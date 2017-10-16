Bella Thorne stars in Logan Paul's new music video + is now dating Blackbear's best friend



Bella Thorne is in Youtuber Logan Paul's new music video 'Outta My Hair'.

Bella was dating white rapper Blackbear for most of the summer before dating white Rapper Lil Peep last month but now she's dating Blackbear's best friend white rapper Mod Sun.









Blackbear appears unhappy as he tweeted and deleted:


Mod Sun seemed to respond:



SOURCE 1 2 3 4 5 6 7

ONTD, do you have better or worse taste than Bella Thorne?
Tagged: , , , , ,