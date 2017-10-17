Paul Wesley and Phoebe Tonkin reconciled. and broke up again.

that photo of him...eesh. not sure how people thought he was the hotter one in tvd Reply

Thread

Link

We still think that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

better him than ian's creepy coke eyes and stench of desperation tbh Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

alaric was the hottest one in tvd Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i feel like if it wasn't for the beard he'd look okay. its kinda patchy. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Ian is creepy as fuck looking, Paul is the cuter one by default Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

He looks like Bieber + Rider Strong :P Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he was the hotter one tho Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I started watching tvd for the creepy one (ian) but found paul hotter hahah. also, jeremy, alaric, TYLER... they had cute guys. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

daniel gillies tho Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

tyler's hot uncle >>> Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

paul > ian



anyday. also they did stefan dirty. damon should have died. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this is such old news lmao



(wonder if this got announced because of the speculation that phoebe is dating someone new)



Edited at 2017-10-17 12:01 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

who she’s dating Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

fan speculation is she's dating charlie mcdowell (he's a director or something)

apparently, he went to italy with her when she attended a chanel event



Edited at 2017-10-17 12:11 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lmao mte, but i thought she went to that chanel event on her own? brb with my half assed stanning. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i had to google these fuckers Reply

Thread

Link

I did too but google just went, "We don't know either!" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAOOO google ain't got time for nobodies Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh no...? Reply

Thread

Link

Yes. I know who these two people are. Yes indeed. Reply

Thread

Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She's so pretty. Reply

Thread

Link

she really is Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Rip his nose Reply

Thread

Link

lmao I've always wondered -- did he have a botched rhinoplasty or..? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i didnt even know he divorced his wife and apparently that was 4 years ago

thats how much im checking for him but who is Reply

Thread

Link

does anyone really care who he is Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

who? are they internet celebrities? Reply

Thread

Link

you can try google Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

The irony is not lost on me sis. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link





oh how the tables have turned... Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

SCREAMING Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

So that's not Taylor Kitsch? Reply

Thread

Link

mixing up your basic TV white boys again. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's too easy at this point. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They look nothing alike lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

...now that you mention it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this post is killing me Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

for some reason i read this as "weasley" and assumed it was one of the actors that played one of the weasleys? Reply

Thread

Link

He should go back to being Paul Wasilewski. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Paul *Wazleeb Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Someone must be bitter af if they needed to announce a second split Reply

Thread

Link

i don't even remember them announcing they got back together or doing anything that public to warrant a second announcement but okay Reply

Thread

Link

she's really pretty and he seems alright, his family seems nice enough at least. Reply

Thread

Link

I loved H2O as a kid. That's all I have to contribute. Reply

Thread

Link

Hew?



she’s pretty tho Reply

Thread

Link

is she gonna be messy again? lol Reply

Thread

Link

the most we've gotten was a post about how she doesn't like valentine's day.





HE ON THE OTHER HAND, unfollowed her on instagram after they broke up THEN UNFOLLOWED EVERYONE on instagram...like, okay, paul. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oops my bad



lmaoooooo how dramatic at least he didn't deactivate (yes i've seen people that and its so extra) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Lmao I googled his bday. I knew he had to be a leo😂 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She's so pretty. He's like a poor man's version of Miley's man. Reply

Thread

Link





Phoebe is gorgeous, Paul looks like the Angel muppet Reply

Thread

Link

LOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmfao I'm watching DWTS rn and as I scrolled to your comment, one of the couples had been "turned" into Muppets bc they're doing The Muppet Movie for Disney night, so I thought I was seeing double at first Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This never gets old lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OMG LMAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

her face is so beautiful i can't stand it Reply

Thread

Link

One of the prettiest in Hollywood imo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He ugly Reply

Thread

Link

I really wish Marcia Cross would go to those reunions...or at least have someone comment on it, she was my fave lol. obviously left to get that DH money but still Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i love how he played a bunch of assholes i.e. everwood, the o.c., before being wet blanket stefan on vampire diaries. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i didn't realise they were together 4 years. Reply

Thread

Link

I forgot these two were dating. Reply

Thread

Link

She kinda looks like Madchen Amick Reply

Thread

Link

Yes!



Who I now realize is on riverdale Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I see it. ~ish Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





So much it's creepy Reply

Parent

Thread



Link