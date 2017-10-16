Prom Night spin

Infinity War casting call suggests Death of a Major Character


  • An Infinity War casting call from Georgia Central Casting is looking for extras to portray mourners.

  • "Mourners: Looking for men and women over the age of 18, all ethnicities to portray mourners. Especially looking for good character looks and expressive faces"

  • Rumored character deaths include Cap, Bucky, Tony, and Nick Fury.

Please gawd....sacrifice Hawkeye so Wanda can resurrect Quicksilver. Who do you think is going to die?
