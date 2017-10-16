Former Naughty Dog employee alleges sexual harassment lead to his firing
In late 2015, I was sexually harassed at Naughty Dog by a lead. My work environment became extremely toxic afterward.— David Ballard (@DBal) October 14, 2017
- David Ballard, a former environment artist working for Naughty Dog, has come out on Twitter stating that he was fired from the video-game company after he was sexually harassed by one of the higher-ups.
- He stated: “In late 2015, I was sexually harassed at Naughty Dog by a lead. My work environment became extremely toxic afterward. In February 2016 I had a mental breakdown at work & Sony Playstation HR became involved. When I told them about the harassment they ended the call and fired me the next day. They cited the company was moving in a different direction and my job was no longer needed. They tried to silence me by offering $20,000 if I signed a letter agreeing to the termination as well as to not discuss it with anyone. I declined to sign. I have been unemployed for 17 months since.”
- Naughty Dog claims it has no record of these allegations.
Source 1, 2
Silencing victims only serves to make them stronger. We can't be silent about these issues.
EXPOSE ALL PREDATORS
this is absolutely horrifying and he's really brave to even talk about it. really hope he'll be taken seriously. more men need to recognize what assault is, too, tbh.
i doubt he'll name names but i hope whoever is responsible gets exposed and maybe this'll start a domino effect of taking down predatory men in the video game industry as well. that shit is so prevalent in any and every workplace dominated by men.
This is BOLD. They would have been better served saying that they investigated his claims, found them merit-less, his firing was in no way connected, blah blah blah.
They better hope he doesn't have any kind of evidence of his complaint to the company. Because he would pretty much have a slam dunk on that lawsuit if they are caught publicly covering it up.
glad he's calling him out.
hope he sues.
They have no record of the allegations, I'm sure it's because they didn't even bother with it, thinking they'd be able to silence him and he would never speak on the matter. Take that, you fuckers.
We had a friend from high school over the other night to hang out, and we all got to talking about Weinstein and sexual harassment. The friend works in the industry, so I asked him if he'd ever been harassed or witnessed anything shady, and he immediately said no. But he ended up talking about at least three separate instances where a superior of his had grabbed or touched his ass at work/at work related functions. He is a super friendly and chill guy, and he insisted that while he thought each instance was unusual, he wasn't ever really bothered by it, but yeah. Not good.
He doesn’t owe anybody any names, but if the creep gets called out and an investigation follows through, I hope the company suffers. Having no record of the allegations...wow.
