Top 50 Favorite Horror Novels on Goodreads

yay a book post!



speaking of horror novels, i stopped trusting stephen king after he recommended the mad cook of pymatuning. what a racist homophobic mess.



in the roundup i talked about cassie clare's lord of shadows. i still want to get someone else's input on whether they feel the same way about clare's "inclusive" writing as i do, but maybe it's a tall order to expect anyone here to keep up with her bullshit. Reply

why would you read anything by cassie clare is the real question Reply

lmao true Reply

Look, I like to finish any book I start, that's why I finished all the Twilight books. That's why I finished all the Twilight's fanfic 50SOG books. In brief, I'm a little masochist.



I couldn't finish CC's books.



Edited at 2017-10-16 11:25 pm (UTC)

Ooh, yes I'm in such a horror mood this year, I love it! Gonna watch horror, read horror, paint horror, watch horror on tv it's gonna be spooky as fuck



does house of leaves count as horror? i started reading it once but never managed to finish it, might try it again! Reply

I think it is. Good luck! Reply

its trippy horror, i still don't get it lol..honestly i dont think i fnished it but i think i tricked myself into thinking i finished it..idk thatbook fucked me up @)@ Reply

I count it as horror ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Reply

I saw the email about this. I'm reading Ray Bradbury's something wicked this way comes right now, then I'll be reading Red Dice for the teen creeps pod. I'm two books behind on my reading goal for the yr and it's stressing me out Reply

Oh, and I really want to read Paperbacks from Hell but the book file is massive so I'll probably buy a hard copy. Reply

I love something wicked.



I made Halloween cards this year inspired by that book ❤ Reply

do you have pics!? Reply

Ooh I just read Ray Bradbury's The October Country! So good. Reply

you should read the halloween tree by bradbury if you haven't! it's a pretty quick read too, so it might help with your goal. Reply

have you read halloween night 1 & 2 for teen creeps yet? i'm just finishing the 2nd one :P Reply

Only read 19 of these, a bunch are on my TBR shelf though. A few shouldnt be on this list. So many great books are left out. Goodreads users have flop taste. Reply

i only read 4 from that list lmao :/ Reply

It's a weird list tbh. I guess it was made by the way ppl shelved the book and the rating? Like, the poe collection is not a novel lol.



sry can i just say how qt your icon is! :'''3

where is it from? it makes my day every time i see it. Reply

i just wanna say i enjoy these book posts sfm! and thanks to everyone who recommended me good places to 'acquire' ebooks in the previous post! <3



unpopular opinion, but i Interview With The Vampire was my least fave Anne Rice book i ever read (and i read a few, lol), with The Witching Hour being my absolute fave. Reply

omg ita! i thought Interview With The Vampire was pretty boring. Reply

I've only read Interview and I loved it tbh. I wanna read more of her stuff now, what do you recommend next? Reply

my fave is The Witching Hour, so i'd def rec that! it's the saga of a family of witches in New Orleans & a supernatural entity that has been present in their lives since the beginning.



also The Vampire Lestat - which i loved & found much more interesting than Interview, also bc Louis annoyed the shit out of me tbh.



and for something pretty different from her usual stuff that i still enjoyed a lot, The Feast of All Saints, a historical novel about 'free people of color' in New Orleans. Reply

the vampire armand was my fav when i was a kid lol but now i realize how..mmmm :/ it is lmao like a lot of anne rice books but w/e at this point



Memnoch the Devil is another one that left an impression on me





tho the series that really fucked me up cause i read it early high school? maybe late middle school? idk was the sleeping beauty series @_________@ eesh Reply

in terms of actual quality? stop after the first 3 vampire novels (interview, the vampire lestat, and the queen of the damned). and as for the witch novels, i'd say just stop after the witching hour tbh.



i haven't read her mummy novel in probably over a decade, but i remember thinking it was good, too. Reply

The original trio (IWTV, The Vampire Lestat and Queen of the Damned) are worth reading, The Mummy also. And The Witching Hour.



I also have a lowkey love of Belinda (written as Anne Rampling) but ugh... it's trash. It's utter trash. But I really love it. Reply

One of my faves is actually Pandora even though everyone hates it cause she doesn't get to the vampire turning till towards the end. I found Pandora's life fascinating/funny/sad. Also Lestat's book was entertaining as well as Ramses. Lasher though....she wrote a whole book about a damn demon raping his witch scientist mother repeatedly for a whole book. I read it out of morbid fascination. Reply

Witching Hour is one of my favourite books ever! I found IWTV very boring as well! Reply

IA tbh. The Witching Hour deserves a tv adaption tbh. Fuck interview with the vampire. Reply

Same here. It took me 3 months to get through Interview with the Vampire :/ but I loooooved Lestat's book. Reply

bb can you pm me the good place to 'acquire' ebooks? Reply

I’m not sure if it’s considered horror but I’m reading Station Eleven right now and it sure is creepy. Reply

I loved that one so much. Reply

I started reading Feed and wasn't feeling it. Then I learned that Mira Grant is another name for Seanan Mcguire and it all made sense.



The ones on this list I've read, like Intervew With the Vampire, The Stand, World War Z, they're all just okay. Except We've Always Lived in the Castle, which I loved.



I'm almost finished The Woman in Black. I'm really enjoying it. It's very atmospheric. Reply

World War Z really creeped me out in that it started to feel REAL to me, if that makes sense. Reply

I liked it—it was so logical! I feel like I learned about military strategy from it. Reply

Yeah, of all the ones on the list that I've read, We've Always Lived in the Castle is the only one I'm passionate about. I guess that means I should read The Haunting of Hill House...or see if the '63 version is gonna be on TCM this month Reply

A good horror novel is so hard to find—I say this as someone who primarily reads and writes a lot of secular horror. I'll find something that looks so promising and then it goes to pot. Don't even get me started on trying to find good secular horror that doesn't devolve into torture porn. Frustrating. Reply

The last horror novel that truly creeped me out was Heart Shaped Box. Reply

Any good haunted house type book recs? If it helps I like Sarah Rayne, Wendy Webb, loved the Shining, stuff like that so looking for something similar.



Edited at 2017-10-16 11:05 pm (UTC)

Coldheart Canyon - a Hollywood Ghost Story, by Clive Barker! Reply

this one was WEIRDD Reply

OOh thanks I will look for this and the others recc'd! Reply

Have you read The Woman in Black? It's much different from the movie (better imo) Reply

The Little Stranger by Sarah Waters. Reply

hell house by richard matheson. bless whoever on this site rec'd that book to me a few months ago, it fucked me up. Reply

I just finished Ronald Malfi's new novel, Bone White, and thought it was super creepy. Definitely recommend it. Reply

Anyone have any recs for horror novels with LGBT main characters? Reply

If you're interested in 19th century lit, there's Le Fanu's novella "Carmilla" ("lesbian" vampirism) and Coleridge's "Christabel" (mystical/erotic encounter between women), although it is a long narrative poem.



Depending on your perspective, Dennis Cooper can also be classified as horror--see "Frisk" or "Try." And on this note, Samuel Delany's "Hogg" is probably the most horrifying book I've ever read.



Edited at 2017-10-16 11:19 pm (UTC)

For those of you who like romance/ horror or erotica/horror, do you remember a book series from the 90s/00s called Hot Blood? It was an erotic horror anthology lead by two men(but women authors always were included as well) who frequently put together(and wrote) super creepy stories where shitty men would frequently get their comeuppance in super horrifying ways. It had all types of weird supernatural stories and was the first time I had even heard of vagina dentata. My mom collected them and I read them at way too young an age. Reply

I've ordered quite a few (not so) new books lately to get into the fall spirit... Summit Lake, All The Missing Girls, The Thirteenth Tale. I'm also listening to Harry Potter on audible, but the guy's voice relaxes me so much I usually can't make it through a full chapter. I recently won a Goodreads ARC too called The Hazel Wood. Just gotta get around to reading them all.



Edited at 2017-10-16 11:08 pm (UTC)

i've only read one of the books on this list lol & i didn't care for it

i'm not much of a horror story reader, i don't have like a specific genre i like but i don't read horror stuff bc i'm too much of a baby Reply

That's exactly why I've avoided the horror genre, lol. I'm trying to take baby steps towards it, just to test it out. Reply

Anyone familiar with the Anita Blake books? I decided to teach the first one next semester, and I'm not sure if I should possibly reconsider. My alternate choice was Flowers in the Attic. Reply

I read them awhile ago. I was really entertained by them and it successfully filled my Buffy void. I stopped midway through the series and I can't remember why. Reply

They appealed to me as a Buffy fan as well. Hopefully the students will find something interesting in the novel. Reply

Because Anita turned into a rapist mary sue at some point in the series. A literal angel was like, "you go girl". Reply

Yikes. What type of class is this/age?



Have you read the later books? The first one was decent enough, but after Obsidian Butterfly it all went down hill in writing quality, plot, and characters. Anita turns into an over powered mary sue who is also a rapist and the bad guys and plots are just...sad. Like, at least tell your students to stop reading the series after that book, because it's all downhill from there. Reply

the first couple of books are pretty good but somewhere along the way it becomes about "how many sex scenes can we fit into this book" Reply

Just don’t read “Final Girls”. TRASH! Reply

i was thinking of reading that Reply

I'm reading Thomas Tryon's Harvest Home. Can't wait to see where this goes.



I read Ania Alborn's The Devil Crept In over the summer and whoooo that was a ride. I can't wait to read more from her. Reply

Excellent reads!



Harvest Home is one of my favorites, fucked me up. Can't wait to read your thoughts on it!!!



I'm working on a folk-horror genre book post and that is definitely on my list 🎃 Reply

Ahh I can't wait to see what happens! I'm only 50 pages in so things are still relatively normal so far lol. I read Tryon's The Other earlier this year and omgggg that book was so good. Reply

ty for recommending Harvest Home- I just looked it up and had to order it bc it looks so good Reply

LOL I've only read one on that list, and I finished it yesterday - Carrie.



A couple of the others though are on my TBR list. Reply

My current fave is a bit old but it's called The Elementals. The audio book creeped me out. And my Dad who never gets scared said he was reading it one night and one part freaked him out





My current fave is a bit old but it's called The Elementals. The audio book creeped me out. And my Dad who never gets scared said he was reading it one night and one part freaked him out

I'm probably going to recommend it every year lol I loved Let the Right One In

I got the elementals last year for Christmas from a goodreads secret Santa but i haven't read it yet. I will read it before Christmas of this year, lol Reply

Ohh 😮 I wanna read some of these! I like a good read 🙌 Reply

I'm reading The Murder of Allison Baden Clay by David Murray. Also rereading the Warchild books and trying to get into The Expanse series but it's hard work getting through the first book when I already know what to expect having watched the show. Reply

I'm trying to get through IT. At the part where they all just got back. It's been a chore to read but it has started to pick up. It reminds me why I don't read Stephen King often.



That Alice book sounds interesting. Reply

I absolutely loved Bird Box! I think I will reread it for this Halloween. I‘m big on rereading lol Reply

