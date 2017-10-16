Who went home on DWTS? 25x06

BULLSHIT ELIMINATION, WHAT THE FUCK! Drew and Nick should have been bottom 2. Reply

Sasha was so beautiful as Ariel, I wanna cry. Reply

wtf @ frankie being in the bottom two, but Nick or Vanessa not being there Reply

ikr? Either no one is voting for him bc they feel like he's a lock for awhile, or the producers are fucking with us. I immediately went and threw my 10 votes his way though bc he deserves to be in the finals imo



Edited at 2017-10-17 02:06 am (UTC)

lol I normally split my votes between Nikki and Frankie, but I figured Frankie had it in the bag so I did all 10 to Nikki.



I read that there is supposed to be a "trios" episode where they bring back past contestants to dance. Literally if they are keeping Nick around just so they can have a Nick & Drew thing..... smh Reply

I gave Frankie all of my votes, but one. I still have to vote for Val/Victoria. But I really would love it for Frankie to win, or at least be top 3 Reply

Frankie should not be in the bottom two. WTF. I don't think he should win, but top 3 definitely. Reply

I didn't find Sasha super memorable but she was miles better than Nick, Drew or Terrell.



I loved Jordan, Lindsey and Frankie. I was sure pre-season that Frankie would be one of the first people booted but he's consistently been great and so endearing. Reply

Same. But then I remembered he's half Puerto Rican, so he was bound to have some rhythm. Reply

I knew his name was Francesco Muniz why did it never pop in my head that he could be Hispanic? I'm embarrassed. Reply

I loved Jordan, Lindsey and Frankie



those are my fave too! Reply

I didn't watch but Gleb fucking sucks. Bring back Sasha (the pro).

Frankie doesn't deserve this. Don't do him like that America/DWTS producers.

Gleb rubs me the wrong way...like he's sexy and he knows it so he always has that air of arrogance (like the Chmerkovskiys tbh) #Justice4Sasha , he's my fave male pro :( Reply

Gleb doing Zoolander tonight is the first time I've ever liked him. But overall, he's a bust as a pro. Reply

Mte. And if he was killing it choreography-wise like Lindsay, Mark or Sharna I would get the arrogance, but it's really over nothing. He's boring!

And yeah, Sasha is my fave male pro too. He seems to be the only one without a massive ego. Reply

He was slightly more likable this season, when he wasn't trying to be completely raunchy and sexy all the time (Jana Kramer's one dance in the water comes to mind). Reply

that baking dance was a joke smh Reply

I didn't mind Gleb this season. Reply

Bummed for Sasha. Reply

I'm honestly surprised by Sasha's elimination. Why won't Tarell and Nick GO HOME?!



Also, my boo Frankie does not deserve to be the in the bottom two. And he deserved the first perfect score. Jordan bugs me. Reply

Noooo at Frankie being in the bottom two! Sasha and Gleb didn't deserve to be there either.



Get rid of Nick Lachey already. Also I keep forgetting Terrell Owens is in the competition until it's his turn. Reply

I only watched because I thought they'd release Remember Me in full like how they did for Ride in April...it wasn't bad, I did like the Moana dance a lot, but the one in April was better overall. Reply

I'm shocked that Frankie was in the bottom two, my heart was pounding. Wished he got the perfect score of tonight, hope that next week he'll be safe. Also Jordan already has dance skills like dude is consistently good, hmm... Reply

Usually I don't mind when stars have previously dance background, but for him (and Lindsey who also has it, and I was originally rooting for) it bugs me Reply

Yeah... like I'll be real, I was rooting for Heather Morris when she was on and she had previous dance experience. But I don't like Jordan. They just eat up every thing he does and I don't like it! Reply

WTF No no no no no no no no no...... — Sharna Burgess (@SharnaBurgess) 17 de outubro de 2017





(And yes, I do realize the tweet in question was actually referring to Sasha's elimination.)



Me seeing that J*rd*n got a perfect score when he probably wasn't even that good, while Lindsey still doesn't have a perfect score yet

(And yes, I do realize the tweet in question was actually referring to Sasha's elimination.)

Edited at 2017-10-17 02:34 am

Haven't paid attention to this season. Only here to say how hot I find Artem to be. Reply

Witney's microexpressions when they annouced they were in Jeopardy, and then safe was hilarious. Reply

i haven't been watching this season but i'm shocked by the comments - frankie is good?? Reply

Frankie's been near/at the top for the past 3 weeks! He got the first 9 of the season iirc Reply

He's surprisingly good! And so so endearing. He genuinely loves doing the show, and you can tell. Reply

I'm not even watching this season but I'm sad Sasha got eliminated before Shay went to see her. Reply

