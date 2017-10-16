Marilyn Manson Calls Justin Bieber a "Girl" - Thinks Gender Based Insults Are Acceptable




-Sentient parasite infested turd, Marilyn Manson, thinks that calling somebody a "girl" is a valid way to insult them.
-Spoke about Justin Bieber in a radio interview recently and said the following:

"“Well he’s in some sort of sexual religious cult with an Asian version of Dave Navarro, apparently. The guy doesn’t wear a shirt… But no, I don’t like to fight with girls, so I don’t want to fight with Justin Bieber.”

-Also previously stated that he thought JBiebs was a girl when he first met him.
-Bloated, toad-faced, wine-soaked-shitbag, Johnny Depp, appears in Manson's new music video for some song nobody on this website cares about because it's not 1996.

