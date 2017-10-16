Billy Corgan Confesses to Howard Stern That He Had a Paranormal Experience!
-Billy Corgan (who apparently goes by William Patrick Corgan now? - It's not going to happen, Billy, just ask Snoop Lion) was on the Howard Stern show recently where he talked about having a paranormal experience.
-Says he saw a "transformation" of a person that he can't explain.
-Howard seeks clarification by asking if the person, "transformed into something other than human?"
-Corgan answers, "yes" and affirms that he was not on drugs at the time (lol).
-Corgan elaborates, "Imagine you're doing something and suddenly you turn around and there's somebody else standing there...It's hard to explain without going into details. I'd rather not go into details."
-Corgan then says that the person acknowledged it, but wouldn't explain what they were, and then goes on to say it's a "really messed up story".
Somebody get Tom DeLonge on the case!
SOURCE
-Says he saw a "transformation" of a person that he can't explain.
-Howard seeks clarification by asking if the person, "transformed into something other than human?"
-Corgan answers, "yes" and affirms that he was not on drugs at the time (lol).
-Corgan elaborates, "Imagine you're doing something and suddenly you turn around and there's somebody else standing there...It's hard to explain without going into details. I'd rather not go into details."
-Corgan then says that the person acknowledged it, but wouldn't explain what they were, and then goes on to say it's a "really messed up story".
Somebody get Tom DeLonge on the case!
SOURCE
one day, we were talking about ghosts and stuff like that, and my cousin who had lived there for a couple of years said he had seen a figure wearing all white passing by right outside my room, and my dad, who had never told me this, said he too had seen it. i really want to believe in ghosts, but i have lived in that house for years at a time and have never seen/heard anything or even felt weird about sleeping in my room, or anywhere else in the house for that matter! it's so disappointing, 'cause both my parents and my sister have had weird experiences in that house, and not just in my room. either ghosts just don't find me interesting, or everyone's chewing peyote.
You're hearing words because you're listening for words! You want to hear words so that how you're interpreting the sounds!
What he experienced sounds so weird loll 😭 shapeshifters?
http://gawker.com/billy-corgan-escalates-anderson-cooper-beef-with-fuck-1664159218
pls be more specific billy
Re: pls be more specific billy
Re: pls be more specific billy
Re: pls be more specific billy
Re: pls be more specific billy
Re: pls be more specific billy
In the morning, the cops come and an officer escorts them back to their campsite and they see a man’s footprints outside their tent.
And then the supernatural part comes in with some bullshit tarot reader and the reader tells her the dog didn’t want to find them or something idk. But the scariest thing irl is men tbh, not ghosts or goblins.
I read this as the dog saying "see you girls later", not the man lmao.
Alternatively, could be a screen memory of an alien.
Because I would have propose right there and then
-- The first time it happened, I saw a filthy woman standing by the bed, with a crazy grin on her face. She was so realistic that I thought it was a homeless woman that had broken into our house.
-- Another time, I was napping and I clearly saw and felt the weight my of my husband as he sat on the bed. He told me he was putting our daughter to bed and he wanted me to give her a kiss, and then he proceeded to hold up a bloody doll's head.
-- I know people joke about him, but I woke up one time and legit saw this Babadook-esque ghoul just standing in the room. It was all white, and shirtless, with a tall hat and this huge shark-like smile.
-- The most recent really scared me the most, despite all the rest being so jarring and horrifying. I went to bed before my husband and he has a really bad habit of letting himself into the room with his phone flashlight, because the bright light suddenly wakes me up. This time he opened the door but kept the hall light on, so I woke up and very clearly saw his outline, and him staring at his phone as he entered the room, but there was a woman with a surgical mask that was CROUCHING down by the bed, blocking most of my husband's body from view. It was just so real and took me awhile to NOT see the woman anymore, while I was screaming and my husband is clearly confused and worried.
Am I stuck in the Matrix and experiencing things, ONTD? pls halp
I dont mean to make light of your situation but the disrespect of this ghoul to come into your home without a shirt, istg.
Edited at 2017-10-16 11:05 pm (UTC)
I’m sorry you have to go through this 😪
it happens a lot when you're in between asleep and awake
As long as it's not a human ghost pulling that shit... >_>
Fuck ghosts. said it before, I’ll say it till the day I die.
irl creepy but probably more like irl paranoid af
Just made my friend who lives in another building in this complex come over because I was paranoid someone was waiting in the hallway waiting to rush me if I came out.
Legit so scared and on edge right now. The toddler across the hall sometimes knocks on my door but she's a toddler so her knocks are like POUNDING because she slaps her fists on the door and is always loudly babbling but this was just like, you know, normal knocking. really freaked the fuck out. living alone sux.
Re: irl creepy but probably more like irl paranoid af
I hope you feel safer soon <3
Re: irl creepy but probably more like irl paranoid af
that said, if you feel unsafe you can call your local pd and ask them to drive through your complex to see if someone is knocking on doors and running.
Was it Optimus Prime?
/csb but it's a creepy post so I had to share