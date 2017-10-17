Yet another new clip from Call Me By Your Name
Take a look at this exclusive clip from #CallMeByYourName.— British GQ (@BritishGQ) October 16, 2017
In cinemas on 27th October. https://t.co/7ry7rLXEOJ pic.twitter.com/uG8wPuCyjo
British GQ has posted an exclusive clip from Call Me By Your Name, because Sony is apparently determined to put the entire movie on the internet before it's released in theatres.
Source
Honestly though, I am worried about the hype getting ahead of the movie, in the vein of La La Land. I mean, I think it lives up to it, but people might get weary of it anyway.
lol there's like a contingent of semi-famous gay men in their mid-to-late 20s publicly thirsting after chalamet, so it really shouldn't be that surprising
those are the visual representation of how timothee and armie look together :D
anyway i saw this recently and liked it quite a bit but i never read the book so emotionally it didn't really hit me all that much although i think the last 10 mins are pretty damn perfect. also sufjan's new songs are so good.
i kinda wish people would stawp though, it's gonna ruin it for those that haven't seen it watching it all split up like that
But why no dick rule people? Apparently they both had no full frontal rule in their contracts.
glad u enjoyed!
Imma unfollow her.