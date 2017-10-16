Bella Thorne stars in Logan Paul's new music video + is now dating Blackbear's best friend
Bella Thorne is in Youtuber Logan Paul's new music video 'Outta My Hair'.
Bella was dating white rapper Blackbear for most of the summer before dating white Rapper Lil Peep last month but now she's dating Blackbear's best friend white rapper Mod Sun.
[MQ] (+18) Bella Thorne and @MODSUN out and about in Los Angeles, CA (10/10/17) https://t.co/1EvuVMoo7s pic.twitter.com/1TZgV0pl16— Bella Thorne Daily (@dailythornee) October 11, 2017
Bella Thorne via @MODSUN's Instagram Stories (10/14/17) pic.twitter.com/fWAtkw6pii— Bella Thorne Daily (@dailythornee) October 14, 2017
Bella Thorne via @MODSUN's Instagram Stories (10/12/17) pic.twitter.com/F9DK30CrmY— Bella Thorne Daily (@dailythornee) October 13, 2017
You make me wanna celebrate everything https://t.co/OqllAgGliM— bella thorne (@bellathorne) October 11, 2017
Blackbear appears unhappy as he tweeted and deleted:
Mod Sun seemed to respond:
yesterday's shadows can't spoil today's sunshine bb— happyBB (@MODSUN) October 16, 2017
ONTD, do you have better or worse taste than Bella Thorne?
That guy is repulsive.
Tbh, I don't think she does either.
like he is her best ex now by FAR
I can't believe he ended up being the least awful out of all her current exes.
Bella's line delivery was painful, though.
Mte. But I weirdly thought her acting got much better when she reappeared? Maybe I just got used to her line delivery tho.
Also Robbie being shirtless all the time was what saved the movie tbh
blackbear had liked/posted her pics online and then they dated for 2 days
Oh... I was actually wondering what was going on but it probs would have been better if I just didn't know at all.
yes i promise that is the same girl she's just had a shitload of plastic surgery
also rumor is hanna cheated on chris zylka with mod sun
now paris hilton is dating him. she and hanna used to be friends. also bella and hanna used to be friends
i know, this is a pathetic amount of knowledge to have
It’s the LA version of the Z-List STD/STI tree.
i remember she had matching tats with trace and chris too.
dating people for 3 days every week ...how is she not exhausted or ridden with STDs? omg
im also ashamed that i know this
Number 2, I'm drunk and I wouldn't even fuck Paul Logan, Logan Paul. He has 2 first names, he's evil.
Lastly, fuck men with money and get that money. I mean, love is love but shit. Fuck being broke, I live in a house with a dirty ass housemate. IF I fucked an old guy who had money, I could move out and not worry about someone mopping the floor with toilet water.
She gets work, she’s just deemed a flop for her personal life I guess.
why's she eating his hair?