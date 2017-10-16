TV - Sharna

Who went home on DWTS? 25x06





Sasha and Gleb


Frankie and Witney


Sasha and Gleb


Source:
Me & my TV
Pictures from DWTS Twitter

All the dances can be viewed here

Disney song/movie you wish DWTS would do for Disney night?

Are you excited for Shania next week? (paging affliction!)
Tagged: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,