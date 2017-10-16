October 16th, 2017, 11:08 pm ms_mmelissa Jessica Chastain volunteers with the humane society source 1 2 Pet post? Pet post! Tagged: jessica chastain, meow meow meow Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 101101 comments Add comment
Recently Captain Cragen from SVU adopted a pup, and so did some Disney channel child (I forget his name). It's great when celebs adopt from us, because they post about it on social media and then all their followers are at least exposed to the idea that you don't have to buy your dog from a breeder.
this is really nice
and Penny is a great name for a dog
There are a heap around my house rn cause it's spring and there are grass seeds everywhere. I just love watching them walking around, they just waddle along and look so dopey.
years later when I worked at an animal shelter my coworkers would laugh at me bc I would hide from our boss' super friendly cockatoo (she would just let her roam around the office during meetings and i would just silently "nope" around the room to avoid her because of course she wanted to sit on *me*) but I will happily hop into a kennel with a vicious dog or wrangle a feral cat any day
/csb
on that note i have two cats i basically grew up with that live with my mom now and they were fed purina for years and we just recently found out they both have kidney disease.
Check out chewy.com for pet food and supplies, it's cheaper than PetSmart and they have everything.
Thank you for the link, I'll check it out :)
i usually order food n things from amazon bc i already pay for prime so why not
stella & chewy's freeze dried raw food is great if you can afford it! I get solid gold (furrever young) for my cat, kibble isn't the greatest thing but my dude is so picky about wet food despite having like three teeth that i just let him eat dry
My current fosters, Wang & Chung (top) and Roo (bottom):
I've never seen a cat with eyes that shape
thank you
my squishy will be cozied up to me tonight, and we get to have sleep-in time tomorrow.
Just kidding, no she doesn’t
I'm in such a cat mood, you guys. My neighbor has a cat that sits in her kitchen window that I talk to every morning and I want to steal her.
And a ton of my apt neighbors have cats that sleep in their front windows and I just stop and stare and talk myself out of taking pics because that's weird without the owner's permission, right?
This is my bb
ILH SO
thanks
she's the cutest fluffiest thing.
My kitty loves my roommate's kitty
I wish my dog would let my cat snuggle with him, lol.
I'm so happy California has taken steps forward regarding the banning of puppy mill dogs being sold.
My foster babies I kept the white one because he had mental issues and was unadoptable. His name is Ringo. Here is him grown up also. And here is my dog Estrella in her Xmas outfit. I have 6 pets these are just two lol
All four of my current cats were fosters -- two I adopted intentionally, one already had issues with peeing in the correct spot at 8 weeks so I kept him so he wouldn't get dumped or euthanized, and the fourth was adopted and then came back a year later.
Anyhow, one of them said "We can do it now if you want" and then he put on all his gear complete with mask and helmet and fed my dog treats for 10 minutes. It was really awesome.
But I didn't think to get a picture...
Both my dogs completely lost their shit a couple months ago when a really tall guy with a cowboy hat was walking toward us on the sidewalk, so lately I've been making an effort to carry more treats and get receptive strangers to play the good guy.
my sister's cat is the sweetest and cuddliest kitty
while mine is actually very nice, but always looks pissed at life
I'll add boyfriend's cat too! Her name is Snooki, which is also her shelter name. I guess if we ever have kids I'd better hope it comes out pre named because neither of us is any good at naming, haha.
I hear you about the naming thing. I never come up with better names either so all my dogs have been on the top 10 most common dog names list.