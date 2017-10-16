Who went home on DWTS? 25x06
Sasha and Gleb
Frankie and Witney
Sasha and Gleb
Source:
Me & my TV
Pictures from DWTS Twitter
All the dances can be viewed here
Disney song/movie you wish DWTS would do for Disney night?
Are you excited for Shania next week? (paging affliction!)
Edited at 2017-10-17 02:06 am (UTC)
I read that there is supposed to be a "trios" episode where they bring back past contestants to dance. Literally if they are keeping Nick around just so they can have a Nick & Drew thing..... smh
I loved Jordan, Lindsey and Frankie. I was sure pre-season that Frankie would be one of the first people booted but he's consistently been great and so endearing.
those are my fave too!
Frankie doesn't deserve this. Don't do him like that America/DWTS producers.
And yeah, Sasha is my fave male pro too. He seems to be the only one without a massive ego.
Also, my boo Frankie does not deserve to be the in the bottom two. And he deserved the first perfect score. Jordan bugs me.
Get rid of Nick Lachey already. Also I keep forgetting Terrell Owens is in the competition until it's his turn.
(And yes, I do realize the tweet in question was actually referring to Sasha's elimination.)
Edited at 2017-10-17 02:34 am (UTC)