Marilyn Manson Calls Justin Bieber a "Girl" - Thinks Gender Based Insults Are Acceptable

The giant plastic guns didn't come thru? SAD!

heh, this one took me a while to get

no

Maybe had they been made of plywood

Wish Rob Zombie had actually beat the shit out of Marilyn Manson back when they had their little spat during their tour together.

my first thought, as well!

Same here lol

i didn't know they had issues. any details?

MM was fucked up on something, went on 40 minutes late, and then was pulled offstage after 50 minutes because it was Zombie's turn. Each act got 90 minutes, so Zombie said "fuck you, you were late"



I'm a Zombie Stan, sorry ;)



Rob is incredibly business-like and doesn't fuck around.



There's a YouTube video of it, and I was almost at that LaCrosse, WI concert. Haha!



Edited at 2017-10-17 12:06 am (UTC) Reply

jesus christ, Marilyn, read the room.

lol

the ironic thing is they are the same kind of douche

He probably thought that was a totally funny and clever dig, how embarrassing for him.

what a weird ass feud

they should fight to the death imo

everyone's a winner

He's already killed Garth Brooks, the Hansen brothers, Ricky Martin, and Charles Manson. How many more people do you want Marilyn to kill?





Bieber

LMAO @ the randomness of Garth being ~killed~ by Marilyn Manson.

Garth Brooks lost, but Chris Gaines would've won

What is this dude's obsession w/ Justin? Like damn, leave him alone already..it's not like he's fighting back.



...I can't believe I'm defending Justin Bieber. Reply

Lmao MTE. What horrible alternate universe is it that I'm siding with the Biebs?!?!?

I think I read that Manson has a strange obsession with pop culture and celebrity but I might have just imagined that

HI BRIAN!!





HI BRIAN!!

lmao imagine Marilyn Manson reading ONTD.

bieber's relevant and manson isn't. i'm guessing this is him throwing a hissy fit

Seems Bieber touched a nerve when he said he made Manson relevant again. lol

Lmao same.

lmao mte this seems like a one sided "feud"

Like after he said Justin disrespected him, JB texted him apologising... and now he's coming at him again. It just comes across as sad because Justin hasn't done anything wrong or at all lol (nothing bad in this situation at least).

It's so pathetic jb already apologized

I was going to say team no one but now that Manson won't let this shit go I'm more pissed at him for making me side with Bieber on this.

Such a perfect description of Johnny Depp OP!! Good job!

Thank you - my 1 year of an uncompleted English degree might actually have been useful for something <3

Didn't we leave you in 1998 where you belong?

Marilyn Manson is a couple shades of blue away from being Violet Beauregard. He's so fucking swollen and gross-looking.

lmaoo

LOL

Maybe he meant "Bad Girl", as in the Avril Lavigne song of the same name he features on, available on the self titled album AVRIL LAVIGNE.

Bad meaning bad, or bad meaning good?

When in doubt, "bad meaning good" is the answer.

Marilyn's face tho...



He looks like Jaclyn Hill. Reply

OMFG 😂😂😂

u wrong for this

lmao, tru

LMAO

har de har har. grls r weak n pathetic, we get it. rme.

I feel like I only hear about Manson now when he's picking a fight/making up with Bieber (or being crushed by stage props)



like, I'm sorry Bieber is more relevant than you in 2017 Manson, move on Reply

what does any of this mean @ MM

Never could stand him tbh. Kinda disappointing that Yoshiki considers him a "friend"

That's weird considering his whole persona is built on gender nonconformity but ok.

GNC men can still be incredibly sexist tbh (not saying all!). esp ones in showbiz.

i mean people have been calling bieber a girl for years. it's nothing new or original. kind of like manson himself.



Edited at 2017-10-16 09:37 pm (UTC) Reply

A 48-year old man attempting to insult an 23-year man by calling him a "girl" (because girls are such a fucking awful thing, amirite?).



How terribly pathetic. Reply

That's the thing for me. Biebs is an insufferable turd but he's at least got the excuse of youth. What's Brian's excuse?

i just had to google bieber to check because i had no idea he was only 23. he's been around so long i thought he was heading toward 30

Yeah, he's like 6 months older than me (imagining a 48-year old trying to come for me in this way is so embarrassing lol). He's definitely one of those people who seems older because of his career span, he's been around for 8 years already.

oh god imagining Bieber at 30.... I think he will be one of those creepy church dad types. Or the creepy youth group leader who smiles too much and makes your blood run cold. Probably that

Parent

jesus. if nicholas cage made a deal with the devil that is what his portrait in the attic would look like.

yeah I've always kinda thought that Marilyn Manson and Nicolas Cage looked alike, especially when they were both younger.



Edited at 2017-10-16 09:41 pm (UTC) Reply

Interesting - because I despise both of them about the same amount as well.

lmao

lol omg i can see it

oh my god LOL

Not to be shallow but could he be any uglier if he tried

Someone from Batman Returns should sue for this flagrant Xerox.

he's disgusting, the company he hangs around is disgusting.

