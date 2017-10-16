Nicki Minaj Named One of "The Greats" with Interview by Roxane Gay

one of the greats



omg i can hear all of their voices in my head while watching this gif Reply

thats what makes this gif so good lol Reply

Lol me too, the fuck bitch! Reply

lol same Reply

the beauty of that gif lmao Reply

Her brother. Reply

i'm still surprised a lot of tumblr/social media still seems to love her just bc she told girls to stay in school when she's done so many shitty things and supporting her brother is just the icing on the cake Reply

It's not surprising because things like that aren't the sort of things average people pay attention to, but it is sort of surprising that no one seems to care notice that she's consistently a huge asshole even to her fans sometimes. Reply

around the time the nazi-imagery video came out and no one on tumblr was dragging her (or it was quickly forgiven) I was like "lol peace it's been real yall". the sj side of tumblr i was on were rather selective with their dragging and memory Reply

Yup. And she literally used tha "I have a Jewish friend!" excuse and no one blinked. Worse, I got the "You just want to take down a sucessful black woman!" excuse. If she'so sucessful and her own boss, then how come this video is not her fault then?

Also, we should always support "black women" but only when they're successful rappers. The young black rape victims don't matter. Reply

It's easier to perform social justice when it's just a tweet or reblog than to stop buying someone's music I guess. Reply

They want her to help pay their tuition fees so yeah they're gonna act like fans. Reply

l o l Reply

screw this puta. Reply

couldnt agree more Reply

still remember her wholesale stealing bars and looks from lil kim while throwing shade about kims age and relevancy. now she's nearing 40 and she's reaching the same point. karma always get ha man Reply

She’s 34. I mean I’m not defending her but I’m 34. I’m not almost 40. Smdh there’s so much actual awful shit about her. Use it. Don’t fabricate shit. It cheapens your argument. Reply

she's 35 in like 3 months how is that fabricating shit. 35 is mid 30's and yes that's nearing 40. im pointing it out cause she used to throw so much shade at a 30-something lil kim for being "old" and bumping her gums about how rap was a young girls game (which is funny cause nicki was caught lying about her age when law enforcement documents were released oop) and now same things happening to her. karma is a bitch and age comes for us all



Edited at 2017-10-17 03:05 am (UTC)

roxane wasn't lying when she titled her book bad feminist Reply

I know my anger should be placed at Nicki and the NYT for thinking she deserved this cover, but I can't help but think, "What the fuck, Roxane?" Reply

i have a vendetta against her bc i think she's a supremely untalented writer and her feminism is shallow af yet she's worshiped smh Reply

lol Reply

god she sucks Reply

yup Reply

she really is awful, i checked out of that book when she said she is primarily into libertarian white men. Reply

lol yup Reply

so many of those prominent feminists are obsessed with being legitimized by celebrities. look at lena dunham's whole shtick -- she spent most of her time obsessing about being pals with celebs and praising them -- and also look at how many feminists embrace dunham and are blinded by her fame/supposed popularity.



Edited at 2017-10-17 03:29 am (UTC)

How the actual fuck has this POS been given a free pass? She is such a fucking assholes on all cylinders. Reply

someone put this trick in an elevator with Solange. Reply

LMAO Reply

lmao basically Reply

mte lol Reply

nnnn Reply

One of the great what?



Edited at 2017-10-17 01:37 am (UTC)

Great at re-using rhymes and defending pedophiles? Yeah, I'd agree with that. Reply

One of the greats at funding her brothers underage rape trials and supporting him in undermining a 12 year old victim by trying to portray her as a sexual lying deviant.



Fuck this whole concept. Shes not a great of anything. Reply

This is some straight up hagiography, holy shit. 😒 Reply

When her eyes are done, Minaj sits on the adjacent couch, arranging her robe to her liking. There is regality in how she sits. That she is wearing a bathrobe is utterly inconsequential. A queen is a queen regardless. A stylist begins presenting her with options for the two events she will attend later that evening — a dinner party and a book launch. She is shown a clingy, see-through dress with a long train, a gorgeously patterned black-and-white leather Balmain gown and a couple of other options. I marvel at the sublime luxury of basically having a human closet.



Holy shit! You weren't kidding. This is nauseating.



Sorry for the edit, but I hadn't even read the next paragraph.



Finally, Minaj turns to me, offering her full attention, and says, “You want us to start?” as if, this whole time, we’ve been waiting on me. I want to applaud with appreciation. Yasssss, queen, as they say.



Edited at 2017-10-17 01:46 am (UTC)

It's bananas how completely idealistic (and naive) this interview is. Reply

omg 🤢 Reply

fdhskjfhdsjkhfjsdkhfsjdk roxane is a HORRIBLE writer, listen to me people!!! Reply

What the fuck is this shit! Its tumblr fanfic bad. Reply

this is sickening Reply

omg i thought you were exaggerating but this is so accurate Reply

She was one of the great features in Bionic, the article is correct. Reply

still pissed the video was cancelled Reply

woohoo is christinas best song & basically only bc of the feature Reply

lmaoo the only christina song i actually bought Reply

You just know she's gonna write an essay as an IG caption bc of this Reply

one of the great pedo enablers, yes Reply

also that one comment here saying "she's not a rapper but a public figure with rapping tendencies" is iconic Reply

So she's the Jackson of American rap? Reply

YES LMAO Reply

She’s not





End of story! Reply

*reads comments*



y'all ain't playin huh Reply

I just finished reading Hunger today and was underwhelmed. i really wanted to love it Reply

Yeah, I had some major issues with it too. I liked that it was just a simple "here's how I lost weight and got a perfect life!" happy-ending BS, but there was just...a lot missing. I've finally accepted that I kinda don't like her as a person. Reply

Remember when she ignored the Pulse shooting, promoted her music instead, blocked fans who asked her about it, and then liked homophobic tweets? Reply

wow i didn't know she liked homophobic tweets on top of all of that. Reply

We need an ONTD Original about her bullshit. Reply

