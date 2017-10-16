Nicki Minaj Named One of "The Greats" with Interview by Roxane Gay
Nicki Minaj has landed one of the covers of T Magazine's "The Greats" issue with an interview by Roxane Gay.
The interview does not mention Minaj's financial support of her brother, who is facing predatory sexual assault charges, and is also facing an additional felony charge of second-degree course of sexual conduct and a misdemeanor count of acting in a manner likely to injure a child.
Not a good look.
Also, we should always support "black women" but only when they're successful rappers. The young black rape victims don't matter.
Fuck this whole concept. Shes not a great of anything.
Holy shit! You weren't kidding. This is nauseating.
Sorry for the edit, but I hadn't even read the next paragraph.
Finally, Minaj turns to me, offering her full attention, and says, “You want us to start?” as if, this whole time, we’ve been waiting on me. I want to applaud with appreciation. Yasssss, queen, as they say.
She was one of the great features in Bionic, the article is correct.
End of story!
