Lady Gaga In The Studio + Sexist Interview Goes Viral




Lady Gaga was serving looks when she was snapped in the studio this past week. Is #LG5 coming soon?

+An old clip of Gaga shutting down an interviewer who asked her if she was scared her provocative lyrics would overshadow her talent is going viral. Watch below for her response.







just as Rockstar tops the charts, perfect!
