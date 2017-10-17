Yet another new clip from Call Me By Your Name



op, if this movie isn't as good as you make it seem...

Hey man, I'm just posting what's there.



Honestly though, I am worried about the hype getting ahead of the movie, in the vein of La La Land. I mean, I think it lives up to it, but people might get weary of it anyway.

too late! my hopes are up and i'll hold you personally liable for any disappointment

this movie doesn't have the "frontrunner" narrative and nobody cares what straight girls think of it so it won't matter!

is there full frontal m/m sex in this or what???

no dick barely any ass

I keep seeing things on Tumblr about Timmy's "cute little ass" and I'm just like

they always cut these clips off just after/before the best part smh

Lmao I was gonna say the same thing. Elio's "WhaaaAAAaaat?" was amazing.

i knoww. the 'great body' line delivery is great tho so at least they kept that

i feel like clips barely tease anything tbh i think they're releasing them just to build momentum

Ugh, the casting is just putting me off. I know I'm just repeating what others have already said, but Armie looks like a full-grown man and the other one looks like a scrawny little kid (I know he's like 21), it just doesn't make sense to me that Armie would be attracted to him. Perhaps if they had cast a younger-looking person than Armie (he looks too developed and mature to be 24 -- isn't that his character's age?), or if they had aged up the other character and cast someone who looks older (and not as weedy). Otherwise, it's just off-putting to me to look at them together.

seriously, they look like they're 40 and 15.

mte

it's repetitive to say bc every single shot really drives all of your comment home.

The people who are into this age difference when one physically looks like a teen and the other a grown ass man are really telling on themselves.

it just doesn't make sense to me that Armie would be attracted to him



lol there's like a contingent of semi-famous gay men in their mid-to-late 20s publicly thirsting after chalamet, so it really shouldn't be that surprising



Reply

Beautiful rendition of lady Gaga on the right.

is this from selena gomez and lady gaga's new music video?

ew what

those are the visual representation of how timothee and armie look together :D Reply

I wish they would just release the damn movie, I refuse to watch any more clips. I want it noooooow.

don't watch any, they're releasing too much of it

i've been catching up on awards season stuff and i'm seeing ppl go back on forth on whether stuhlbarg or hammer are going to get that supporting actor nom but tbh if i had my choice it'd be stuhlbarg all the way idc if his screentime is much shorter. he had so much more presence and warmth and he nailed the scene he was supposed to nail and armie was fine but i literally cannot think of a stand-out moment for him. he's... there and he's fine but i don't understand the clamoring for wanting him to get recognized too.

anyway i saw this recently and liked it quite a bit but i never read the book so emotionally it didn't really hit me all that much although i think the last 10 mins are pretty damn perfect. also sufjan's new songs are so good.



anyway i saw this recently and liked it quite a bit but i never read the book so emotionally it didn't really hit me all that much although i think the last 10 mins are pretty damn perfect. also sufjan's new songs are so good. Reply

stuhlbarg is def in. if hammer happens, it will be both but that's rare. i think the reason why people are high on him getting in is cos he's campaigning his ass off

[obligatory I'm excited for this and the soundtrack comment]

ummm do you want the links to the LQ versions of his songs?

I would love them! Thank you 💖💖💖

haha, this is me too in every goddamn post for this movie.

All the clips from this movie look terrible and yet everyone who's seen it seems to love it.

I thought I was crazy for not liking any of the clips. Like everyone is loving it and I just dont get it.

it's a truly cinematic experience, they need to give it a rest with these fuckin clips tbh

Armie 🤤

so excited for this

This movie was a lot funnier then I thought it would be.

me toooooo.

How soon will this leak online tho.

People keep leaking random bits from this and I'm shocked the peach scene hasn't leaked or their first time together.

i think the first time would be too dark to film



i kinda wish people would stawp though, it's gonna ruin it for those that haven't seen it watching it all split up like that Reply

God this was one of the best movie i've ever watched in 2017. There is one scene that gonna resonate with everyone and almost had me crying.



But why no dick rule people? Apparently they both had no full frontal rule in their contracts. Reply

armie said he didn't want people talking to his kids about his dick when they go to school and i guess chalamet was 20 in his first major role. idrc that there's no dick, i just wish women were able to say no as easily as men are

glad u enjoyed!



glad u enjoyed! Reply

disgusting

If you go through the tag on tumblr someone has already posted a link. Im not interested but this girll I follopw keeps freaking out and begging for someone to send her a link on my feed.

Imma unfollow her.









Imma unfollow her. Reply

I've never seen a link in the tags.

so is anyone gonna give me a link to watch this online orrrrrrrrrrr (plz)

