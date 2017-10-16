Misato Katsuragi

Former Naughty Dog employee alleges sexual harassment lead to his firing



  • David Ballard, a former environment artist working for Naughty Dog, has come out on Twitter stating that he was fired from the video-game company after he was sexually harassed by one of the higher-ups.

  • He stated: “In late 2015, I was sexually harassed at Naughty Dog by a lead. My work environment became extremely toxic afterward. In February 2016 I had a mental breakdown at work & Sony Playstation HR became involved. When I told them about the harassment they ended the call and fired me the next day. They cited the company was moving in a different direction and my job was no longer needed. They tried to silence me by offering $20,000 if I signed a letter agreeing to the termination as well as to not discuss it with anyone. I declined to sign. I have been unemployed for 17 months since.”

  • Naughty Dog claims it has no record of these allegations.



Silencing victims only serves to make them stronger. We can't be silent about these issues.
