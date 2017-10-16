Billy Corgan Confesses to Howard Stern That He Had a Paranormal Experience!

Is he talking about werewolves, reptilians, nahuales, cadejos or what Reply

I keep trying to prove to myself that ghost exist, but no luck so far. I went to 3 haunted locations in Chicago this month and I haven't seen shit lol Reply

I want ghosts to be real so bad, but I don't think they are. :-/ Reply

I believe in ghosts but I've never had any paranormal experiences at all. Reply

we have a house in the us, and the house would be empty for years sometimes, so whenever a family member needed a place to stay, they'd stay in that house, and everyone who has ever stayed there or even friends who would just pop by to visit when i was living there would always say they'd get the creeps when they'd pass by my room.

one day, we were talking about ghosts and stuff like that, and my cousin who had lived there for a couple of years said he had seen a figure wearing all white passing by right outside my room, and my dad, who had never told me this, said he too had seen it. i really want to believe in ghosts, but i have lived in that house for years at a time and have never seen/heard anything or even felt weird about sleeping in my room, or anywhere else in the house for that matter! it's so disappointing, 'cause both my parents and my sister have had weird experiences in that house, and not just in my room. either ghosts just don't find me interesting, or everyone's chewing peyote. Reply

Yeah, he's playing a tiny venue in LA next month, and when they sent the email to promote the onsale, it was all "William Patrick Corgan" and I literally lol'd. It's too late for all of that, Billy. Reply

Live Nation sent me "A message from William Patrick Corgan" and I was like wtf! Tbh I'd go see him except where he's playing in my town is horribly out of the way of public transit. Reply

I watched a ton of Buzzfeed Unsolved: Supernatural over the weekend and lol like... all the times Ryan is like "LOOK, THE GHOST IS RESPONDING" and he claims that the ghost is saying something like 'what' or 'i'm here' or whatever. I can't.



You're hearing words because you're listening for words! You want to hear words so that how you're interpreting the sounds! Reply

weeze Reply

Yay creepy post 👻



What he experienced sounds so weird loll 😭 shapeshifters? Reply

http://gawker.com/billy-corgan-escalates-anderson-cooper-beef-with-fuck-1664159218 Anyone else remember my favorite feud in recent history Reply

I just read that article you linked and what an odd feud. Reply

omg lmao what even!? Reply

lol Reply

Lmao Reply

LOL Reply

lmaoooo Reply

Also i’ve been listening to the spooked podcast. They all claim to be real supernatural stories but i’m a skeptic. So far the scariest story was the one where these girls were camping and they were in a hot spring and this guy with a dog took one of their scarves and the dog scented it. And he said to them, “See you girls later.” So later in the night they see a flashlight and the distance and hear a dog barking and take off running through treacherous terrain. They wind up coming across a house and this couple lets them in and the guy tells them to get down b/c they had seen a car, like, driving in weird patterns or something.



In the morning, the cops come and an officer escorts them back to their campsite and they see a man’s footprints outside their tent.



And then the supernatural part comes in with some bullshit tarot reader and the reader tells her the dog didn’t want to find them or something idk. But the scariest thing irl is men tbh, not ghosts or goblins. Reply

omg that's so scary! i'm glad they were alright. Why Are Men Like That???? Reply

this guy with a dog took one of their scarves and the dog scented it. And he said to them, “See you girls later.”



I read this as the dog saying "see you girls later", not the man lmao. Reply

im more scared of humans than ghosts Reply

Hmm, first thought was a skin-walker.



Alternatively, could be a screen memory of an alien. Reply

Lmao i thought skinwalker too Reply

Pfft. This bitch saw himself in the mirror. NEXT. Reply

nnnnnnn Reply

lmao Reply

Screaming Reply

Lollll Reply

Omg lmao Reply

i went on a 1st date on the weekend and spent so much time talking abt like horror movies and how i wish ghosts were real and that i believe in aliens and i want a buzzfeed show where i track cryptids lol Reply

I'd watch you track cryptids, Helga. Reply

thank you! i think it'd be a rly great show tbh and idk why buzzfeed has not contacted me Reply

Did you get a second date though





Because I would have propose right there and then Reply

lmao the alien episode of hey arnold creeped the shit out of me as a kid, moreso than the train ep Reply

So, I don't have sleep paralysis but I do have some kind of sleeping disorder that makes me hallucinate things. I'm able to move (and scream, according to my husband), and it only happens when I'm "waking" up. Here's the various things that I've seen:



-- The first time it happened, I saw a filthy woman standing by the bed, with a crazy grin on her face. She was so realistic that I thought it was a homeless woman that had broken into our house.



-- Another time, I was napping and I clearly saw and felt the weight my of my husband as he sat on the bed. He told me he was putting our daughter to bed and he wanted me to give her a kiss, and then he proceeded to hold up a bloody doll's head.



-- I know people joke about him, but I woke up one time and legit saw this Babadook-esque ghoul just standing in the room. It was all white, and shirtless, with a tall hat and this huge shark-like smile.



-- The most recent really scared me the most, despite all the rest being so jarring and horrifying. I went to bed before my husband and he has a really bad habit of letting himself into the room with his phone flashlight, because the bright light suddenly wakes me up. This time he opened the door but kept the hall light on, so I woke up and very clearly saw his outline, and him staring at his phone as he entered the room, but there was a woman with a surgical mask that was CROUCHING down by the bed, blocking most of my husband's body from view. It was just so real and took me awhile to NOT see the woman anymore, while I was screaming and my husband is clearly confused and worried.



Am I stuck in the Matrix and experiencing things, ONTD? pls halp Reply

and shirtless



I dont mean to make light of your situation but the disrespect of this ghoul to come into your home without a shirt, istg. Reply

lmao



lmao

Edited at 2017-10-16 11:05 pm (UTC)

lol it's okay. It helps to laugh about it. I remember waking up the next day and googling Babadook and wondering why I even imagined that, but the mind is mysterious and out to get you! Reply

Omfggg

I’m sorry you have to go through this 😪 Reply

Holy shit. D: Reply

I was watching a video on ghosts on one of those science youtube channels and they claimed that certain sounds trigger the brain to hallucinate. That includes the whirring of fans or anything we deem "white noise." Also, I read that sleeping positions for whatever reason triggers the brain as well, specifically sleeping on your back. Reply

sounds like sleep paralysis



it happens a lot when you're in between asleep and awake Reply

The most I've ever actually SEEN is in the weird house I used to live in two houses ago, my sis and I would see a black dog - never the whole dog, though, it'd be like we saw it just leaving the room out of the corner of our eyes. Haven't seen the doggy since moving out of that place, though. It seemed like a ~friendly ghost~, at least, especially compared to some of the other shit that occurred in that house. Reply

animal ghosts are the best ghosts Reply

Yeeeeeeeesssssss I'm all for animal ghosts. That was the only one I've physically seen but I've felt what seemed to be a cat rub against my leg when I'm standing in the kitchen, for instance, then looked down and the kitties were in a different room entirely. That's happened a bunch of times.



As long as it's not a human ghost pulling that shit... >_> Reply

I really believe in reincarnation. I keep having dreams about really old shit from before I was born and it use to freak me out as a kid but I think now its like a past life thing. Reply

Omg reincarnation is my favorite topic I've read so many books about it and do amateur investigations on my little cousins who seem like they remember things. Do you remember what you used to remember?? People usually forget as they get older. Reply

I don't believe in reincarnation, but sometimes when I regret something I catch myself thinking, "I'll do better next time" or "next time I won't let that happen" -- as in my next go-around on Earth. It's odd, lol. Reply

If he's telling the truth and wasn't high he may want to get checked out for schizophrenia or some kind of psychosis hallucinations. Get help bb. Aliens and the devil don't exist. Reply

I hate Billy Corgan and I hate Howard Stern



Fuck ghosts. said it before, I’ll say it till the day I die. Reply

omg someone just knocked on my door and I took a hot minute getting there as I had to put on my pants which were right next to me but I yelled out "be right there!". No one was there when I got to the door and I even opened it with the little safety thing on (So it cant open all the way) so like if someone was like crouching I would be able to see them without them getting in.



Just made my friend who lives in another building in this complex come over because I was paranoid someone was waiting in the hallway waiting to rush me if I came out.



Legit so scared and on edge right now. The toddler across the hall sometimes knocks on my door but she's a toddler so her knocks are like POUNDING because she slaps her fists on the door and is always loudly babbling but this was just like, you know, normal knocking. really freaked the fuck out. living alone sux. Reply

more than likely it was some brats playing knock door run or someone got the wrong place and was to embarressed to wait around foran answer.



I hope you feel safer soon <3 Reply

a neighbor's friend also may have had the wrong door without knowing, knocked on your door, and the neighbor heard and opened their door. i have also thought i heard what sounds like my deadbolt unlocking and i've heard it numerous times without seeing anyone out my spy glass and the lock never actually turns. i must hear the echo from the neighbor across the way or something.



that said, if you feel unsafe you can call your local pd and ask them to drive through your complex to see if someone is knocking on doors and running. Reply

"transformed into something other than human?"



Was it Optimus Prime? Reply

Please, as if the leader of the Autobots would waste his time hanging out with Billy fucking Corgan. Reply

Cartoon Optimus (the superior and one true Prime) wouldn't, but Michael Bay Optimus might. Reply

I'm Mexican so y'all know I have stories. The only issue is that my fam claims everything is supernatural which pisses me off sometimes. Or if we have bad luck it's some brujeria shit lol Reply

Do tell the stories!!! Mexico has good stories. Two years ago I went to Mexico and went cave exploring, and I asked the guide if he ever saw anything spooky in the caves and he said there's supposedly creepy little men who live in the caves and try to make you get lost in them. I forget what he called them, he said there was some Mayan name for them. Reply

I just moved into a new apartment and my bedroom lamp blew out today so it's really dark in here tonight and I should really, really not be reading this post. Reply

Omg you just reminded me of something creepy. A few days after my grandmother died last year, me and my mom were talking about her funeral and all of a sudden the lamp in the bedroom blew out. And I met a psychic and asked her if it that lamp thing was my grandmother letting us know she's still with us and the psychic was like "no it was one of the others." Meaning the other spirits that live in my house and follow me around.



/csb but it's a creepy post so I had to share Reply

We have a small "mud room" type room where you open the front door and there's a small closet and a little room to take off your shoes, then another door to get into the living room in our house. I had the second door into the living room open yesterday and the damn thing shut on it's own. Not like a small little wind gust caught it or something. It clicked shut and everything. I'm still trying to chalk it up to a gust of wind somehow lol Reply

if it makes you feel better we havethe same set up and even the breeze of someone walking by it can shut it if you get it at the right angle. a small gust shuts it completely Reply

But what was it Billy...this was in his spiritual travel around 2009 or 2010 that he was extra extra weird on twitter? Reply

Werewolves are cool, but if they were actually real would be scary as hell Reply

