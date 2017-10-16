Lady Gaga In The Studio + Sexist Interview Goes Viral
Lady Gaga has been posting photos of herself at the studio lately. Are you guys ready for new music from Gaga?🔥 pic.twitter.com/rgMavwAkBv— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 16, 2017
Lady Gaga was serving looks when she was snapped in the studio this past week. Is #LG5 coming soon?
+An old clip of Gaga shutting down an interviewer who asked her if she was scared her provocative lyrics would overshadow her talent is going viral. Watch below for her response.
Never forget when a reporter tried to be sexist and diminish Lady Gaga's music and she shut him down in a second. She handled it so well 👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/jvQldVQtc1— Lady Gaga Facts (@LGMonsterFacts) October 15, 2017
This old clip of Lady Gaga shutting down a sexist question is everything https://t.co/plh7VLpbKR— BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) October 16, 2017
Source
Source
Source
just as Rockstar tops the charts, perfect!
I 100% believe if she'd done this with miguel it would have been a perfect hit tho.
Like how did that even happen? He wasn’t even close to relevant at the time. I feel like the only possible reason would be she specifically sought him out but WWWHY? It’s such a mystery...
She fell so hard and fast.
Her label bullied her into doing this! Poor gags just wanted to put out Venus and sing about seashells RIP
R kelly is trash, but my fav part is "we don't give a fuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuck"
She kinda channeling 80's madge in that bottom center pic
Fixed it.
GO BACK TO MAKING POP MUSIC THO!!!!
:'(
The fame monster is full of bops, I can't lie.
It's like she's a totally different person now.
Ready for ARTPOP Pt. 2 to finally drop.
can we talk about the fact that she's dating her agent?????? That SCREAMS relapse to me.
that raincoat look is everything?????
O/T: What are you going for Halloween as, ONTD?
Inspired by Woody Allen's witchhunt comments, I will be going as a witch, and will be making a sock Woody Allen to be repeatedly stabbed/voodooed over the night.
Edited at 2017-10-17 01:12 am (UTC)
And no guitar in sight, she is BACK
Check those rainbow-producing shoes, she is DONE with the heteronormative lifestyle.
smh @ her for murdering Zeena Schrek
It's almost Halloween, get festive
giving me michael jackson teas
hmmt
I see Meryl Streep.
What's up with her lips tho? :/
She succeeded.
lol she was obviously completely full of herself then, glad she's been humbled and brought back down to earth today! lol
my fav recent interview of hers was this one
her carpool karaoke also shows she can still a hbic of any situation
James Corden doesn't deserve to exist tbh
now she comes back w a killer pop album and we love her again!
Gaga has the best quotes from interviews! My current fave:
I said “well, it’s an R&B song and I’m a White chick from New York, so we better call the King of R&B and see if he likes it”. And he did, he loved it. When he sang on it, it was magical. He’s a very talented person and I feel connected to him because he’s also plagued by other people’s projections of what he is. And that’s what’s really exciting to me about this album. In a way, it’s showing my fans how to have a more detailed and critical eye with music and what they’re looking at.”
how was she not dragged for this? I just... like.. Jesus.