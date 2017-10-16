This Week's Billboard Hot 100
Time for this weeks #Hot100 Top 10 Countdown https://t.co/mcVQLR0TQq— billboard (@billboard) October 16, 2017
New no. 1: Post Malone - Rockstar
Source: https://twitter.com/billboard/status/919988349753896960
What is your fave song in the top 10?
Can't wait to never hear from that racist, reality-show trash, one hit wonder ever again.
one stanstans have u noted now
But still! 4 weeks in the Hot 100! Unheard of for a K-Pop group.
but wow same. my fav.
although Pink's What About Us has made me slowly start to like it because it gets played all the time lol
But there's more artistry in rap/hip-hop than in top 40 music tbh so the rest of the world is missing out.
What tf is a post malone
I am getting old cause I cannot understand young people, their taste and why they are going crazy over some shaky amateur video of Post Malone at a concert.