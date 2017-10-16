Billy Corgan Confesses to Howard Stern That He Had a Paranormal Experience!

-Billy Corgan (who apparently goes by William Patrick Corgan now? - It's not going to happen, Billy, just ask Snoop Lion) was on the Howard Stern show recently where he talked about having a paranormal experience.



-Says he saw a "transformation" of a person that he can't explain.
-Howard seeks clarification by asking if the person, "transformed into something other than human?"
-Corgan answers, "yes" and affirms that he was not on drugs at the time (lol).
-Corgan elaborates, "Imagine you're doing something and suddenly you turn around and there's somebody else standing there...It's hard to explain without going into details. I'd rather not go into details."
-Corgan then says that the person acknowledged it, but wouldn't explain what they were, and then goes on to say it's a "really messed up story".

Somebody get Tom DeLonge on the case!
SOURCE
Tagged: , , , , , , ,