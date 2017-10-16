Marilyn Manson Calls Justin Bieber a "Girl" - Thinks Gender Based Insults Are Acceptable
Marilyn Manson calls Justin Bieber a "girl" with the "mind of a squirrel" https://t.co/KZx3M0aqvx pic.twitter.com/rModNEcVCr— NME (@NME) October 16, 2017
-Sentient parasite infested turd, Marilyn Manson, thinks that calling somebody a "girl" is a valid way to insult them.
-Spoke about Justin Bieber in a radio interview recently and said the following:
"“Well he’s in some sort of sexual religious cult with an Asian version of Dave Navarro, apparently. The guy doesn’t wear a shirt… But no, I don’t like to fight with girls, so I don’t want to fight with Justin Bieber.”
-Also previously stated that he thought JBiebs was a girl when he first met him.
-Bloated, toad-faced, wine-soaked-shitbag, Johnny Depp, appears in Manson's new music video for some song nobody on this website cares about because it's not 1996.
#TeamStageProp
Source:NME Twitter
no
Maybe had they been made of plywood
I'm a Zombie Stan, sorry ;)
Rob is incredibly business-like and doesn't fuck around.
There's a YouTube video of it, and I was almost at that LaCrosse, WI concert. Haha!
Edited at 2017-10-17 12:06 am (UTC)
...I can't believe I'm defending Justin Bieber.
lmao imagine Marilyn Manson reading ONTD.
Maybe he meant "Bad Girl", as in the Avril Lavigne song of the same name he features on, available on the self titled album AVRIL LAVIGNE.
When in doubt, "bad meaning good" is the answer.
He looks like Jaclyn Hill.
like, I'm sorry Bieber is more relevant than you in 2017 Manson, move on
Edited at 2017-10-16 09:37 pm (UTC)
How terribly pathetic.
Edited at 2017-10-16 09:41 pm (UTC)
oh my god LOL