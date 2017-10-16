Infinity War casting call suggests Death of a Major Character
New Cast Suggest A Death Is Coming To AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR #InfinityWarhttps://t.co/8bNPOUD67W— That Hashtag Show (@ThatHashtagShow) October 15, 2017
- An Infinity War casting call from Georgia Central Casting is looking for extras to portray mourners.
- "Mourners: Looking for men and women over the age of 18, all ethnicities to portray mourners. Especially looking for good character looks and expressive faces"
- Rumored character deaths include Cap, Bucky, Tony, and Nick Fury.
Please gawd....sacrifice Hawkeye so Wanda can resurrect Quicksilver. Who do you think is going to die?
Seriously I'm still pissed about that.
Please let it be everyone so we can move on.
Lol pls
Lol
It says Georgia Central Casting so somewhere down south.
like, no offense, but who would cry for Bucky?
Me too
i mean, what is he supposed to do after Captain America? Gifted 2?
I still blame Joss Whedon for making her his creepy emo gothic lolita. Lizzie could do it without being forced to have that stupid River Tam cliche bullshit.
Probably Steve :(
Lol
But I will totally root for it to be Hawkeye.
And I say all this because they wouldn't hire mourners for MCU Hawkeye, lol.
Praise be
I wanna see Kate and Jessica Drew (let me wish) and America.
Hope springs eternal, lol. I'm still waiting for Fox to give me standalone Storm and Rogue movies.