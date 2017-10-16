Bella Thorne stars in Logan Paul's new music video + is now dating Blackbear's best friend

op, you need to warn for multiple instances of ugly Reply

I feel like I need multiple scalding hot baths and eye washes.

Is this chick playing us or herself?! I still don't know.



That guy is repulsive.

Is this chick playing us or herself?! I still don't know.



Tbh, I don't think she does either.

i miss her ott relationship with tyler posey

seriously remember when people thought that was an issue?



like he is her best ex now by FAR

Can it really be a relationship when it was just two weekends of fucking?

well to be fair it might have been 3 weekends?

I can't believe he ended up being the least awful out of all her current exes.

Ew @ everything.

Did anyone watch The Babysitter with her on Netflix? I lowkey liked it lol. It was dumb but entertaining. Bella made me laugh.

Bella's line delivery was painful, though. I watched for Robbie, but I ended up enjoying the movie for what it is.

Bella's line delivery was painful, though.



Mte. But I weirdly thought her acting got much better when she reappeared? Maybe I just got used to her line delivery tho.

Also Robbie being shirtless all the time was what saved the movie tbh Reply

gonna watch it for robbie

felt like Bella's part was written for her entirely, felt very Paris Hilton write-in movie cameo. I enjoyed the movie tho

Yes. It was entertaining. Bella surprisingly wasn't that annoying.

I really enjoyed it

where does she find all these losers?

they find her on instagram

blackbear had liked/posted her pics online and then they dated for 2 days Reply

nah she's been friends with these guys a while now

2 days...would you really call that an ex then

where do you even get those kind of ugly pants... did he make them and if so why

that Instagram story is literally the worst thing I've ever seen jesus christ

SHE LICKS HIS TEETH

i'm glad i didn't click HOORAY FOR COMMON SENSE!

Oh... I was actually wondering what was going on but it probs would have been better if I just didn't know at all.

What happened with Tana Mojo?

They're still hanging out and doing photoshoots but it didn't seem real at all. I think Tana is straight.

She's str8

She's so gonna regret all of these years later.

i know right

ew that guy's tattoos

At least they're slightly better than Lil Peep's

see this is why i am scared to have kids

Lol @ toopoor having a mental breakdown when this guy broke up with her.

JESUS CHRIST HIS NAILS

Well, Logan Paul's not gonna have much hair in a few years, so he won't have to worry about that anymore.



Edited at 2017-10-16 11:03 pm (UTC) Reply

God, they're all so fucking ugly.

mte

It's hard to be uglier than Trace Cyrus back in the day...but this dude tops it.

yes i promise that is the same girl she's just had a shitload of plastic surgery



also rumor is hanna cheated on chris zylka with mod sun







now paris hilton is dating him. she and hanna used to be friends. also bella and hanna used to be friends



i know, this is a pathetic amount of knowledge to have funny you mention him because the model hanna beth dated both him and mod sunyes i promise that is the same girl she's just had a shitload of plastic surgeryalso rumor is hanna cheated on chris zylka with mod sunnow paris hilton is dating him. she and hanna used to be friends. also bella and hanna used to be friendsi know, this is a pathetic amount of knowledge to have Reply

Hanna seems to cheat on every boyfriend, she's totally the type who doesn't leave a relationship until she is already in a new one.

Do these guys have a big dick and know how to work it or is it just attention whoring at it's finest?

This is fascinating.

It’s the LA version of the Z-List STD/STI tree. Reply

lol i thought hanna was soo pretty back in the scene days. she def has questionable taste in men tho.



i remember she had matching tats with trace and chris too. Reply

I love how this girl keeps coming up every so often with this hookup shit

lmao i find bella endearing at times but wtf is girl doing

dating people for 3 days every week ...how is she not exhausted or ridden with STDs? omg

Reply

omg that guy modsun was dating hanna beth for a while, mess

im also ashamed that i know this Reply

"dating" is generous. He dated Hannabeth for awhile right after she broke off her engagement with that actor who is now dating Paris.

First of all, you have money. Why the everlasting fuck did you spend money on a tattoo that looks like my cousin did it in the the basement/ my aunt's house?



Number 2, I'm drunk and I wouldn't even fuck Paul Logan, Logan Paul. He has 2 first names, he's evil.



Lastly, fuck men with money and get that money. I mean, love is love but shit. Fuck being broke, I live in a house with a dirty ass housemate. IF I fucked an old guy who had money, I could move out and not worry about someone mopping the floor with toilet water. Reply

She confuses me so much. People call her a flop, but for a while after Disney she was getting steady film work, and clearly was doing well enough to get her own Freeform show. Now she's dating and making videos with youtube stars, and has basically solidified her reputation as someone to stay away from. I know it may be drugs and stuff, but even using them she seems pretty self-aware of how she comes across.

She’s still getting movies roles and her show was renewed for a second season.



She gets work, she’s just deemed a flop for her personal life I guess. Reply

People are comparing her success to the Disney generation before her: Hilary, Lindsay, Miley, Selena, and Demi. Bella is no where as successful as past Disney it girls, but it is just a different time period. No Disney girl is ever going to be as successful as Miley and friends, kids nowadays don't care about watching live TV.

Zendaya is arguably more successful or on her way to being more successful.

She don't love herself

i refuse to believe she is sober and willingly dating these guys. They are all so disgusting and even though I don't know her, I KNOW she can do better

no way is she dating this dude + sober

Sober? She is definitely high as fuck all the time. Not sure what drug. Probably everything.

who is who they all look sick and grody

why's she eating his hair?

Why else do you think it's called "Outta My Hair"?

i assumed he wasn't being literal! giving him too much credit, smh

this little mix ripoff

October is the largest spike of the year for head lice.

