cats were fosters -- two I adopted intentionally, one already had issues with peeing in the correct spot at 8 weeks so I kept him so he wouldn't get dumped or euthanized, and the fourth was adopted and then came back a year later.

Oh my goodness! 😍

Gorgeous babies! ♥

PRESH. Ringo looks just like my BFF’s bb Cosette!



Edited at 2017-10-17 06:01 am (UTC)

I was running with one of my dogs by the fire station and I stopped to ask one of the two firemen outside if they ever did classes where they put on all their gear to get dogs used to it. (I know they do this for children in first grade so the kids don't run and hide in a closet during a fire.) My dog is a little iffy about strange men in general and very iffy about strange men in hats, so I thought it would be a good thing for him to be exposed to.



Anyhow, one of them said "We can do it now if you want" and then he put on all his gear complete with mask and helmet and fed my dog treats for 10 minutes. It was really awesome.



But I didn't think to get a picture...

That sounds amazing! My dog is also strange about hats - boyfriend (who she knows and loves) walked in with a hat on and she got super aggressive until she realized it was him.

Men with hats is a common problem with dogs. It's one of those things they specifically recommend exposing your puppy to -- which works unless you adopt a dog who is four years old.



Both my dogs completely lost their shit a couple months ago when a really tall guy with a cowboy hat was walking toward us on the sidewalk, so lately I've been making an effort to carry more treats and get receptive strangers to play the good guy.



Edited at 2017-10-17 05:13 am (UTC)

my sister's cat is the sweetest and cuddliest kitty





while mine is actually very nice, but always looks pissed at life my sister's cat is the sweetest and cuddliest kittywhile mine is actually very nice, but always looks pissed at life

They're both precious!

Both of them are so cute, omg. ♥♥

Ok so I have a question for ONTD cat experts. Let's say you're out walking your dog and a stray (or outdoor) cat is following you but keeps its distance, is that a warning sign to get off its 'territory'? Is it better to ignore it or can the cat show more aggression over time? Or is it just being a curious but harmless creeper? It's an orange tabby btw (male I'm guessing) so I hope it's friendly but I don't have a great track record with felines...

I think it depends on how long you've seen the cat following from a distance, but overall it sounds like it could just be being a curious but harmless creeper. To be safe, I'd keep the dog at a safe distance when walking, since if your dog were to ever get right up to the cat, the cat could claw at your dog's face if he feels threatened (kitties are prone to doing that if they feel "provoked"). Some kitties don't mind dogs at all while others immediately feel threatened, especially if they're not familiar with interaction with dogs.

The cat follows pretty persistently I'd say? Like several blocks before my dog gets annoyed and chuffs at it and that usually deters the cat. Until the next day when it stalks us again lol. But yeah, I shall definitely heed your advice and not get too close!

I'll add boyfriend's cat too! Her name is Snooki, which is also her shelter name. I guess if we ever have kids I'd better hope it comes out pre named because neither of us is any good at naming, haha.







Edited at 2017-10-17 04:21 am (UTC) My bb was trying to get me to pay attention to her while I was sorting records yesterday. Her name is Dixie, it was her shelter name and I couldn't come up with anything better. She's been so sweet today and tomorrow I'm going to take her to a friend's farm so she can run with their blue heeler.I'll add boyfriend's cat too! Her name is Snooki, which is also her shelter name. I guess if we ever have kids I'd better hope it comes out pre named because neither of us is any good at naming, haha.

They're both stunning babies! ♥♥

