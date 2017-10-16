Credit &lt;lj user=&quot;youcallitwinter&quot;&gt;

Nicki Minaj Named One of "The Greats" with Interview by Roxane Gay

Nicki Minaj has landed one of the covers of T Magazine's "The Greats" issue with an interview by Roxane Gay.

The interview does not mention Minaj's financial support of her brother, who is facing predatory sexual assault charges, and is also facing an additional felony charge of second-degree course of sexual conduct and a misdemeanor count of acting in a manner likely to injure a child.

Not a good look.
