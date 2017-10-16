i hate portugal the man so much omg Reply

Thread

Link

lol, of all the people on this list to single out... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they are a bunch of frauds Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Bye bye Cardi Basic!



Can't wait to never hear from that racist, reality-show trash, one hit wonder ever again. Reply

Thread

Link

lol, careful! her one stan stans have u noted now



Edited at 2017-10-16 10:36 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol too late, that Vagina user already cussed me out. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

nah i don't bother with these hoes don't let these hoes bother me



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't know any of these songs. Reply

Thread

Link

Don't bother looking them up. Trash all around.



Stick to Liam Gallagher's Number 1 UK album - As You Were - available on iTunes and Spotify now! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

nah, his song is garbage Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I googled Post Malone a couple weeks ago and was horrified by his face. Reply

Thread

Link

why the fuck is that meme girl on the charts? i hate this planet Reply

Thread

Link

Meme girl? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the dumb yt girl that started the stupid "cash me outside" meme Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

post malone is a rough looking 22 year old. Reply

Thread

Link

This gif is so offensive Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

my lord Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's 22!?!? Yikes, it looks 35. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

At least he seems happy Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i will never understand why people like post malone Reply

Thread

Link

Mumble raps + mediocre trap beat Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

High schoolers listen to him when they smoke weed Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's mainly white girls and boys at frat parties that listen to him to keep up their ~kool kredz~ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

idgi either Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't care for any of this. Reply

Thread

Link

You and me both. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Taylor still in the top ten with no live interviews / performances. Yas Reply

Thread

Link

Post Malone’s success is so upsetting Reply

Thread

Link

its not right Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ewwwwwwwwwww @ Post Malone’s entire existence.

Reply

Thread

Link

Is Post Malone this generations Andrew WK? Reply

Thread

Link

IDKY I like Demi Lovato's new album so much but I do. Also Feel It Still is absurdly catchy. Reply

Thread

Link



But still! 4 weeks in the Hot 100! Unheard of for a K-Pop group. I thought it was #97 But still! 4 weeks in the Hot 100! Unheard of for a K-Pop group. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I looked before I posted and it was at 87. alot of American stations are playing DNA! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's 98 this week. 85 -> 67 -> 87 -> 98



but wow same. my fav.



although Pink's What About Us has made me slowly start to like it because it gets played all the time lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The era of mediocrity is here in full force. The charts are such a fucking joke my god Reply

Thread

Link

I can't listen to the radio for more than a minute, it's so bad. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

There's such a weird disconnect of music between America and other countries. I've never heard any of those top 3 songs on the radio or on TV here. Reply

Thread

Link

Because America actually appreciates hip hop and hip hop-influenced music. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's literally because of 15 and 16 year olds streaming tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They need their god damned internet usage revoked asap. The radio is fucking trash atm. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Is rap unpopular in your country? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Rap is really popular in the US but the genre they exports the most is mainstream top 40 pop which most people in the US don't give a fuck about right now. I noticed there is a discrepancy between what the world thinks America listen to (Gaga, Katy Perry, etc.) and what the youth actually listen.



But there's more artistry in rap/hip-hop than in top 40 music tbh so the rest of the world is missing out. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

how is post malone not a parody? Reply

Thread

Link

What tf is a post malone Reply

Thread

Link

A reason to support Roe v Wade. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lolol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Holy shit sis lmfao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't know ha Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What an ugly post x2 Reply

Thread

Link

white men will truly always succeed Reply

Thread

Link

All this trash lol Reply

Thread

Link

Isn't Post Malone the guy who punched Bieber? lol. Also can someone ruin these trash mumble rappers' careers like they did to the Az(e)al(i/e)as? Reply

Thread

Link

I hate white men. Reply

Thread

Link

I love Post Malone. Idg why Fall Apart is a meme now though, it’s been out for months. I guess ppl are checking on him now Reply

Thread

Link

His music is fun 🤷‍♀️ Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I don't like him but I Fall Apart is really catchy. I think it's really random two 16 year olds posted a fanvid of him singing it at some festival and all of a sudden that shit was being shared millions of times and the song was top 10 in all streaming platforms.



I am getting old cause I cannot understand young people, their taste and why they are going crazy over some shaky amateur video of Post Malone at a concert. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link