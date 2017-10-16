Pussycat Dolls founder Robin Antin denies allegations that group was front for prostitution ring

mte Reply

Well phew! I was worried there for a second.

She's fresh faced!

lmao

Harvey Weinstein is just the tip of the iceberg. I don't know if this story has any validity but I wouldn't be surprised if it was true at this point.

~Robin knowz best~

Is Robin still in the Kardashian circle?

Kim used to look so good, no wonder I went through a whole Kim K emulation phase like 8 years ago :(

Ugh i LOVE that blush color on Kim!

Man, Robin looks just like her brother.

I remember ONTD members defending that gif

Is that Kendall or Kylie??

They knew what they were doing choosing THAT image of Antin.

Nothing to see here. Case closed. Move along!

old news

i think we can only know the real truth if we revive Girlicious career and ask them



i really do wanna know what they're doing esp Chrystina Sayers

my fave thing is that they were a staple in Canada for a couple summers haha

I love Maniac and Stupid Shit <3



I love Maniac and Stupid Shit <3 Reply

they were soo pretty i loved Stupid Shit and Like Me lmaoo

canada cant ever have nice things :( we only have bieber and drake succeeding like ew. Reply

stupid shit is bomb

they opened for bsb once and it was ffffffucking incredible, they put on a good show

PLEASE!!

I’m still so pressed that they didn’t take off in the US. I was obsessed. Reply

I'm ashamed to say that I still love this trashy song

their 2nd album was/is everything! I had such high hopes for them deep inside.

i saw chrystina in the bathroom after an event and she was so pretty.



"already gone" from their first album is still a bop Reply

their Rebuilt album went OFF



Reply

I know she wasn't in this but I'm always reminded of Chelsea Korka. And I loved her voice.

NIC, NAT, TIFF, CHRIS

Oh. Diana Jenkins taught ha!

I was wondering if anyone was gonna bring her up. I remember that huge Hayden Panawhatever creepy thread. Good times.

I was actually thinking about that blind/thread when the PCD story came out. That post was insane.

someone edited her wiki and no one's changed it yet

Lol damn

Lol

Lmao omg

Lmao

OOP

screaming

lmao

Beyond that, bringing Simone's tragic suicide into this while having no knowledge of our experience is both disrespectful and disgusting. — Emmalyn (@emmalynestrada) October 16, 2017

Bringing up the suicide probably was out of line.

Bringing up the suicide probably was out of line. Reply

yeah the suicide bit made me uncomfortable. i don't think kaya even knew simone, and simone's family already stated that she had a history of depression.

GRL was a Dr. Luke project too, so I am having trouble believe they never were pressured to do something uncomfortable, but the suicide bit was dumb to bring up

Yeah, but I don't know if they would consider him to be a part of the GRL team in the same way that she's saying Robin was.

it absolutely was and i'm glad emmalyn spoke up about this

her issuing a denial is amazing bcs it speaks to the plausibility of the accusation.....

What kind of logic?

Oh, I didn't see it was made by an ex-member! I thought it was just random celeb gossip that she was issuing this stern statement about. Still, the response is worded pretty oddly ("ridiculous" instead of "harmful" or "upsetting") and actually makes me believe the other girl more.

lol mte

She looks trustworthy. I believe her.

I didn't think she meant literal prostitution ring. I thought she meant more that they had to sleep with people to keep their jobs.

For Kaya, this is one of those times where wording is really important.

This is how I interpreted it too.

I thought this was pretty clear, but apparently not.

The girl that left 3LW used to say that happened to them too.

oh they were so young :( i knew something was fishy when they had that "no more" remix with nas where it was just blatant with the predatory grown ass man talking about "when you get older, ima bless you with a child" bs

they were soooo exploited

I'd be more surprised if it really wasn't. The music industry without a doubt has its equivalent of the casting couch. The producer's chair I guess? Where young women and men are coerced into doing something they really don't want to do with the promise of a career or threat of losing one.

I guess we'll see if anything more comes of this



I guess we'll see if anything more comes of this Reply

Is her hair styled that way on purpose or did she lose a fight with a strong gust of wind?

she was going for the 'just fucked' look, but ended up just looking fucked up

Lmaooooo

and her brother is a hairstylist!

Lmaoooo

Nnn I believe it

Well if she said it didn't happen, it must be true

Dang.... is that a recent photo?



Well we should all prob move along, nothing to see there. Reply

If this whole thing doesn't go to court,then it's true.

nnn that face has truly inspired confidence

idg why would anyone even try to make it in the entertainment world. a mess.

Does anyone remember the story about 3LW wayyyyy back in the day where Kiely and Adrienne bullied the other girl into "getting her mack on" with Nelly and his tour crew in order to advance their careers? Then they threw chicken at her for not wanting to? These girls were so, SO young at the time and were clearly taught that getting with the right person could advance their careers. The story always disturbed me.

Especially after those allegations against Nelly recently came to light.



Especially after those allegations against Nelly recently came to light. Reply

Never heard of the Nelly part. I don't think you have your facts correct, Nautri has talked extensively about her experience with the group.

i haven't heard the nelly part either. i thought it was just that naturi and kiely didn't get on and argued a lot?

It was when Nelly was in St. Lunatics.

source: Billboard Yep, well at least when Nelly was in St. Lunatics (that might be where the confusion lies). I remembered the Nelly part too and was wondering about this recently as well with the rape allegations.

Parent

