Pussycat Dolls founder Robin Antin denies allegations that group was front for prostitution ring
Pussycat Dolls founder Robin Antin is denying allegations that the Pussycat Dolls were a front for a prostitution ring. Robin Antin is already speaking to lawyers about a possible libel suit, saying that the claims are "disgusting, ridiculous lies."
Source: Twitter
Pussycat Dolls founder @robinantinpcd denies ex-member's claims that the girl group was a "prostitution ring": https://t.co/j3OwDtJHRE pic.twitter.com/Cd8ngjaMoq— idolator (@idolator) October 16, 2017
Source: Twitter
Ykes
Re: Ykes
[Spoiler (click to open)]
I love Maniac and Stupid Shit <3
canada cant ever have nice things :( we only have bieber and drake succeeding like ew.
I’m still so pressed that they didn’t take off in the US. I was obsessed.
"already gone" from their first album is still a bop
I guess we'll see if anything more comes of this
Well we should all prob move along, nothing to see there.
Especially after those allegations against Nelly recently came to light.
source: Billboard
Also, regardless of what did or didn't happen, to bring someone else's suicide into it was disgusting (not to mention including the other members of PCD in her accusations).