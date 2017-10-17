Top 50 Favorite Horror Novels on Goodreads
Bird Box by Josh Malerman
About: Something is out there, something terrifying that must not be seen. One glimpse of it, and a person is driven to deadly violence. No one knows what it is or where it came from.
Five years after it began, a handful of scattered survivors remains, including Malorie and her two young children. Living in an abandoned house near the river, she has dreamed of fleeing to a place where they might be safe. Now that the boy and girl are four, it's time to go, but the journey ahead will be terrifying: twenty miles downriver in a rowboat--blindfolded--with nothing to rely on but her wits and the children’s trained ears. One wrong choice and they will die. Something is following them all the while, but is it man, animal, or monster?
Interweaving past and present, Bird Box is a snapshot of a world unraveled that will have you racing to the final page.
Alice by Christina Henry
About: A mind-bending new novel inspired by the twisted and wondrous works of Lewis Carroll...
In a warren of crumbling buildings and desperate people called the Old City, there stands a hospital with cinderblock walls which echo the screams of the poor souls inside.
In the hospital, there is a woman. Her hair, once blond, hangs in tangles down her back. She doesn’t remember why she’s in such a terrible place. Just a tea party long ago, and long ears, and blood…
Then, one night, a fire at the hospital gives the woman a chance to escape, tumbling out of the hole that imprisoned her, leaving her free to uncover the truth about what happened to her all those years ago.
Only something else has escaped with her. Something dark. Something powerful.
And to find the truth, she will have to track this beast to the very heart of the Old City, where the rabbit waits for his Alice.
The Silence of the Lambs by Thomas Harris
About: There's a killer on the loose who knows that beauty is only skin deep, and a trainee investigator who's trying to save her own hide. The only man that can help is locked in an asylum. But he's willing to put a brave face on - if it will help him escape.
Let the Right One In by John Ajvide Lindqvist
About: It is autumn 1981 when the inconceivable comes to Blackeberg, a suburb in Sweden. The body of a teenage boy is found, emptied of blood, the murder rumored to be part of a ritual killing. Twelve-year-old Oskar is personally hoping that revenge has come at long last—revenge for the bullying he endures at school, day after day.
But the murder is not the most important thing on his mind. A new girl has moved in next door—a girl who has never seen a Rubik’s Cube before, but who can solve it at once. There is something wrong with her, though, something odd. And she only comes out at night....
Interview with the Vampire by Anne Rice
About: This is the story of Louis, as told in his own words, of his journey through mortal and immortal life. Louis recounts how he became a vampire at the hands of the radiant and sinister Lestat and how he became indoctrinated, unwillingly, into the vampire way of life. His story ebbs and flows through the streets of New Orleans, defining crucial moments such as his discovery of the exquisite lost young child Claudia, wanting not to hurt but to comfort her with the last breaths of humanity he has inside. Yet, he makes Claudia a vampire, trapping her womanly passion, will, and intelligence inside the body of a small child. Louis and Claudia form a seemingly unbreakable alliance and even "settle down" for a while in the opulent French Quarter. Louis remembers Claudia's struggle to understand herself and the hatred they both have for Lestat that sends them halfway across the world to seek others of their kind. Louis and Claudia are desperate to find somewhere they belong, to find others who understand, and someone who knows what and why they are.
Louis and Claudia travel Europe, eventually coming to Paris and the ragingly successful Theatre des Vampires - a theatre of vampires pretending to be mortals pretending to be vampires. Here they meet the magnetic and ethereal Armand, who brings them into a whole society of vampires. But Louis and Claudia find that finding others like themselves provides no easy answers and in fact presents dangers they scarcely imagined.
source 1 2 3 4 5
Book Post! 🎃🦇
speaking of horror novels, i stopped trusting stephen king after he recommended the mad cook of pymatuning. what a racist homophobic mess.
in the roundup i talked about cassie clare's lord of shadows. i still want to get someone else's input on whether they feel the same way about clare's "inclusive" writing as i do, but maybe it's a tall order to expect anyone here to keep up with her bullshit.
I couldn't finish CC's books.
does house of leaves count as horror? i started reading it once but never managed to finish it, might try it again!
I made Halloween cards this year inspired by that book ❤
where is it from? it makes my day every time i see it.
unpopular opinion, but i Interview With The Vampire was my least fave Anne Rice book i ever read (and i read a few, lol), with The Witching Hour being my absolute fave.
also The Vampire Lestat - which i loved & found much more interesting than Interview, also bc Louis annoyed the shit out of me tbh.
and for something pretty different from her usual stuff that i still enjoyed a lot, The Feast of All Saints, a historical novel about 'free people of color' in New Orleans.
Memnoch the Devil is another one that left an impression on me
tho the series that really fucked me up cause i read it early high school? maybe late middle school? idk was the sleeping beauty series @_________@ eesh
i haven't read her mummy novel in probably over a decade, but i remember thinking it was good, too.
I also have a lowkey love of Belinda (written as Anne Rampling) but ugh... it's trash. It's utter trash. But I really love it.
The ones on this list I've read, like Intervew With the Vampire, The Stand, World War Z, they're all just okay. Except We've Always Lived in the Castle, which I loved.
I'm almost finished The Woman in Black. I'm really enjoying it. It's very atmospheric.
Depending on your perspective, Dennis Cooper can also be classified as horror--see "Frisk" or "Try." And on this note, Samuel Delany's "Hogg" is probably the most horrifying book I've ever read.
i'm not much of a horror story reader, i don't have like a specific genre i like but i don't read horror stuff bc i'm too much of a baby
Have you read the later books? The first one was decent enough, but after Obsidian Butterfly it all went down hill in writing quality, plot, and characters. Anita turns into an over powered mary sue who is also a rapist and the bad guys and plots are just...sad. Like, at least tell your students to stop reading the series after that book, because it's all downhill from there.
I read Ania Alborn's The Devil Crept In over the summer and whoooo that was a ride. I can't wait to read more from her.
Harvest Home is one of my favorites, fucked me up. Can't wait to read your thoughts on it!!!
I'm working on a folk-horror genre book post and that is definitely on my list 🎃
A couple of the others though are on my TBR list.
My current fave is a bit old but it's called The Elementals. The audio book creeped me out. And my Dad who never gets scared said he was reading it one night and one part freaked him out
I'm probably going to recommend it every year lol
That Alice book sounds interesting.
Definitely adding some of these on to my TBR list.