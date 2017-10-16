Lady Gaga In The Studio + Sexist Interview Goes Viral

Queen of Pop Reply

Icon love! Everybody Knows is so good. Reply

What? New music? Yay! Reply

This isn't a Tove Lo or Britney post. Reply

maybe queen of snap & crackle but not pop, bitch! Reply

We been knew! Reply

this tea rn! Reply

mess, tragic, we were rooting for you etc



I 100% believe if she'd done this with miguel it would have been a perfect hit tho. Reply

Or Bruno Reply

I agree, it’s so wild that he was the one who even ended up on the song



Like how did that even happen? He wasn’t even close to relevant at the time. I feel like the only possible reason would be she specifically sought him out but WWWHY? It’s such a mystery... Reply

Has she ever addressed this or her stuff with terry richardson? Reply

it's so ironically jarring to see the oval office as the backdrop for this.. Reply

It's weird that this was only 3 years after her peak.



She fell so hard and fast. Reply

yaass, doing the lords work. I'm tired. Reply

Mte Reply

Her label bullied her into doing this! Poor gags just wanted to put out Venus and sing about seashells RIP Reply

so weird how you guys keep bullying a sexual assault survivor for something she did years ago. the hypocrisy here... Reply

This is arguably the best song on the album (aside from Dope)

R kelly is trash, but my fav part is "we don't give a fuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuck" Reply

I miss the Lardey Gags show...and Necki Menij lol.



She kinda channeling 80's madge in that bottom center pic Reply

I loved her "The Fame" lewks. Reply

Those looks with the sunglasses. The hair bows. The tea cup. Her best era. Reply

Me too - everything from Artpop onwards has been boring and disappointing. Reply

Everything from BTW onwards***



Fixed it. Reply

I love ha



GO BACK TO MAKING POP MUSIC THO!!!! Reply

go back to the Just Dance era ffs!



I want to know how a few dance tracks with her and RedOne would sound today.







:'( Reply

This is a damn good song.



The fame monster is full of bops, I can't lie.



It's like she's a totally different person now. Reply

People who don't like her just hate that she's helped gay rights so much and want to go back to the old days.



Ready for ARTPOP Pt. 2 to finally drop.

lol still love this Reply

do you know if it makes more sense in the full interview/video or is it just as strange within context? Reply

messy queen stays an inspo for all us drunk bitches



can we talk about the fact that she's dating her agent?????? That SCREAMS relapse to me.



that raincoat look is everything?????





O/T: What are you going for Halloween as, ONTD?



Inspired by Woody Allen's witchhunt comments, I will be going as a witch, and will be making a sock Woody Allen to be repeatedly stabbed/voodooed over the night.



Edited at 2017-10-17 01:12 am (UTC) Reply

I've been getting into Joanne lately, it is mostly good except for a few moments where you the try-hard gaga comes out, I really would like her to just go back to what she does best which is good pop music, The Cure is such a bop! More of that!! Reply

the bar I was at on friday had the album on shuffle and I was so feeling sinner's prayer & grigio girls Reply

And no guitar in sight, she is BACK Reply

Photo of Lady Gaga in the studio today on Instagram! New music!?! pic.twitter.com/Q1znFepfqs — Lady Gaga | Dylan (@HausOfDylann) October 12, 2017

or is she? joannega pt. 2 the reup coming? Reply

Check those rainbow-producing shoes, she is DONE with the heteronormative lifestyle. Reply

I thought this was Miley from far away. D: Reply

smh @ her for murdering Zeena Schrek smh @ her for murdering Zeena Schrek Reply

Her face is looking different again. Reply

It's almost Halloween, get festive Reply

Lady Gaga just posted another picture from the recording studio! 🎼 pic.twitter.com/dn9QUGEGVE — Lady Gaga (@gagamonster96) October 16, 2017





giving me michael jackson teas giving me michael jackson teas Reply

I hope she just overlined her lips cuz girl. Reply

Looks like Lindsay Lohan to me. Reply

hmmt hmmt Reply

omg it does! Reply

she kinda looks like lilo here Reply

Looks like Cate Blanchett tbh. Reply

I see Meryl Streep. Reply

Jessica chastain is that u sis??? Reply

Lmao mte.



What's up with her lips tho? :/ Reply

my chameleonic queen Reply

Courtney Love vibes Reply

Nice lips lol Reply

LOL she tried so hard to be edgy in that interview. Reply

She succeeded. Reply

Her weird self-assured scratchy voice and accent, how she talks about "fast cars and fucking girls" and grabbing her "crotch" and the "gays", like it's so unnecessary and over the top.



lol she was obviously completely full of herself then, glad she's been humbled and brought back down to earth today! lol Reply

Yeah that was kind of wack and what was that accent? Reply

I haven't seem many of her new interviews. Is she still that badass these days? She seems more sensitive nowadays. Reply

you should watch her new doc 5ft2, I feel like she's very much in that vibe



my fav recent interview of hers was this one





her carpool karaoke also shows she can still a hbic of any situation

James Corden doesn't deserve to be in her presence.



James Corden doesn't deserve to exist tbh Reply

Why does she have a weird waspy accent in this? She fucking grew up a middle class italian in NYC, I'm so confused.... Reply

lol same 🤔 Reply

keep it Reply

alls i know is she better be singing "the man that got away" in "a star is born" Reply

so what about her bff terry Reply

She had the best a&r team for a good second Reply

so true Reply

LG6 is coming. she gonna show these HOES what popT is. yasssss Reply

LG6 shouldve been Joanne and LG5 shouldve been the disco pop record we've always wanted from her. Her timing isn't so good. Reply

i feel like joanne came in the right time because it showed people that she can sing and that she's versatile. she gained the respect of everyone even the gp



now she comes back w a killer pop album and we love her again! Reply

She wasted Mark Ronson's talents. He and Kevin Parker are now making disco inspired bops with SZA. Reply

Facial Poverty. Reply

That video just reminded me how damn thankful I am she stoped talking in that stupid voice Reply

She's so funny...shutting down questions. Like that one time she was doing an AMA and she answered them all except the one about her profiting off of known sexual predators.



Gaga has the best quotes from interviews! My current fave:



I said “well, it’s an R&B song and I’m a White chick from New York, so we better call the King of R&B and see if he likes it”. And he did, he loved it. When he sang on it, it was magical. He’s a very talented person and I feel connected to him because he’s also plagued by other people’s projections of what he is. And that’s what’s really exciting to me about this album. In a way, it’s showing my fans how to have a more detailed and critical eye with music and what they’re looking at.”





W O W



how was she not dragged for this? I just... like.. Jesus. Reply

i was almost going to respond in a passive aggressive snarky way to this but the reality of most mega stars is that they often aren't aware of allegations that surround other celebrities like you and I are as members of ONTD - obviously not to a Harvey Weinstein degree where it's essentially an open secret to all of Hollywood, but many people I know irl have no clue about how gross R. Kelly is and in an environment where you're a mega star and you surround yourself with "yes" people, you may not know that either. That doesn't mean she shouldn't be criticized for not doing her research before asking him to collaborate, I just think it's boring and unnecessary to reach as much as you are about Gaga who herself is a victim of sexual assault, especially because she completely distanced herself from R. Kelly at the beginning of 2014, scrapped the entire music video, and released versions of DWUW with Xtina and a solo version.

Reply

