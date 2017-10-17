Paul Wesley and Phoebe Tonkin reconciled. and broke up again.
Exclusive: Paul Wesley and Phoebe Tonkin broke up again. https://t.co/ExqgKysuCM— Us Weekly (@usweekly) 16. Oktober 2017
source
- they first broke up in march after four years of dating
- started "“hooking up” again soon after
- broke up again now
- somehow needed to announce this to US weekly
not sure how people thought he was the hotter one in tvd
We still think that.
anyday. also they did stefan dirty. damon should have died.
(wonder if this got announced because of the speculation that phoebe is dating someone new)
Edited at 2017-10-17 12:01 am (UTC)
apparently, he went to italy with her when she attended a chanel event
Edited at 2017-10-17 12:11 am (UTC)
thats how much im checking for him but who is
SCREAMING
she’s pretty tho
HE ON THE OTHER HAND, unfollowed her on instagram after they broke up THEN UNFOLLOWED EVERYONE on instagram...like, okay, paul.
lmaoooooo how dramatic at least he didn't deactivate (yes i've seen people that and its so extra)
Who I now realize is on riverdale