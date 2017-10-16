Infinity War casting call suggests Death of a Major Character

no one important is gonna die and/or stay dead because marvel don't got the balls to do it Reply

Except Pietro. Because Wanda needs to be emo. And because the stupidest useless member of the team needs to survive to be unfunny comic relief.



Seriously I'm still pissed about that. Reply

they killed him on his first outing, though. they're not gonna kill any of these well established, well loved characters. Reply

They had to due to the X-MEN/Fox fuckery. Reply

they will kill a female character, i bet Reply

I'm going to be pissed if they kill off motherfucking Nick Fury. Samuel L Jackson is amazing. Reply

oh shit i forgot about the black token character Reply

Panther, War Machine, and Okoye tho? Reply

I think it's him since he's kind of more a peripheral character at this point. Reply

That'd be fucked up tbh Reply

i bet Black Panther dies. Reply

Please let it be everyone so we can move on. Reply

lol mte Reply

Lol pls Reply

Lol Reply

Where are they filming so I can go get my cry on. Reply

icantreadsuddenly.gif



It says Georgia Central Casting so somewhere down south. Reply

In and around Atlanta Reply

Whose contracts are ending soon? Reply

evans Reply

Let it be so. Reply

Lol if only. Reply

who on the planet who mourn hawkeye? more random ass extended family popping out of the woodworks? Reply

I just read "who do you think is going to die?" and wanted to share my deepest desire. Reply

PLEASE he's the lamest. Reply

Parent

this Reply

pls Reply

Let ha go, he gotta die Reply

it's gotta be either Cap or Tony. No one else would be important enough to have mourners~



like, no offense, but who would cry for Bucky? Reply

rude! lol, i like bucky's character Reply

lol I like him too! but lbr here Reply

Me too Reply

I’d cry my ass off for Bucky tbh Reply

LOL I like Bucky too, but you're right. At this point, no one outside of Steve and maybe Sam would care. Reply

Tumblr would. Reply

lmao mte, can’t be hawkeye either because ain’t nobody but his hidden family would care about him either. Reply

A stupid amount of people would cry for Bucky, for some reason. Even tho he's the most boring character and they somehow managed to make Sebastian Stan look unattractive with his styling, Tumblr loves him. I basically quit Tumblr because no matter how many people I unfollowed I couldn't escape him. Reply

I would cry for Bucky. Reply

I feel like it's going to be Cap and I would like to personally advise Chris Evans, aka the love of my life, that he should not give up this role because it's the best gig he'll ever get. Even RDJ knows a good thing when he sees it. Reply

/end post



i mean, what is he supposed to do after Captain America? Gifted 2? Reply

lol right they all better ride this gravy train till the wheels fall off. Reply

yep. i love his twitter posts but don't see him landing anything else wildly successful. Reply

mte. I've only seen and cared about one movie (Snowpiercer) of his that wasn't a superhero movie Reply

he is terrible at picking projects idek how he landed this in the first place lol Reply

i hope it’s cap cause i want to watch the world burn tbh Reply

if tony or cap died it would be weird satisfying in different ways. i think it would be more devastating to lose tony though, which in a way makes it more likely to happen imo Reply

hawkeye, hawkeye, hawkeye, hawkeye, hawkeye, let it be hawkeye. Reply

god i hope it's the mayomoff. Reply

After everything she's been through? lol



I still blame Joss Whedon for making her his creepy emo gothic lolita. Lizzie could do it without being forced to have that stupid River Tam cliche bullshit. Reply

idc what she's been through, unless they recast her after IW ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Reply

Doesn't even matter who it is at this point my soul will probably die with them tbh Reply

I think casting for extras as mourners definitely suggests one of the bigger characters like Cap or Tony.



Probably Steve :( Reply

What about a red herring like the President? Reply

Lol Reply

While I *really* don't want it to be, I think it has to be Cap, because Evans' contract will be up. And, as mentioned above, only Cap or Tony would have lots of mourners.



But I will totally root for it to be Hawkeye.



Edited at 2017-10-17 02:17 am (UTC) Reply

its def not gonna be bucky lol. and i doubt tony is gonna die ever. bye cap! tho we all wish it could be hawkeye. Reply

ur icon lol <3 Reply

It better not be Captain. Reply

It's gonna be Cap. Chris Evans has said that he wants to get out of acting and into more directing. RDJ is going to hang on to this until the next Sherlock Holmes gets out of development hell. Reply

Didn't his contract get extended? Reply

MCU Hawkeye makes me sad. I kinda liked him after the first Avengers but AoU gave him an unnecessary family, and after reading some comics he featured in, especially Fracture's Hawkeye, I weep for what Clint could have been.



And I say all this because they wouldn't hire mourners for MCU Hawkeye, lol.



Edited at 2017-10-17 02:21 am (UTC) Reply

Kill them all Reply

omg Reply

oh shit lord praise omg Reply

Would they really though? Reply

yaaaaaaaaasssss Reply

Didn't RDJ recently do an interview saying he wants to stop being Iron Man before it gets 'embarrassing' aka wants to leave while people still care. Reply

Praise be Praise be Reply

[ spoiler ] rdj I feel likechecked out a while ago so I wouldn't be surprised Reply

I should have known when they were letting Pepper be happy for once AND have scenes again... Reply

Dreams come true! Reply

please be tony (it'll be cap i bet) Reply

I want my faves to live though and then retire because we desperately need new blood in the MCU if they want to keep this going indefinitely.



I wanna see Kate and Jessica Drew (let me wish) and America. Reply

America makes me skeptical because you know they'll cast some white girl with half-latina heritage Reply

:(



Hope springs eternal, lol. I'm still waiting for Fox to give me standalone Storm and Rogue movies. Reply

Camila Cabello lmao Reply

I always picture her as Gina Rodriguez now. Reply

Parent

